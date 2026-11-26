EQS-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

A Unique Fan Experience: HomeToGo and Union Open the “Eisernes Wohnzimmer,” Unveiling Arguably the Most Extraordinary Seats in the Bundesliga



26.11.2026 / 09:45 CET/CEST

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A Unique Fan Experience: HomeToGo and Union Open the “Eisernes Wohnzimmer”, Unveiling the Most Extraordinary Seats in the Bundesliga

Berlin, November 26, 2026 – HomeToGo, Europe’s leading vacation rental group, and 1. FC Union Berlin are continuing their partnership. The Official Travel Partner and Premium Sponsor of the Eiserne remains committed to the club, with both partners taking their collaboration to the next level by placing the live matchday experience at the heart of their joint activation. With the “Eisernes Wohnzimmer by HomeToGo” (Iron Living Room by HomeToGo), they are introducing an extraordinary new fan experience directly inside the Stadion An der Alten Försterei. Following the success of the “Stadionnächte by HomeToGo” (Stadium Nights by HomeToGo) last season, the partnership now brings fans even closer to what defines Union Berlin: football, community, and the unique atmosphere at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei.

For many Union supporters, this stadium is more than just a venue - it is a meeting place, a home, and has long felt like a second living room. For the 2026/27 season, HomeToGo is taking this sentiment literally. Inspired by HomeToGo Originals - a curated collection of unique stays managed by HomeToGo - the brand is bringing the sofa closer to the pitch. Designed in the style of a rustic retro living room, fitting seamlessly into Köpenick, the “Eisernes Wohnzimmer by HomeToGo” combines the comfort of a cozy home with the raw energy of a live stadium atmosphere. For the first time during a match, selected fans will enjoy an exclusive vantage point overlooking the pitch, allowing for pure focus on the game and genuine emotion in a familiar, snug setting.

Werbung

Right in the Thick of the Action: Exclusive Raffle for 10 Matches – Including VIP Hospitality and an Unmatched Sofa Stand

Across a total of 10 selected home matches of the men’s and women’s first teams, HomeToGo will raffle off up to four exclusive seats in the “Eisernes Wohnzimmer by HomeToGo” via social media. Winners will experience matchday from a truly one-of-a-kind perspective, following pre-match access to the stadium’s hospitality area.

Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-Founder & CEO of HomeToGo: “Having announced the continuation of our partnership at the start of the season, we are thrilled to finally reveal the secret behind the ‘Eisernes Wohnzimmer by HomeToGo.’ As vacation rental specialists, we know exactly what makes a place feel like home - no matter where you are. After giving Union fans unforgettable overnight stays under the floodlights last season, we are now entering the next stage of our collaboration. With this new room concept, we are creating a pitchside space that exists nowhere else but at Union Berlin, offering a fan experience focused on what matters most: 90 minutes of thrilling live football.”

Jan Boysen, Managing Director of Marketing & Sales at 1. FC Union Berlin: “Our partnership with HomeToGo thrives on making sponsorship tangible and emotional for our fans. After hosting overnight stays in the stadium, we are now shifting our focus to matchday itself. The ‘Eisernes Wohnzimmer by HomeToGo’ provides the ideal platform to create unforgettable moments at the Alte Försterei. We are delighted to further develop our collaboration with HomeToGo in the 2026/27 season and to jointly offer our fans this unique perspective.”

Werbung

The raffles for the first matchdays will launch shortly via the official Instagram and LinkedIn channels of HomeToGo and 1. FC Union Berlin, as well as on the HomeToGo website.

Media Note: Images for editorial use can be found here.

About the HomeToGo Group

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Today, HomeToGo is Europe’s leading vacation rental group, building the industry’s first end-to-end AI-powered vacation rental operating platform.

The HomeToGo Group combines two business segments. HomeToGo_PRO offers software and tech-enabled service solutions for the entire travel industry, with HomeToGo Originals, one of Europe’s largest vacation rental managers, at its core. Through HomeToGo’s AI-powered Marketplace and distribution technology, travelers can search and compare prices and deals across the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals to find the perfect home for any trip.

HomeToGo was born and built in Europe and is the official travel partner of German Bundesliga football club 1. FC Union Berlin. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The Company operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

About 1. FC Union Berlin

The spark for football in Köpenick was struck in the spring of 1906 with the founding of SV Olympia in the Oberschöneweide district. After several transformations and name changes, 1. FC Union Berlin e.V. emerged on January 20, 1966. With around 70,000 members and approximately 375,000 spectators per season in its home stadium An der Alten Försterei, 1. FC Union Berlin is among Germany's largest and most famous football clubs.

With its men's professional team, Union is one of 36 licensees of the DFL (Deutsche Fußball Liga) and has been part of the Bundesliga, the highest tier in German professional football, since 2019. In the 2023/24 season, the club participated for the first time in its history in the UEFA Champions League, the premier club competition in European football.

The Eisernen play their home matches at the An der Alten Försterei stadium, which has served as the club's venue since 1920, currently accommodates 22,012 spectators, and will be expanded to a capacity of more than 40,000 seats in the coming years.

Media Contact

Jonas Upmann

press@hometogo.com