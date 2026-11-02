EQS-News: Abivax to Participate in Upcoming Fall Investor Conferences
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EQS-News: ABIVAX
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Abivax to Participate in Upcoming Fall Investor Conferences
PARIS, France – November 2, 2026 – 10:05 PM CET – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX / Nasdaq: ABVX) (“Abivax” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced participation in the following upcoming fall investor conferences:
Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference
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LifeSci Capital X Sofinnova Growth & Innovation Summit
30th German Equity Forum (Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum)
Evercore ISI 9th Annual Healthcare Conference
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Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference
Webcast links for select presentations will be available in the Investors section of Abivax’s website at www.ir.abivax.com. A replay of the available webcasts will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time following the conference.
Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax’s lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.
Abivax SA
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02.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2426792 02.11.2026 CET/CEST
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