EQS-News: ADM Endeavors (ADMQ) Announces Operational Consolidation Into New Corporate Headquarters and Expects Significant Reduction in Facility Expenses

EQS-News: ADM Endeavors / Key word(s): Manufacturing

ADM Endeavors (ADMQ) Announces Operational Consolidation Into New Corporate Headquarters and Expects Significant Reduction in Facility Expenses



06.04.2026 / 14:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





FORT WORTH, TX - April 6, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ), a vertically integrated provider of custom apparel, uniforms, promotional products, screen printing, embroidery, digital production, and fulfillment services, today announced the ongoing consolidation of operations into the Company’s new corporate headquarters and production facility in Fort Worth, Texas.

Operations associated with Innovative Impressions began transitioning into the new facility on April 6, followed by Academic Outfitters on April 7. The Company’s primary production and promotional products division, FW Promo, is expected to complete its transition into the new headquarters within approximately 45 days or less.

The Company will open a new retail division focused on workwear and medical scrubs in the new facility, with a targeted opening timeframe of May or June. Ariat has expressed strong support for the new retail location and is providing a large Ariat backlit sign on the building along with a substantial quantity of Ariat-branded fixtures to support the new retail store.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The consolidation of operations into a single corporate headquarters is expected to improve coordination between divisions, increase production efficiency, streamline logistics, enhance the fulfillment process, and improve overall operational performance.



The Company has historically incurred facility and operating expenses including rent, utilities, communications, insurance, tax, and other facility-related costs at three locations. As an example, two of the Company’s operating divisions have historically incurred approximately $278,503 in combined annual facility and operating expenses that will be dramatically reduced when we utilize just one location.



Example of Historical Annual Facility & Operating Costs



Expense Category Innovative Impressions FW Promo Combined Annual Cost Insurance - $32,340.80 $32,340.80 Rent $33,083.53 $78,000.00 $111,083.53 Power / Electricity $8,341.36 $30,080.56 $38,421.92 Gas - $11,319.81 $11,319.81 Communications $5,840.28 $15,337.97 $21,178.25 Property Tax - $54,000.00 $54,000.00 Trash $1,947.36 $2,775.79 $4,723.15 Water - $5,435.48 $5,435.48 Total Annual Costs $49,212.53 $229,290.41 $278,502.94

Following full consolidation into the new corporate headquarters, the Company expects facility-related expenses to be significantly reduced over time as operations are centralized and certain occupancy and facility costs are reduced or eliminated. The Company believes that some facility-related expenses may be reduced by approximately 50% or more over time as the transition is completed and operational efficiencies are realized. This expectation is supported by the fact that the new facility has already been carried on the Company’s books throughout 2025.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

In addition to potential cost reductions, the consolidation is expected to improve production workflow, logistics coordination, communication between divisions, labor efficiency, and overall operational efficiency, which the Company believes may contribute to improved operating margins and profitability over time.

The transition of equipment, inventory, and personnel into the new facility will continue over the coming weeks as the Company completes the consolidation of operations into its new headquarters.

About ADM Endeavors

ADM Endeavors, Inc. is a vertically integrated provider of custom apparel, uniforms, promotional products, screen printing, embroidery, digital printing, and fulfillment services. The Company operates multiple divisions serving corporate, municipal, school, and organizational customers throughout the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expected cost reductions, operational efficiencies, improved margins, and future growth. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

Contact Information

Marc Johnson, CEO

Phone: 817.231.8048

Email: info@admendeavors.com

News Source: ADM Endeavors