EQS-News: A role model of successful transformation: technotrans among the winners of the “NRW – Wirtschaft im Wandel” competition
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EQS-News: technotrans SE
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A role model of successful transformation: technotrans among the winners of the “NRW – Wirtschaft im Wandel” competition
Sassenberg / Düsseldorf, 15 October 2026 – technotrans SE is among the winners of the 2026 “NRW – Wirtschaft im Wandel” competition. The international thermal management specialist received an award in the “Medium-Sized Enterprises and Corporations” category for its successful transformation. North Rhine-Westphalia’s Minister for Economic Affairs, Mona Neubaur, presented the award to Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE, at a gala event at Düsseldorf’s Apollo Varieté on Tuesday evening. The jury thus recognised an exemplary transformation: technotrans has systematically evolved from a supplier to the printing industry into a globally active technology company focused on thermal management. The company’s technology now plays a key role in future markets such as AI data centres and e-mobility.
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“We are delighted to receive this award. It recognises the transformation we have driven forward with strategic clarity, technological expertise and great commitment,” says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. “The trust of our customers and the dedication of our employees have been crucial to this success. They deserve this recognition.”
North Rhine-Westphalia’s Minister for Economic Affairs, Mona Neubaur, described technotrans as “a source of encouragement for others” and praised the company’s “impressive transformation”.
Thermal management as a key technology for future markets
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Today, technotrans operates in four focus markets: Energy Management, Healthcare & Analytics, Plastics and Print. In Energy Management in particular, the Group addresses structurally attractive growth markets with liquid cooling for AI data centres and battery thermal management systems for e-mobility.
Global megatrends such as artificial intelligence, digitalisation, electrification, decarbonisation and medical advances are placing increasing demands on the precision and energy efficiency of thermal management solutions. With its technological expertise and broad service portfolio, technotrans considers itself well positioned to benefit from these developments in the long term.
Recognition for successful structural change
The award highlights the successful strategic development of technotrans and its positioning as an international thermal management specialist with long-term growth prospects.
Mona Neubaur (Minister for Economic Affairs of North Rhine-Westphalia), Michael Finger (CEO technotrans SE), Helene Pawlitzki (Rheinische Post); Copyright © WiW2026
Natascha Sander (CFO technotrans SE), Michael Finger (CEO technotrans SE); Copyright © WiW2026
About technotrans SE:
15.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|technotrans SE
|Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
|48336 Sassenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
|E-mail:
|info@technotrans.de
|Internet:
|http://www.technotrans.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYGA7
|WKN:
|A0XYGA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299003IANGEF3R55G44
|EQS News ID:
|2416680
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2416680 15.10.2026 CET/CEST
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