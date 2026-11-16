EQS-News: Alzchem drives forward nitroguanidine production in the U.S. with the next implementation steps

EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Alzchem drives forward nitroguanidine production in the U.S. with the next implementation steps



16.11.2026 / 10:49 CET/CEST

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Alzchem drives forward nitroguanidine production in the U.S. with the next implementation steps



Trostberg, November 16, 2026 – Alzchem Group AG, a globally active specialty chemicals company, is laying the groundwork for the further development of its planned nitroguanidine production facility in the United States. To this end, the Supervisory Board has approved the next steps, in particular the procurement of selected long-lead-time components. These decisions lay important foundations for the next phase of project implementation.

The financial basis for the project is the U.S. Department of Defense’s commitment to cover the costs of the production facility. Both parties have agreed to finalize the details of the existing contractual framework as the project progresses.

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“With the new production facility, we aim to strengthen our position in the North American defense market over the long term. For us, it is essential not only to continue advancing the project from a technical perspective, but also to implement it on a sound financial foundation. We remain committed to our goal of bringing the facility into operation in 2029,” explains Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of Alzchem Group AG.

With the planned production facility in Bushy Park, South Carolina, Alzchem will expand its nitroguanidine production capacity and strengthen its position in a strategically important market. The required precursors will be supplied from Germany. In this way, Alzchem combines the development of resilient regional supply chains in the United States with the strengthening of value creation at its German sites.



About Alzchem

Alzchem is an internationally leading ingredients company that provides sustainable solutions for global challenges such as climate change, population growth, defense, and rising life expectancy with highly functional specialty products. Its portfolio includes products that are highly relevant to its customers’ end uses. Alzchem is positioned as the global market leader in numerous niche markets. The ingredients produced by Alzchem are used in human and animal nutrition as well as in agriculture, among other areas. They thus make an important contribution to efficiently securing the global food supply. Pharmaceutical raw materials and high-quality creatine products also support healthy aging and modern health concepts. In addition, Alzchem is active in the fields of renewable energies and customer-specific specialty syntheses, as well as with essential high-performance products for safety-related applications. Consistent “Made in Germany” production stands for the highest quality, technological expertise, and reliable supply security.

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With over 1,700 employees at four locations in Germany, one plant in Sweden, and three sales companies in the USA, China, and England, Alzchem generated sales of EUR 562.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 116.5 million in 2025.