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EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG focuses on continuity in sales: Martina Spitzer’s Management Board contract extended early through 2029

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EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Alzchem Group AG focuses on continuity in sales: Martina Spitzer’s Management Board contract extended early through 2029

03.11.2026 / 15:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Alzchem Group AG focuses on continuity in sales: Martina Spitzer’s Management Board contract extended early through 2029


Trostberg, November 3, 2026 – Alzchem Group AG, a globally active specialty chemicals company, will continue to rely on Martina Spitzer’s in-depth market knowledge, strong customer focus, and many years of experience: The Supervisory Board has extended her Management Board contract early by three years, through December 31, 2029. Martina Spitzer has been with Alzchem for more than 25 years and has been a member of the Management Board since January 2025. As Chief Sales Officer (CSO), she is responsible for marketing, sales, and sustainability (ESG). In this role, she focuses in particular on acquiring new customers, developing additional applications, expanding international business, and strengthening existing customer relationships.

“Martina Spitzer combines a deep understanding of our products and customers with a keen eye for new market opportunities. She thinks entrepreneurially and knows how to rally people behind shared goals. We are therefore very pleased to be able to continue counting on her experience and entrepreneurial drive in the years to come,” explains Markus Zöllner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Alzchem Group AG.

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“I am very pleased with the confidence the Supervisory Board has placed in me and look forward to continuing to help shape Alzchem’s growth. In particular, our high-quality ingredients in the Specialty Chemicals segment open up attractive opportunities for new applications and international markets. By strategically expanding this high-margin business, we aim to sustainably increase Alzchem’s profitability,” says Martina Spitzer, CSO of Alzchem Group AG.
 

About Alzchem

Alzchem is an internationally leading ingredients company that provides sustainable solutions for global challenges such as climate change, population growth, defense, and rising life expectancy with highly functional specialty products. Its portfolio includes products that are highly relevant to its customers’ end uses. Alzchem is positioned as the global market leader in numerous niche markets. The ingredients produced by Alzchem are used in human and animal nutrition as well as in agriculture, among other areas. They thus make an important contribution to efficiently securing the global food supply. Pharmaceutical raw materials and high-quality creatine products also support healthy aging and modern health concepts. In addition, Alzchem is active in the fields of renewable energies and customer-specific specialty syntheses, as well as with essential high-performance products for safety-related applications. Consistent “Made in Germany” production stands for the highest quality, technological expertise, and reliable supply security.

With over 1,700 employees at four locations in Germany, one plant in Sweden, and three sales companies in the USA, China, and England, Alzchem generated sales of EUR 562.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 116.5 million in 2025.

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03.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Alzchem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Phone: +498621862888
Fax: +49862186502888
E-mail: ir@alzchem.com
Internet: www.alzchem.com
ISIN: DE000A41YHG1
WKN: A41YHG
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
LEI Code: 8945004EL7WZK3ERG181
EQS News ID: 2427548

 
End of News EQS News Service

2427548  03.11.2026 CET/CEST

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