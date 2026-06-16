EQS-News: AFYREN announces the resumption of production at its plant after the successful technical shutdown
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EQS-News: AFYREN SAS
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AFYREN announces the resumption of production at its plant after the successful technical shutdown
Clermont-Ferrand/Lyon, July 6, 2026, 07:30am CEST - AFYREN, a greentech company offering manufacturers biobased, low-carbon ingredients through a unique fermentation technology based on a circular model, announces the resumption of production at the AFYREN NEOXY plant after the successful technical shutdown of June.
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As part of the consolidation and performance improvement plan launched in 2025, AFYREN scheduled a one-month technical shutdown in June 2026 to modify existing and install new equipment in the downstream process.
The works proceeded as planned and on budget: four weeks of work, six days out of seven, for a total 20,000 working hours and a total investment of around €6 million.
Up to 90 people have been working on site on certain days, drawn from around a dozen external companies, doubling the usual workforce at the AFYREN NEOXY plant. In the challenging conditions of intense heat, team safety remained the top priority throughout the shutdown, with zero accident with loss time reported.
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Following the works, production has resumed, and AFYREN expects an acceleration in production in the second half of 2026, after a first semester which saw revenue doubling compared with FY 2025[1].
Nicolas SORDET, Chief Executive Officer of AFYREN, commented: “Thanks to exemplary planning by the teams and robust execution, the planned technical shutdown was completed on schedule despite the intense heat, which required adjustments to working hours. All equipment modifications have been completed, which will be a major driver for accelerating production in the second half of the year. I would like to thank the AFYREN Group teams and all contractor companies for completing the work on time, within budget, and while maintaining safe working conditions.”
About AFYREN
The company’s first industrial plant, AFYREN NEOXY, is based in the Grand-Est region of France, serving primarily the European market. AFYREN also aims to serve many international markets through future expansions, particularly in Asia and the Americas.
At the end of 2025, AFYREN employed 140 people across sites in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. Committed to continuous innovation, the company invests 20% of its annual budget in R&D to further develop the range of sustainable solutions.
AFYREN is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY).
For more information, visit www.afyren.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contacts
06.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2360158 06.07.2026 CET/CEST
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