EQS-News: Adtran Networks SE announces results for Q2 2026
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EQS-News: Adtran Networks SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
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Adtran Networks SE announces results for Q2 2026
Munich, Germany. August 4, 2026. Adtran Networks SE (ISIN: DE0005103006, FSE: ADV), a leading provider of open networking solutions for the delivery of cloud and mobile services, reported unaudited financial results for Q2 2026 ending on June 30, 2026. The results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Q2 2026 financial summary1
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1 Potential difference due to rounding
Q2 2026 IFRS financial results
Revenue in Q2 2026 increased by 21.6% to EUR 133.4 million from EUR 109.7 million in Q2 2025. The year-over-year growth was driven by strong customer demand and increased deployments across the company's optical networking portfolio, supported by ongoing investments in higher-capacity network infrastructure and continued network modernization projects.
Pro forma gross profit for Q2 2026 was EUR 47.1 million (35.3% of revenues), compared to EUR 36.2 million (33.0% of revenues) in Q2 2025. The improvement in gross profit was primarily driven by higher revenues in the optical networking solutions product portfolio.
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Pro forma EBIT improved to EUR 4.4 million (3.3% of revenues) in Q2 2026, compared to a loss of EUR 7.4 million (-6.7% of revenues) in the prior year comparable quarter. The significant year-over-year improvement reflects the strong revenue growth, improved gross profitability, and continued focus on operating cost discipline.
The company will publish the full 6M Report 2026 on August 11, 2026.
Forward-looking statements
The economic projections and forward-looking statements in this document relate to future facts. Such projections and forward-looking statements are subject to risks that cannot be foreseen and that are beyond Adtran Networks SE's control. Therefore, Adtran Networks SE is not in a position to make any representation of the accuracy of economic projections and forward-looking statements or their impact on the financial situation of Adtran Networks SE or the market in the shares of Adtran Networks SE.
Use of pro forma financial information
Adtran Networks SE provides consolidated pro forma financial results in this press release solely as supplemental financial information to help investors and the financial community make meaningful comparisons of Adtran Networks SE’s operating results from one financial period to another. Adtran Networks SE believes that these pro forma consolidated financial results are helpful because they exclude non-cash charges related to the stock option programs and amortization and impairment of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets, which do not reflect the company’s operating results for the period presented. Expenses relating to anniversary payment obligations are excluded starting from 2025. Additionally, non-recurring expenses relating to M&A, integration, professional fees relating to an internal investigation in the US and other non-recurring personnel expenses as well as expenses related to restructuring measures are not included. This pro forma information is not prepared in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered a substitute for the historical information presented in accordance with IFRS.
About Adtran Networks SE
Adtran Networks SE is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we’re building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adtran.com.
Published by
Adtran Networks SE, Munich, Germany
www.adtran-networks.com
For press
Gareth Spence
+44 1904 699 358
For investors
Rob Fink
investor.relations@adtran.com
04.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Networks SE
|Märzenquelle 1-3
|98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 890 665 0
|Fax:
|+49 89 890 665 199
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@adtran.com
|Internet:
|www.adva.com, www.adtran.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005103006
|WKN:
|510300
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299001QZNN0TKI9J120
|EQS News ID:
|2376640
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2376640 04.08.2026 CET/CEST
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