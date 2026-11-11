EQS-News: ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) Subsidiary Just Right Products Hires Account Executive Amy Smith, Whose Annual Sales Grew 50% in Two Years to Nearly $900,000

EQS-News: ADM Endeavors / Key word(s): Manufacturing

ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) Subsidiary Just Right Products Hires Account Executive Amy Smith, Whose Annual Sales Grew 50% in Two Years to Nearly $900,000



11.11.2026 / 14:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Former Fort Worth ISD Teacher and Teacher of the Year Nominee Brings More Than a Decade of Promotional Products Sales to a Company Serving 20 Texas Cities, 12 School Districts and 5 Colleges

FORT WORTH, TX - November 11, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) (“ADMQ” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated provider of custom apparel, uniforms, promotional products, screen printing, embroidery, digital printing, and fulfillment services, today announced that Amy H. Smith, an account executive with more than a decade of promotional products sales in Fort Worth, has joined the sales team of FW Promo, a division of its wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc. (“Just Right Products”). In her prior position, Smith increased her personal annual sales by 50% in two years, from approximately $590,000 in 2023 to more than $880,000 in 2025.

“We built this facility so that production would never be the reason we turn down an order. What grows this company from here is people who can sell,” said Marc Johnson, CEO of ADM Endeavors. “Amy increased her sales by half in two years on follow-through and customer retention. A seller at that level matters at a company our size.”

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Smith’s growth accelerated over the period: her sales rose 20% in 2024, to approximately $705,000, and another 25% in 2025. She built that record by pursuing her own leads, managing her own accounts, and staying with each order through delivery.

SIXTEEN YEARS IN THE CLASSROOM

Before moving into sales, Smith spent more than 16 years as a high school teacher, most of them in Fort Worth, at campuses including Fort Worth ISD’s Arlington Heights and South Hills high schools and Birdville ISD’s Haltom High School. At South Hills, where she taught English and Advanced Placement literature, she was a Teacher of the Year nominee and a grade-level leader, and her students posted a 100% passing rate on the state TAKS exam in the 2011-2012 school year. She also served as faculty sponsor for classes, language clubs, and honor societies.

That experience is directly relevant to Academic Outfitters Fort Worth, the Company’s school uniform division, and to the 12 independent school districts and 5 colleges the Company serves under contract. Smith has seen from the inside how campuses, class sponsors, and student organizations decide what to buy and from whom. She holds a Bachelor of Science in secondary education from Texas Christian University and lifetime Texas teaching certifications in English and Spanish, and she is an advanced Spanish speaker able to serve customers in either language.

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CAPACITY IN PLACE, SALES TEAM GROWING

Smith will sell from the Company’s 100,000-square-foot Fort Worth facility, which houses screen printing, embroidery, digital printing, and fulfillment under one roof and is approximately 5.8 times the size of the Company’s prior location. Since July, the Company has added a Fortune 50 aerospace and defense manufacturer, a Lockheed Martin division in Arizona, the City of Fort Worth, and eight city fire departments as customers, and it now serves 20 Texas cities and 3 counties under contract.

Her hiring is the second addition to the FW Promo sales team announced this year. The Company intends to continue recruiting experienced account executives as it works to grow revenue from the capacity it has built.

“For more than 10 years my job has been to give a customer a date and a quality standard and then make sure both are met,” Smith said. “At FW Promo the printing, the embroidery, and the fulfillment are in one building, in the city where I taught for most of my career. That lets me say yes to more, and keep the promise.”

ABOUT ADM ENDEAVORS, INC.

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is a vertically integrated provider of custom apparel, uniforms, promotional products, screen printing, embroidery, digital printing, and fulfillment services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., the Company operates multiple divisions, including FW Promo and Academic Outfitters, serving corporate, aerospace, municipal, school, government, public-safety, and organizational customers throughout the United States from its 100,000-square-foot production and retail facility in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit https://admendeavors.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s plans to recruit additional sales personnel, its ability to grow revenue and use its production capacity, and the contribution it expects from its sales team. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The sales results attributed to Smith in this release were achieved in a prior position and are not a forecast of the sales she will generate for the Company or its subsidiary. There is no assurance that those results will be repeated or that any customer she previously served will do business with the Company. Other factors include the Company’s ability to attract and retain sales personnel, customer demand, the absence of minimum purchase commitments under customer contracts, competition, general economic conditions, and the other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CONTACT

Marc Johnson, CEO | ADM Endeavors, Inc. | 817.231.8048

info@admendeavors.com | https://admendeavors.com

News Source: ADM Endeavors