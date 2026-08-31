EQS-News: adesso wins contract from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) to restructure the EasyGov Enterprise Platform
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EQS-News: adesso SE
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adesso wins contract from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) to restructure the EasyGov Enterprise Platform / Long-term framework agreements with a total order volume of over CHF 50 million
As part of a public tender, adesso Schweiz AG has been awarded major contracts by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) for the strategic realignment of the EasyGov digital business platform. The potential contract volume attributable to adesso Schweiz amounts to up to CHF 51 million over a 12-year term.
EasyGov 2.0 is to be further developed into a shared digital infrastructure for government services provided to businesses in Switzerland. The new platform is designed to bundle services from the federal government, cantons, cities, and municipalities – such as business start-ups, registration procedures, and the commercial register – into a single central digital access point, thereby helping to reduce bureaucracy. At the core is a scalable, modular architecture based on a low-code platform. This platform provides many of the functions necessary for application development via graphical user interfaces, configuration, and reusable components. This will enable partner government agencies to develop digital specialised modules independently, in a standardised manner, and in compliance with the required governance requirements.
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The services provided by adesso Switzerland include, in particular, the provision and further development of the low-code platform – including the corresponding licenses – as well as the development, operation, support, maintenance, and further development of the EasyGov 2.0 portal platform. For complex government services, adesso Switzerland is also designated as one of several providers of high-code development resources. The latter are particularly necessary for complex government services that cannot be implemented – or can only be implemented to a limited extent – using standardised low-code components.
The implementation phase for EasyGov 2.0 was approved in the summer of 2026. Existing government services will be gradually integrated into the new platform. The go-live is scheduled for fall 2027. Initially, 63 government services are to be integrated. In the long term, the plan is to provide approximately 400 services. The number of users is expected to rise from the current level of around 190,000 to over 500,000.
In addition to low-code, artificial intelligence will also support the development of business modules. The focus here is on AI-supported processes for specification and software development, including AI agents, adSCAILE, and Mendix Vibe Coding.
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EasyGov 2.0 is designed to enable faster digital delivery of government services, simplify procedures, and reduce the administrative burden on businesses when interacting with public administration. For adesso Switzerland, this contract underscores the importance of low-code and AI-supported development models in the public sector. The actual potential for sales and earnings depends on the services actually utilised under the framework agreement as well as on the course of the project.
adesso Group
Contact:
Martin Möllmann
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000
E-Mail: ir@adesso.de
01.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|adesso SE
|Adessoplatz 1
|44269 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 231 7000-7000
|Fax:
|+49 231 7000-1000
|E-mail:
|ir@adesso.de
|Internet:
|www.adesso-group.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z23Q5
|WKN:
|A0Z23Q
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London
|LEI Code:
|529900KOICE97ZSA1O52
|EQS News ID:
|2391264
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2391264 01.09.2026 CET/CEST
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