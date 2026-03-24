EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group increases operating revenue and earnings in 2025 – further growth planned for 2026

EQS-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast

Allane Mobility Group increases operating revenue and earnings in 2025 – further growth planned for 2026



30.04.2026 / 14:54 CET/CEST

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Wer­bung Wer­bung PRESS RELEASE Allane Mobility Group increases operating revenue and earnings in 2025 – further growth planned for 2026 Consolidated operating revenue rises by 25.6% to EUR 574.7 million

Group contract portfolio of 156,800 contracts up 9.3% year-on-year

EBT improves significantly to EUR 33.7 million

Further growth expected for the 2026 financial year Garching near Munich, April 30, 2026 – Allane Mobility Group (“the company”), a specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, recorded positive development in its key financial performance indicators in the 2025 financial year. The Group’s contract portfolio increased by 9.3% year-on-year to 156,800 contracts (December 31, 2024: 143,500 contracts). Consolidated operating revenue rose by 25.6% to EUR 574.7 million (2024: EUR 457.6 million), while earnings before taxes (EBT) improved significantly to EUR 33.7 million (2024: EUR –49.3 million). For 2026, the company expects the positive business performance to continue.



Eckart Klumpp, CEO of Allane SE: “During the 2025 financial year, we significantly expanded our contract portfolio, increased revenue and returned to a clearly positive operating result following a challenging prior-year period. This development was driven primarily by the strong growth in the Captive Leasing business segment. At the same time, the stabilization of the used car market, particularly for electric vehicles, together with our focused remarketing strategies, led to a substantial reduction in write-downs on our lease assets. On this basis, we expect to continue our profitable growth in the 2026 financial year.”



Business Performance



As of December 31, 2025, the Group contract portfolio in Germany and abroad (excluding franchise and cooperation partners) amounted to 156,800 contracts, which is 9.3% above the level recorded on the prior-year reporting date (December 31, 2024: 143,500 contracts). This development is attributable in particular to the continued positive performance of the Captive Leasing business segment.



In the 2025 financial year, Consolidated revenue increased by 15.6% year-on-year to EUR 864.1 million (2024: EUR 747.3 million). Consolidated operating revenue, which excludes proceeds from vehicle sales, rose by 25.6% to EUR 574.7 million (2024: EUR 457.6 million). This development was primarily attributable to the increase in lease revenues associated with the growth of the contract portfolio. Revenues from the sale of lease returns and the marketing of customer vehicles from Fleet Management amounted to EUR 289.4 million (2024: EUR 289.7 million), thus remaining almost at the prior-year level.



Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 26.7% to EUR 407.9 million in the 2025 financial year (2024: EUR 322.0 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) improved significantly to EUR 33.7 million (2024: EUR –49.3 million). The prior-year result had been impacted by unscheduled write-downs on lease assets, mainly due to market-driven declines in used car prices, particularly for electric vehicles.



Positive outlook for the 2026 financial year



For the financial year 2026, Allane Mobility Group expects positive development across all key performance indicators. The Management Board anticipates a contract portfolio in a range of 170,000 to 185,000 contracts (2025: 156,800 contracts) and consolidated operating revenue in the range of EUR 670 million to EUR 720 million (2025: EUR 574.7 million). For EBT, the Management Board expects a range of EUR 25 million to EUR 35 million (2025: EUR 33.7 million).



The 2025 Annual Report of Allane Mobility Group is available on the company’s website. Wer­bung Wer­bung ----

About Allane Mobility Group: Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business segments Online Retail, Fleet Leasing, Captive Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way.



Private and commercial customers use Allane’s online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.



Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2025 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 864 million.



With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE. www.allane-mobility-group.com

Contact:

Allane Mobility Group

Investor Relations

+49 89 7080 81 610

ir@allane.com Wer­bung Wer­bung

30.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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