EQS-News: ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) Third-Quarter Operating Income Rises 47% to $303,008, Exceeding Its Operating Income for All of 2025

EQS-News: ADM Endeavors / Key word(s): Financial

ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) Third-Quarter Operating Income Rises 47% to $303,008, Exceeding Its Operating Income for All of 2025



16.11.2026 / 14:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Gross Profit Climbs 37% on 2% Revenue Growth as Gross Margin Reaches 35.8%, the Highest for a Third Quarter Since 2021; Announced Since Quarter End: a Fortune 50 Aerospace Customer, City Council Approval of the Fort Worth Contract and a New Account Executive FORT WORTH, TX - November 16, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) (“ADMQ” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated provider of custom apparel, uniforms, promotional products, screen printing, embroidery, digital printing, and fulfillment services, today reported results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026, as reported in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. On 2.1% more revenue than in the third quarter of 2025, the Company earned 37.0% more gross profit and 47.4% more operating income, keeping 36 cents of every revenue Dollar after direct costs compared with 27 cents a year earlier. THIRD QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED WITH THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2025) Werbung Operating income rose 47.4% to $303,008, more than the Company’s operating income for all of 2025 ($245,133) and its highest for a third quarter since 2022. Operating margin widened to 13.5% from 9.3%, even as the Company carried overlapping costs of its former and new locations.

Gross profit rose 37.0% to $806,862 and gross margin reached 35.8%, up from 26.7%. Both are the highest for a third quarter since 2021. Direct costs of revenue fell 10.6% on lower-cost vendor sourcing, favorable pricing, and purchasing efficiencies.

Revenue rose 2.1% to $2,251,326, the highest for a third quarter since 2022, led by an 8.6% increase in promotional products to $1,187,836. Werbung

Net income was $197,088, the second consecutive profitable quarter, following $62,061 in the second quarter. Net income of $215,976 in the prior-year quarter included a $63,195 gain on the sale of property. NINE-MONTH 2026 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED WITH THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2025) Operating income was $184,586, compared with an operating loss of $(5,917), an improvement of $190,503.

Revenue rose 6.5% to $4,583,870. Promotional products, 73% of revenue, grew 14.2% to $3,337,273.

Gross profit rose 28.2% to $1,493,923, and gross margin expanded to 32.6% from 27.1%.

Net income was $127,075, driven by operating income. The prior-year figure of $250,321 included $327,709 of one-time gains from an insurance claim and a property sale.

Cash provided by operating activities rose to $31,193 from $5,730, and capital expenditures fell 78% to $685,090 as construction spending on the new facility declined. “The third quarter is our largest of the year, and this one shows what the new facility was built to do. We sold more, we bought better, and we kept nine more cents of every revenue dollar than a year ago,” said Marc Johnson, CEO of ADM Endeavors. “In one quarter we earned more from operations than in all of last year, and we did it while still paying for two locations.” KEY FIGURES Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $2,251,326 $2,205,225 $4,583,870 $4,305,588 Gross profit $806,862 $589,024 $1,493,923 $1,165,589 Gross margin 35.8% 26.7% 32.6% 27.1% Operating income (loss) $303,008 $205,566 $184,586 $(5,917) Operating margin 13.5% 9.3% 4.0% (0.1)% Net income $197,088 $215,976 $127,075 $250,321 THIRD-QUARTER TREND Three months ended September 30 2023 2024 2025 2026 Revenue $1,984,193 $2,166,235 $2,205,225 $2,251,326 Gross margin 30.0% 26.1% 26.7% 35.8% Operating income $186,134 $161,443 $205,566 $303,008 Gross profit is revenue less direct costs of revenue; gross margin is gross profit divided by revenue. Unaudited; derived from the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods shown. ANNOUNCED SINCE THE QUARTER CLOSED During the quarter, the Company added a uniform program for a Lockheed Martin division in Arizona, merchandise production and fulfillment for YouTube creator PrestonPlayz, and orders from eight city fire departments. Since September 30, it has announced: A Fortune 50 aerospace and defense manufacturer as a customer, with apparel programs confirmed at five locations in four states.

City council approval of uniform contracts with Fort Worth and Hurst. The Fort Worth contract is the largest municipal contract in the Company’s history.

A Dallas County contract extension, a Johnson County rebid award, and the City of Melissa as a new customer, bringing the Company to 20 Texas cities under contract.

Account executive Amy Smith, who joined the Company’s FW Promo sales team after growing her personal annual sales 50% in two years, to more than $880,000, in her prior position. “The Fortune 50 customer and the Fort Worth contract were announced after the quarter closed, so neither is in these numbers,” Johnson added. “Our job in the fourth quarter and into 2027 is to fill the capacity we built with the orders we have won, and to keep the margin discipline that produced this quarter.” ABOUT ADM ENDEAVORS, INC. ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is a vertically integrated provider of custom apparel, uniforms, promotional products, screen printing, embroidery, digital printing, and fulfillment services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., the Company operates multiple divisions, including FW Promo and Academic Outfitters, serving corporate, aerospace, municipal, school, government, public-safety, and organizational customers throughout the United States from its 100,000-square-foot production and retail facility in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit https://admendeavors.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expected orders and revenue from recently announced customers, contracts, and sales personnel, the Company’s ability to fill its production capacity and maintain or improve gross margin, the completion of the retail buildout, and the Company’s ability to sustain profitability. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the timing and volume of customer orders, the absence of minimum purchase commitments under customer contracts, the seasonality of school uniform sales, vendor pricing and availability, costs associated with the Company’s facility transition, the Company’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, general economic conditions, and the other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The third quarter is historically the Company’s strongest, and results for an interim period are not necessarily indicative of results for a full year. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. CONTACT Marc Johnson, CEO | ADM Endeavors, Inc. | 817.231.8048 | info@admendeavors.com | admendeavors.com

News Source: ADM Endeavors

News Source: ADM Endeavors

16.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News