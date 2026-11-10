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EQS-News: aap increases revenue by 2% in the third quarter of 2026 – on top of the already high prior-year level

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EQS-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures
aap increases revenue by 2% in the third quarter of 2026 – on top of the already high prior-year level

10.11.2026 / 11:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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aap increases revenue by 2% in the third quarter of 2026 – on top of the already high prior-year level

  • Q3 revenue rises 2% to EUR 3.3 million – strong prior-year quarter surpassed once again; revenue performance improves year-to-date
  • U.S. business grows by 2% in local currency in Q3 on a high prior-year basis; highest monthly order intake of the year at the start of Q4
  • EBITDA continued to improve in the first nine months of 2026 and remained above the break-even point under both and IFRS

Berlin, November 10, 2026

aap Implantate AG (“aap”) continued its operational recovery in the third quarter of 2026. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue rose from EUR 2.8 million to EUR 3.3 million, slightly exceeding the level of the same quarter last year. For the first nine months of 2026, this results in a revenue decline of only 1.4% compared to the same period last year. This reflects a gradual improvement in revenue performance over the course of the year.

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Q3/2026 – Revenue Figures

Region / Revenue in kEUR Q3/2026 Q3/2025 Change
EMEA (= Europe, Middle East, Africa)
North America
LATAM (= Latin America)
APAC (= Asia-Pacific)		 1,521
797
832
184		 1,481
732
828
214		 3%
9%
0%
-14%
Revenue 3,334 3,255 2%

 

Region / Revenue in kUSD Q3/2026 Q3/2025 Change
North America 875 855 2%


9M/2026 – Revenue Figures

Revenue in kEUR 9M/2026 9M/2025 Change
EMEA (= Europe, Middle East, Africa)
North America
LATAM (= Latin America)
APAC (= Asia-Pacific)		 4,546
2,280
1,929
597		 4,753
2,022
2,047
663		 -4%
13%
-6%
-10%
Revenue 9,352 9,484 -1%
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Region / Revenue in kUSD 9M/2026 9M/2025 Change
North America 2,607 2,266 15%

 

Regional Revenue Trends

EMEA, the region with the highest revenue, posted revenue growth of 3% in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the same quarter of the previous year. In the Middle East, revenue recovered significantly, rising 22% compared with the same quarter of the previous year. However, revenue there remained 51% below the prior-year level for the first nine months. New products drove dynamic growth in Spain and Portugal and offset the decline in revenue in South Africa. Most other markets in the region saw slight increases or decreases in revenue in the third quarter.

The US business remained a key growth driver for the Group. As early as the third quarter of 2025, aap had already increased revenue by 18% compared with the same quarter of the previous year. Against this high comparative base, revenue grew by an additional 2% in local currency in the third quarter of 2026. The fourth quarter also began with the highest monthly order intake of the year.

In the LATAM region, revenue matched the level of the exceptionally strong prior-year quarter, in which 21% growth had been achieved. An expanded product portfolio and new markets offset the high one-time orders from the third quarter of 2025. This creates a solid foundation for the coming year. For the fourth quarter, aap is confident that it will further reduce the cumulative revenue shortfall compared to the prior year.

In the APAC region, revenue in the third quarter was 14% below the prior-year figure. The comparable quarter of 2025 had been exceptionally strong, with growth of over 200%. For the fourth quarter, aap is confident that it will make further progress and generate additional growth on the region’s continuously expanding foundation.

Revenue and Earnings Performance in the First Nine Months

The strong third quarter helped narrow the year-over-year revenue shortfall in the first nine months. Cumulative revenue reached EUR 9.3 million (9M/2025: EUR 9.5 million).

Earnings performance also remained positive: EBITDA improved again in the first nine months of 2026 and was above the break-even point under IFRS. This underscores the progress made in efficiency, cost control, and operational performance.

Outlook for the Fourth Quarter

aap is starting the fourth quarter on a solid footing. A corresponding outlook is included in the investor presentation, which on our website will be available starting November 11, 2026.

 

About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative LOQTEQ® anatomical plate system, its IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of cannulated screws. Furthermore, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline featuring promising development projects, such as antibacterial silver-coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical problems in traumatology that have not yet been adequately solved. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups, and hospital networks, while internationally it primarily relies on a broad network of distributors in approximately 25 countries. In the U.S., the company, through its subsidiary aap Implants Inc., employs a sales strategy based on distribution agents. The shares of aap Implantate AG are listed on the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For further information, please visit our website at www.aap.de.

The figures presented in this release may contain technical rounding differences that do not affect the overall message.

Contact Investor Relations:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Important notice

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of aap Implantate AG. The offering is governed exclusively by the subscription offer published in the Federal Gazette. This announcement is not intended for publication or distribution in or within the United States of America, Canada, Australia, or Japan. It may contain forward-looking statements based on the current expectations of the Management Board and subject to risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially.

 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on the current expectations, assumptions, and forecasts of the Executive Board, as well as on information currently available to it. The forward-looking statements are not to be construed as guarantees of the future developments and results mentioned therein. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the company’s actual results, financial position, development, or performance to differ materially from the estimates provided herein. These factors also include those described by aap in published reports. Forward-looking statements are therefore valid only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this press release or to adapt them to future events or developments.

 

Contact:
If you have any questions, please contact:
aap Implantate AG; R. Di Girolamo; Chairman of the Executive Board / CEO; Lorenzweg 5; D-12099 Berlin
Phone: +49/30/750 19 – 170; Fax: +49/30/750 19 – 290; r.digirolamo@aap.de

10.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 75 019-0
Fax: +49 (0) 30 75 019-111
E-mail: info@aap.de
Internet: www.aap.de
ISIN: DE000A3H2101
WKN: A3H210
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 39120001TRQTQ01LPP57
EQS News ID: 2431698

 
End of News EQS News Service

2431698  10.11.2026 CET/CEST

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