EQS-News: Algene Holding SE publishes positive interim results from a study with the Technical University of Munich (TUM), positioning itself within the growing aquaculture market

EQS-News: Algene Holding SE / Key word(s): Study results

Algene Holding SE publishes positive interim results from a study with the Technical University of Munich (TUM), positioning itself within the growing aquaculture market



22.10.2026 / 13:26 CET/CEST

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Algene Holding SE publishes positive interim results from a study with the Technical University of Munich (TUM), positioning itself within the growing aquaculture market

Study examines the impact of Spirulina microalgae as a feed component in industrial shrimp farming

Initial results show high feed acceptance and significantly higher consumption rates when feed is supplemented with Spirulina microalgae

Use of high-purity, entirely natural Spirulina microalgae as a feed component is expected to yield significant economic benefits for shrimp farming

Final study results, serving as a "proof of concept" for Algene’s approach in the aquaculture sector, are expected in November

Frankfurt, October 22, 2026 – Algene Holding SE (“Algene” or the “Company”, ISIN: DE000A41YGK5) reports initial success with its Spirulina product for aquaculture applications. A scientific study – conducted in collaboration with the Chair of Aquatic Systems Biology at the Technical University of Munich (TUM), under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Jürgen Geist – has yielded positive interim results regarding the use of Algene’s microalgae as a feed component in shrimp farming. After only a few days of testing, statistically significant differences in consumption rates were observed between the control group (fed without Spirulina) and the group receiving feed enriched with 100% Spirulina. These interim findings suggest that the Algene product has a positive influence on shrimp growth. Should these results be confirmed as the study progresses, the high-purity, entirely natural Spirulina microalgae could generate significant economic advantages for aquaculture producers. The study is scheduled to conclude in November. According to market studies, the global aquaculture market is projected to grow from USD 653.8 billion in 2026 to USD 1.2 trillion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% over the forecast period. The aquaculture market encompasses the breeding, rearing, and harvesting of various fish species, shellfish, and aquatic plants.

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Confirming the positive interim findings with final results would provide a "proof of concept" for the use of Spirulina microalgae. The study, conducted in collaboration with the Technical University of Munich (TUM), is well-positioned to effectively support and accelerate Algene’s successful entry into the aquaculture market. Algene is currently in advanced discussions with potential customers within this dynamically growing sector.

Kai Maximilian Keller, CEO of Algene Holding SE, stated: "The interim results from the study are extremely promising. They indicate that our Spirulina microalgae product has the potential to generate significant positive economic impacts within the aquaculture industry. In the Technical University of Munich, we have a strong academic partner that enables us to tap into new growth markets – such as the aquaculture sector – with the successful conclusion of the study, expected in a few weeks, set to provide a major boost. Our advanced discussions with potential customers further demonstrate the strong demand for algae-based products."

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