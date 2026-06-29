EQS-News: ams OSRAM closes the sale of its non-optical analog/mixed-signal sensor business to Infineon for EUR 570 million in cash
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EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
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ams OSRAM closes the sale of its non-optical analog/mixed-signal sensor business to Infineon for EUR 570 million in cash
Premstaetten, Austria, and Munich, Germany (1 July 2026) – ams OSRAM closes the sale of its non-optical analog/mixed-signal sensor business to Infineon for EUR 570 million in cash.
“With the successful closing of this transaction, a decisive step in strengthening our balance sheet has been achieved, while continuing to sharpen our strategic focus to build the global leader in Digital Photonics,” said Aldo Kamper, CEO of ams OSRAM. “The divestment allows us to further concentrate our resources on our core business and on our growth opportunities. Moreover, we are convinced that Infineon provides an attractive home for the divested business and the transferring employees.”
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Strengthening strategic focus on core photonics business
On 4 February ams OSRAM announced its strategic refocusing towards creating the Leader in Digital Photonics, outlining its ambition to emerge as a focused semiconductor photonics powerhouse and the pure-play leader in Digital Photonics. Digital Photonics means the digitalization of light emission and optical sensing, combining advanced, pixelated emitters and sensors as well as electronics for higher integrated and differentiated products, driving a set of mid-term growth opportunities supporting the new 2030 financial targets. The transaction, with the EUR 570 million cash consideration received at closing, is a further step in ams OSRAM’s broader portfolio refocusing towards core digital photonics growth vectors and supports its accelerated deleveraging plan.
About ams OSRAM
The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in innovative light and sensor solutions. As a specialist in Digital Photonics, we combine engineering excellence with cutting-edge global manufacturing to offer our customers the broadest portfolio of digital light and sensing technologies.
“Sense the power of light” — our success has ever since been based on a deep understanding of the potential of light. For 120 years, we have been developing innovations that move markets: from automotive applications and industrial manufacturing to medical and consumer electronics. In the anniversary year of the OSRAM brand, around 18,500 employees worldwide are working on pioneering solutions alongside societal megatrends such as smart mobility, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, smart health, and robotics. This is reflected in around 12,000 patents granted and applied for. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved EUR 3.3 billion revenues in 2025 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4).
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Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com
ams and OSRAM are registered trademarks of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition, many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
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01.07.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ams-OSRAM AG
|Tobelbader Straße 30
|8141 Premstaetten
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 3136 500-0
|E-mail:
|investor@ams-osram.com
|Internet:
|https://ams-osram.com/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3EPA4
|WKN:
|A118Z8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2357164
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2357164 01.07.2026 CET/CEST
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