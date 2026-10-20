EQS-News: A fresh start in the US: Enapter wins Total Hydrogen Solutions as distributor

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

A fresh start in the US: Enapter wins Total Hydrogen Solutions as distributor



20.10.2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST

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CORPORATE NEWS

A fresh start in the US: Enapter wins Total Hydrogen Solutions as distributor

Following the announced reorganisation of its US business: Enapter expands its partnership with Core Partner Total Hydrogen Solutions (THS), which will take over US sales

Partner with an industrial base: THS, the hydrogen division of Pneumatic and Hydraulic Company (in business for more than 65 years, has already served more than 11,000 customers)

Two channels, one partner: THS sells complete Enapter electrolysers and, as a Core Partner, continues to build its own systems based on Enapter stacks

Hamburg, 20 October 2026. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) has reorganised its sales in the United States. Through its subsidiary Enapter S.r.l., it has entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Total Hydrogen Solutions (THS), the hydrogen division of US-based Pneumatic and Hydraulic Company, LLC (PHC). PHC has been an Enapter customer for many years and, through THS, has also been a Core Partner since the beginning of 2026. With this expanded agreement with THS, Enapter is swiftly implementing the announced reorganisation of its US sales (see corporate news of 18 September 2026).

Werbung

The agreement covers Enapter's entire range of electrolysers, from single-core systems producing a few kilograms of hydrogen for small decentralised applications to multi-megawatt multicore plants for large industrial installations, and applies to the United States. The agreement has an initial term of 24 months.

The distribution agreement complements the existing Core Partnership, under which THS integrates Enapter stacks as hydrogen-producing units into its own systems sold under the THS brand. As a distributor, THS will now also offer Enapter's ready-made electrolysers as complete systems.

The non-exclusive structure gives Enapter the flexibility to continue selling directly and to increase its market penetration in the US through additional distributors.

Werbung

Pneumatic and Hydraulic Company, LLC has specialised in high-pressure and fluid power technology since 1959 and is present on the US Gulf Coast, a centre of the American energy and chemical industry, with locations in Baton Rouge and Lafayette (Louisiana) and Houston (Texas). With THS, the company has built its own hydrogen division covering the entire hydrogen lifecycle, from production through compression and fuel cells to refuelling. THS already uses Enapter electrolysers in its own projects, for example for truck refuelling in Canada and for converting CO2 into Ethanol in Virginia.

Dr Jürgen Laakmann, CEO of Enapter AG: “We announced that we would reorganise our US sales, and we have delivered quickly. Pneumatic and Hydraulic Company has been our customer for many years and, with Total Hydrogen Solutions, also a Core Partner since the beginning of this year. Our cooperation is close, built on trust and successful. Extending the partnership to sales was simply the next logical step. With Total Hydrogen Solutions, our electrolysers will now be sold by a partner that uses them in its own systems and is deeply rooted in local industry on the US Gulf Coast.”

Bret Adams, Owner, Total Hydrogen Solutions: “This expanded partnership agreement is an exciting step forward for Total Hydrogen Solutions and the U.S. hydrogen economy. Combining Enapter’s proven electrolyzer technology with our engineering, manufacturing, and system integration capabilities, enables us to deliver on all customer needs: from electrolyzers to fully integrated hydrogen production systems. This agreement further emphasizes our commitment to provide reliable, scalable hydrogen solutions while supporting the continued growth of hydrogen infrastructure across the United States.”

Enapter is exhibiting at the Hydrogen Technology World Expo in Hamburg from 20 to 22 October 2026 (stand 6E45D).

About Enapter

Enapter is a global greentech company that develops and supplies AEM electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen. The Enapter Group combines development and manufacturing expertise with international production partnerships.

The patented anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology does not rely on expensive and rare raw materials such as iridium and, thanks to its modular design, enables the efficient and scalable production of green hydrogen, including where the energy supply from solar and wind power fluctuates.

Thousands of Enapter AEM electrolysers are already in use at more than 360 customers in over 55 countries.

Enapter AG (H2O) is listed in the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges (ISIN: DE000A255G02).

Further information:

Website: https://www.enapter.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter

Press contact:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Phone: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

Email: enapter@edicto.de

About Total Hydrogen Solutions

Total Hydrogen Solutions (THS) is a comprehensive provider of hydrogen energy services and systems, from concept and design to installation, maintenance, and repair. With over 65 years of experience in high-pressure systems and fluid power through parent company, Pneumatic and Hydraulic Company, LLC (PHC), THS is supported by a team of engineers, technicians, and industry experts. PHC maintains extensive inventory (40+ major OEM brands worth over USD 10 million) and partnerships with leading technology providers to ensure timely delivery and innovative solutions. For more information, visit: www.TotalHydrogen.com. For more information about the parent company, visit www.PneumaticandHydraulic.com

Press contact for Total Hydrogen Solutions, a division of Pneumatic and Hydraulic Company:

Rachel (Bonnette) Osmond

Director of Marketing

Phone: +1 (713) 681-5211

Email: Info@PneumaticAndHydraulic.com