EQS-News: ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) Third-Quarter Operating Income Rises 47% to $303,008, Exceeding Its Operating Income for All of 2025
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS-News: ADM Endeavors
/ Key word(s): Financial
Werbung
Gross Profit Climbs 37% on 2% Revenue Growth as Gross Margin Reaches 35.8%, the Highest for a Third Quarter Since 2021; Announced Since Quarter End: a Fortune 50 Aerospace Customer, City Council Approval of the Fort Worth Contract and a New Account Executive
FORT WORTH, TX - November 16, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) (“ADMQ” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated provider of custom apparel, uniforms, promotional products, screen printing, embroidery, digital printing, and fulfillment services, today reported results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026, as reported in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. On 2.1% more revenue than in the third quarter of 2025, the Company earned 37.0% more gross profit and 47.4% more operating income, keeping 36 cents of every revenue Dollar after direct costs compared with 27 cents a year earlier.
THIRD QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED WITH THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2025)
Werbung
NINE-MONTH 2026 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED WITH THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2025)
“The third quarter is our largest of the year, and this one shows what the new facility was built to do. We sold more, we bought better, and we kept nine more cents of every revenue dollar than a year ago,” said Marc Johnson, CEO of ADM Endeavors. “In one quarter we earned more from operations than in all of last year, and we did it while still paying for two locations.”
KEY FIGURES
THIRD-QUARTER TREND
Gross profit is revenue less direct costs of revenue; gross margin is gross profit divided by revenue. Unaudited; derived from the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods shown.
ANNOUNCED SINCE THE QUARTER CLOSED
During the quarter, the Company added a uniform program for a Lockheed Martin division in Arizona, merchandise production and fulfillment for YouTube creator PrestonPlayz, and orders from eight city fire departments. Since September 30, it has announced:
“The Fortune 50 customer and the Fort Worth contract were announced after the quarter closed, so neither is in these numbers,” Johnson added. “Our job in the fourth quarter and into 2027 is to fill the capacity we built with the orders we have won, and to keep the margin discipline that produced this quarter.”
ABOUT ADM ENDEAVORS, INC.
ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is a vertically integrated provider of custom apparel, uniforms, promotional products, screen printing, embroidery, digital printing, and fulfillment services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., the Company operates multiple divisions, including FW Promo and Academic Outfitters, serving corporate, aerospace, municipal, school, government, public-safety, and organizational customers throughout the United States from its 100,000-square-foot production and retail facility in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit https://admendeavors.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expected orders and revenue from recently announced customers, contracts, and sales personnel, the Company’s ability to fill its production capacity and maintain or improve gross margin, the completion of the retail buildout, and the Company’s ability to sustain profitability. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the timing and volume of customer orders, the absence of minimum purchase commitments under customer contracts, the seasonality of school uniform sales, vendor pricing and availability, costs associated with the Company’s facility transition, the Company’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, general economic conditions, and the other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The third quarter is historically the Company’s strongest, and results for an interim period are not necessarily indicative of results for a full year. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
CONTACT
Marc Johnson, CEO | ADM Endeavors, Inc. | 817.231.8048 | info@admendeavors.com | admendeavors.com
News Source: ADM Endeavors
16.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADM Endeavors
|United States
|ISIN:
|US00089T1007
|EQS News ID:
|2435878
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2435878 16.11.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf ADM Enterprises
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf ADM Enterprises
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen