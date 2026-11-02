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EQS-News: Abivax to Participate in Upcoming Fall Investor Conferences

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EQS-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Conference
Abivax to Participate in Upcoming Fall Investor Conferences

02.11.2026 / 22:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Abivax to Participate in Upcoming Fall Investor Conferences

PARIS, France – November 2, 2026 – 10:05 PM CETAbivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX / Nasdaq: ABVX) (“Abivax” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced participation in the following upcoming fall investor conferences:

Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference
Boston, Massachusetts
November 9-11, 2026
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, November 10th, 10:30-10:55am ET

Werbung

LifeSci Capital X Sofinnova Growth & Innovation Summit
London, United Kingdom
November 16, 2026

30th German Equity Forum (Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum)
Frankfurt, Germany
November 23-25, 2026
Corporate Presentation: Monday, November 23rd, 11:40am-12:10pm CET

Evercore ISI 9th Annual Healthcare Conference
Miami, Florida
November 30 – December 2, 2026
Fireside Chat: Wednesday, December 2nd, 7:55-8:15am ET

Werbung

Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference
New York, New York
December 1-3, 2026
Fireside Chat: Thursday, December 3rd, 8:00-8:25am ET

Webcast links for select presentations will be available in the Investors section of Abivax’s website at www.ir.abivax.com. A replay of the available webcasts will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time following the conference.


About Abivax

Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax’s lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.


Contact:

Abivax SA
Patrick Malloy
SVP, Investor Relations
patrick.malloy@abivax.com
+1 847 987 4878

Media Contact:
LifeSci Communications
Karissa Baltz, PhD
Associate Director
LSC_ABIVAX@lifescicomms.com


02.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

2426792  02.11.2026 CET/CEST

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