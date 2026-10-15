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EQS-News: A role model of successful transformation: technotrans among the winners of the “NRW – Wirtschaft im Wandel” competition

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EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
A role model of successful transformation: technotrans among the winners of the “NRW – Wirtschaft im Wandel” competition

15.10.2026 / 14:53 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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A role model of successful transformation: technotrans among the winners of the “NRW – Wirtschaft im Wandel” competition

  • Award in the “Medium-Sized Enterprises and Corporations” category
  • Twelve-member expert jury recognises the transformation of technotrans as an example of structural change in NRW
  • Thermal management expertise unlocks growth opportunities in future markets such as AI data centres and e-mobility
  • Award presented by North Rhine-Westphalia’s Minister for Economic Affairs, Mona Neubaur, at the awards gala in Düsseldorf’s Apollo Varieté

Sassenberg / Düsseldorf, 15 October 2026 – technotrans SE is among the winners of the 2026 “NRW – Wirtschaft im Wandel” competition. The international thermal management specialist received an award in the “Medium-Sized Enterprises and Corporations” category for its successful transformation. North Rhine-Westphalia’s Minister for Economic Affairs, Mona Neubaur, presented the award to Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE, at a gala event at Düsseldorf’s Apollo Varieté on Tuesday evening. The jury thus recognised an exemplary transformation: technotrans has systematically evolved from a supplier to the printing industry into a globally active technology company focused on thermal management. The company’s technology now plays a key role in future markets such as AI data centres and e-mobility.

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“We are delighted to receive this award. It recognises the transformation we have driven forward with strategic clarity, technological expertise and great commitment,” says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. “The trust of our customers and the dedication of our employees have been crucial to this success. They deserve this recognition.”

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Minister for Economic Affairs, Mona Neubaur, described technotrans as “a source of encouragement for others” and praised the company’s “impressive transformation”.

Thermal management as a key technology for future markets
The successful transformation of technotrans is based on consistently applying its core skill in thermal management to new technologies and applications. Building on its traditional printing business, the company has entered additional business areas and systematically diversified its business model.

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Today, technotrans operates in four focus markets: Energy Management, Healthcare & Analytics, Plastics and Print. In Energy Management in particular, the Group addresses structurally attractive growth markets with liquid cooling for AI data centres and battery thermal management systems for e-mobility.

Global megatrends such as artificial intelligence, digitalisation, electrification, decarbonisation and medical advances are placing increasing demands on the precision and energy efficiency of thermal management solutions. With its technological expertise and broad service portfolio, technotrans considers itself well positioned to benefit from these developments in the long term.

Recognition for successful structural change
The “NRW – Wirtschaft im Wandel” competition has been organised by Rheinische Post and General-Anzeiger Bonn since 2015. At the seventh edition, a total of nine companies in three business categories and two individuals were honoured for their achievements in shaping economic change.

The award highlights the successful strategic development of technotrans and its positioning as an international thermal management specialist with long-term growth prospects.

Mona Neubaur (Minister for Economic Affairs of North Rhine Westphalia), Michael Finger (CEO technotrans SE), Helene Pawlitzki (Rheinische Post); Copyright Â© WiW2026

Mona Neubaur (Minister for Economic Affairs of North Rhine-Westphalia), Michael Finger (CEO technotrans SE), Helene Pawlitzki (Rheinische Post); Copyright © WiW2026


Natascha Sander (CFO technotrans SE), Michael Finger (CEO technotrans SE); Copyright Â© WiW2026

Natascha Sander (CFO technotrans SE), Michael Finger (CEO technotrans SE); Copyright © WiW2026


Further information: www.technotrans.com

 

About technotrans SE:

technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company’s core competence focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide.  Based on the Ready for Growth strategy, technotrans has defined the 4 focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electromobility, high power charging stations and data centres), Healthcare & Analytics and Print. In addition, technotrans offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 6 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs around 1,440 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 244.0 million for the 2025 financial year.

 

Contact for journalists: Investor Relations:
 
Lukas Schenk
Sputnik GmbH
Press and public relations
Hafenweg 9
48155 Münster
+49 (0) 2 51 / 62 55 61-131
schenk@sputnik-agentur.de
https://www.sputnik-agentur.de
 		 Frank Dernesch
Vice President Group Communications technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Strasse 17
48336 Sassenberg
+49 (0) 25 83 / 3 01-18 68
investor-relations@technotrans.de
https://www.technotrans.com

 

 


15.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
Fax: +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
E-mail: info@technotrans.de
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7
WKN: A0XYGA
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299003IANGEF3R55G44
EQS News ID: 2416680

 
End of News EQS News Service

2416680  15.10.2026 CET/CEST

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