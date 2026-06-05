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EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG: All voting items on the agenda at the Annual General Meeting of the ams-OSRAM AG approved by a clear majority

10.06.26 13:25 Uhr
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EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
ams-OSRAM AG: All voting items on the agenda at the Annual General Meeting of the ams-OSRAM AG approved by a clear majority

10.06.2026 / 13:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

All voting items on the agenda at the Annual General Meeting of the ams-OSRAM AG approved by a clear majority

Premstaetten, Austria (June 10, 2026) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS) announces that all voting items on the agenda at the Annual General Meeting of ams-OSRAM AG were approved by a clear majority. The Supervisory Board members Andreas Gerstenmayer and Arunjai Mittal were elected for a new term of office until the Annual General Meeting 2030.

 

At today's Annual General Meeting, all voting items on the agenda were approved with majorities of the votes cast ranging from 83.65 percent to 100 percent.

In accordance with the resolutions, both Andreas Gerstenmayer and Arunjai Mittal were re-elected as members of the Supervisory Board for a new term of office until the 2030 Annual General Meeting.

 

About ams OSRAM

The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in innovative light and sensor solutions. As a specialist in Digital Photonics, we combine engineering excellence with cutting-edge global manufacturing to offer our customers the broadest portfolio of digital light and sensing technologies.

“Sense the power of light” — our success has ever since been based on a deep understanding of the potential of light. For 120 years, we have been developing innovations that move markets: from automotive applications and industrial manufacturing to medical and consumer electronics. In the anniversary year of the OSRAM brand, around 18,500 employees worldwide are working on pioneering solutions alongside societal megatrends such as smart mobility, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, smart health, and robotics. This is reflected in around 12,000 patents granted and applied for. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved EUR 3.3 billion revenues in 2025 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4).

 

Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com   

 

ams and OSRAM are registered trademarks of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition, many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

 

For further information  
Investor Relations
ams-OSRAM AG
Dr Juergen Rebel
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations
T: +43 3136 500-0
investor@ams-osram.com		 Media Relations
ams-OSRAM AG
Bernd Hops
Senior Vice President
Corporate Communications
T: +43 3136 500-0
press@ams-osram.com
     

 Join ams OSRAM social media channels: >LinkedIn >YouTube 

 


10.06.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ams-OSRAM AG
Tobelbader Straße 30
8141 Premstaetten
Austria
Phone: +43 3136 500-0
E-mail: investor@ams-osram.com
Internet: https://ams-osram.com/
ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4
WKN: A118Z8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2343418

 
End of News EQS News Service

2343418  10.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu ams-OSRAM AG

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DatumRatingAnalyst
11.05.2026ams-OSRAM BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
08.05.2026ams-OSRAM BuyUBS AG
08.05.2026ams-OSRAM NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.05.2026ams-OSRAM HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
05.05.2026ams-OSRAM UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.05.2026ams-OSRAM BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
08.05.2026ams-OSRAM BuyUBS AG
09.04.2026ams-OSRAM BuyUBS AG
13.02.2026ams-OSRAM BuyUBS AG
10.02.2026ams-OSRAM BuyUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
08.05.2026ams-OSRAM NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.05.2026ams-OSRAM HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
01.04.2026ams-OSRAM Equal WeightBarclays Capital
12.02.2026ams-OSRAM HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
12.02.2026ams-OSRAM Equal WeightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
05.05.2026ams-OSRAM UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.02.2026ams-OSRAM UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.02.2026ams-OSRAM UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.02.2026ams-OSRAM UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.12.2025ams-OSRAM UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

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