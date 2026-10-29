EQS-News: Alzchem increases sales and profitability in the first nine months of 2026

EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Alzchem increases sales and profitability in the first nine months of 2026



29.10.2026 / 06:55 CET/CEST

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Alzchem increases sales and profitability in the first nine months of 2026

Group sales grow by 4% to EUR 443.8 million

EBITDA rises by 8% to EUR 93.2 million

EBITDA margin increases from 20.3% to 21.0%

Management Board confirms forecast for 2026

Trostberg, October 29, 2026 – Alzchem Group AG, a globally active specialty chemicals company, remains on a profitable growth trajectory following the first nine months of fiscal year 2026. The key driver once again was the high demand for high-quality ingredients, particularly in the nutrition and defense sectors. The Group increased sales by 4% compared to the same period last year, from EUR 424.8 million to EUR 443.8 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 8% from EUR 86.2 million to EUR 93.2 million, while the EBITDA margin increased from 20.3% to 21.0%. Consolidated result for the period climbed from EUR 46.8 million to EUR 48.4 million. Alzchem thus further strengthened its profitability despite higher energy and raw material costs as well as planned start-up costs for new production capacity.

The Specialty Chemicals segment increased its sales by 11%, from EUR 281.6 million to EUR 312.7 million, thanks to sustained high demand for high-quality ingredients. The growth in EBITDA was even stronger, rising by 17% – primarily due to the product mix – from EUR 78.0 million to EUR 91.5 million. As a result, the EBITDA margin rose from 27.7% to 29.3%. Significant growth momentum came from the defense business with nitroguanidine and from Human Nutrition with the premium creatine brands Creapure® and Creavitalis®. The business with custom syntheses also developed positively, as reflected in high capacity utilization of the multipurpose plants.

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In the Basics & Intermediates segment, business performance was, as expected, influenced by subdued demand in the agricultural and pharmaceutical sectors, international competition, and higher energy and raw material prices. Positive momentum, however, came from the metallurgy business. Overall, sales declined from EUR 121.6 million to EUR 109.5 million, while EBITDA decreased from EUR 5.1 million to EUR 2.0 million. Following the one-time charges from the comprehensive carbide furnace renovation in the first half of the year, the segment returned to positive EBITDA in the third quarter.

To meet the high demand in the growth sectors of nutrition and defense with even larger volumes in the future, Alzchem is consistently driving forward its strategic capacity expansions. In the third quarter, the technical commissioning of additional production capacity for guanidine nitrate and nitroguanidine in Germany began. While start-up costs were already incurred as planned during the nine-month period, the first sales from the new facilities are expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. At the same time, Alzchem is further refining its plans for nitroguanidine production in the U.S. Following the decision to locate the facility in Bushy Park, South Carolina, and the completion of basic engineering, the focus is now on optimizing the technical design, further cost and production planning, and finalizing the financing agreement with the U.S. government. The expansion of creatine production capacity, including precursors and the associated infrastructure, totaling approximately EUR 120 million, is also proceeding according to plan. The new, largely automated production facility is scheduled to be gradually commissioned starting in the second half of 2027.

The positive business performance in the first nine months and the progress made on strategic growth projects provide a solid foundation for the remainder of the year. The Management Board therefore confirms its forecast for the full year 2026 and continues to expect Group sales of approximately EUR 600 million, EBITDA of around EUR 126 million, and an EBITDA margin of about 21.0%.

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Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of Alzchem Group AG, comments: “The first nine months show that our strategic focus on high-quality specialty chemical ingredients is paying off. We were able to further increase our profitability despite higher costs. Looking ahead is also particularly important to us: With our extensive strategic investments, we are laying the groundwork to serve the persistently high demand in our growth markets even better in the future. With nitroguanidine, we have taken an important step with the technical commissioning of the new facilities in Germany, and we are also right on track with the expansion of our creatine production. Our goal is clear: We want to meet the rising demand in a sustainable and customer-focused manner and translate it into additional sales and earnings contributions.”

The quarterly statement for the third quarter of 2026 is available for download on the website www.alzchem.com in the Investors/Publications section.

About Alzchem

Alzchem is an internationally leading ingredients company that provides sustainable solutions for global challenges such as climate change, population growth, defense, and rising life expectancy with highly functional specialty products. Its portfolio includes products that are highly relevant to its customers’ end uses. Alzchem is positioned as the global market leader in numerous niche markets. The ingredients produced by Alzchem are used in human and animal nutrition as well as in agriculture, among other areas. They thus make an important contribution to efficiently securing the global food supply. Pharmaceutical raw materials and high-quality creatine products also support healthy aging and modern health concepts. In addition, Alzchem is active in the fields of renewable energies and customer-specific specialty syntheses, as well as with essential high-performance products for safety-related applications. Consistent “Made in Germany” production stands for the highest quality, technological expertise, and reliable supply security.

With over 1,700 employees at four locations in Germany, one plant in Sweden, and three sales companies in the USA, China, and England, Alzchem generated sales of EUR 562.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 116.5 million in 2025.