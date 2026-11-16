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EQS-News: Alzchem drives forward nitroguanidine production in the U.S. with the next implementation steps

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EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Alzchem drives forward nitroguanidine production in the U.S. with the next implementation steps

16.11.2026 / 10:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Alzchem drives forward nitroguanidine production in the U.S. with the next implementation steps
 

Trostberg, November 16, 2026 – Alzchem Group AG, a globally active specialty chemicals company, is laying the groundwork for the further development of its planned nitroguanidine production facility in the United States. To this end, the Supervisory Board has approved the next steps, in particular the procurement of selected long-lead-time components. These decisions lay important foundations for the next phase of project implementation.

The financial basis for the project is the U.S. Department of Defense’s commitment to cover the costs of the production facility. Both parties have agreed to finalize the details of the existing contractual framework as the project progresses.

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“With the new production facility, we aim to strengthen our position in the North American defense market over the long term. For us, it is essential not only to continue advancing the project from a technical perspective, but also to implement it on a sound financial foundation. We remain committed to our goal of bringing the facility into operation in 2029,” explains Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of Alzchem Group AG.

With the planned production facility in Bushy Park, South Carolina, Alzchem will expand its nitroguanidine production capacity and strengthen its position in a strategically important market. The required precursors will be supplied from Germany. In this way, Alzchem combines the development of resilient regional supply chains in the United States with the strengthening of value creation at its German sites.


About Alzchem

Alzchem is an internationally leading ingredients company that provides sustainable solutions for global challenges such as climate change, population growth, defense, and rising life expectancy with highly functional specialty products. Its portfolio includes products that are highly relevant to its customers’ end uses. Alzchem is positioned as the global market leader in numerous niche markets. The ingredients produced by Alzchem are used in human and animal nutrition as well as in agriculture, among other areas. They thus make an important contribution to efficiently securing the global food supply. Pharmaceutical raw materials and high-quality creatine products also support healthy aging and modern health concepts. In addition, Alzchem is active in the fields of renewable energies and customer-specific specialty syntheses, as well as with essential high-performance products for safety-related applications. Consistent “Made in Germany” production stands for the highest quality, technological expertise, and reliable supply security.

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With over 1,700 employees at four locations in Germany, one plant in Sweden, and three sales companies in the USA, China, and England, Alzchem generated sales of EUR 562.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 116.5 million in 2025.


16.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Alzchem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Phone: +498621862888
Fax: +49862186502888
E-mail: ir@alzchem.com
Internet: www.alzchem.com
ISIN: DE000A41YHG1
WKN: A41YHG
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
LEI Code: 8945004EL7WZK3ERG181
EQS News ID: 2435528

 
End of News EQS News Service

2435528  16.11.2026 CET/CEST

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