EQS-News: ANDRITZ achieves high order intake and strong revenue growth in Q3 2026

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures

ANDRITZ achieves high order intake and strong revenue growth in Q3 2026



29.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung GRAZ, OCTOBER 29, 2026. International technology group ANDRITZ recorded solid business development in the third quarter of 2026: the group’s order intake remained at a high level, reaching 2,166.2 MEUR (-0.6% vs. Q3 2025: 2,180.0 MEUR) and thus exceeding the two-billion-euro mark for the eighth consecutive quarter. Demand continued to be supported by investments in renewable power generation, electrification, and technologies supporting the circular economy.



In the third quarter, revenue grew strongly by 9.2%, while profitability (comparable EBITA margin) remained stable at the high level of 9.0% (Q3 2025: 8.9%) and net income increased by 14.4%. The order backlog reached another record high of 12,729.1 MEUR (+21.7% compared to year-end 2025), providing a solid basis for future revenue growth.



Order intake driven by Hydropower and Metals

In Hydropower, order intake increased to 703.9 MEUR (+34.2% vs. Q3 2025: 524.5 MEUR), supported by demand for renewable energy and the modernization of existing hydropower plants. Major orders included the modernization of the Gabcíkovo hydropower plant (Slovakia’s largest hydroelectric facility), generator equipment for the Nes hydropower plant in Norway, and turbine refurbishment for the Sampolo pumped-storage project in France. These projects reflect continued investment in renewable power generation, energy storage, and grid stability. Supported by the execution of the strong order backlog, revenue increased significantly by 25.4%.



Order intake in the Pulp & Paper business area amounted to 706.8 MEUR (-24.5% vs. Q3 2025: 935.7 MEUR), following a particularly strong prior-year quarter. Important orders in China included pulp production equipment and recovery boilers, reflecting the continued trend toward backward integration by Chinese paper producers and reinforcing ANDRITZ’s strong position in the Chinese market. In South America, ANDRITZ received an order for a complete paper production line. Revenue increased by 8.8%.



In the Metals sector, order intake increased to 357.4 MEUR (+20.8% vs. Q3 2025: 295.8 MEUR) from a low prior-year base. Orders included steel processing equipment in the US and India, as well as laser blanking and hot stamping lines for car manufacturers in the US. Revenue remained stable (-0.4%).



In Environment & Energy, order intake amounted to 398.1 MEUR (-6.1% vs. Q3 2025: 424.0 MEUR). Orders came mainly from North America and Europe. The most active markets were energy, water management, and the metals industry. Revenue increased by 3.1%, supported by higher revenue in the Feed & Biofuel and Clean Air Technologies divisions.



ANDRITZ CEO Joachim Schönbeck commented: “Revenue and earnings grew significantly in the third quarter, and our order backlog reached a new record high. We will continue to push for further improvements and turn our strong order backlog into profitable growth.”



Outlook for the full year 2026 confirmed

ANDRITZ confirms its 2026 guidance: The group expects project activity to remain at the current high level. ANDRITZ still foresees a return to growth and revenues in a range of 8.0 to 8.3 billion EUR for 2026. Comparable EBITA margin (excluding non-operating items) is expected to remain at a high level, in the range between 8.7% and 9.1%.



The group’s medium-term financial targets, presented at the Capital Markets Day in October 2026, include revenue growth to 10 billion EUR and reaching a comparable EBITA margin of 10% by 2029.



The key financial figures developed as follows during the reporting period: Order intake in the third quarter reached 2,166.2 MEUR (-0.6% vs. Q3 2025: 2,180.0 MEUR) and rose to 8,085.9 MEUR in the first three quarters of 2026 (+17.1% vs. Q1-Q3 2025: 6,906.6 MEUR). The strong year-to-date increase was driven by Hydropower and Metals. In the third quarter, order intake in Hydropower rose to 703.9 MEUR (+34.2% vs. Q3 2025: 524.5 MEUR) and in Metals to 357.4 MEUR (+20.8% vs. Q3 2025: 295.8 MEUR). Order intake in Pulp & Paper decreased to 706.8 MEUR (-24.5% vs. Q3 2025: 935.7 MEUR) while Environment & Energy reached 398.1 MEUR (-6.1% vs. Q3 2025: 424.0 MEUR).



in the third quarter reached 2,166.2 MEUR (-0.6% vs. Q3 2025: 2,180.0 MEUR) and rose to 8,085.9 MEUR in the first three quarters of 2026 (+17.1% vs. Q1-Q3 2025: 6,906.6 MEUR). The strong year-to-date increase was driven by Hydropower and Metals. In the third quarter, order intake in Hydropower rose to 703.9 MEUR (+34.2% vs. Q3 2025: 524.5 MEUR) and in Metals to 357.4 MEUR (+20.8% vs. Q3 2025: 295.8 MEUR). Order intake in Pulp & Paper decreased to 706.8 MEUR (-24.5% vs. Q3 2025: 935.7 MEUR) while Environment & Energy reached 398.1 MEUR (-6.1% vs. Q3 2025: 424.0 MEUR). The order backlog as of September 30, 2026 amounted to 12,729.1 MEUR, reaching a record high in the company's history and increasing by 21.7% compared to the end of 2025 (10,457.5 MEUR).



as of September 30, 2026 amounted to 12,729.1 MEUR, reaching a record high in the company's history and increasing by 21.7% compared to the end of 2025 (10,457.5 MEUR). Revenue in the third quarter of 2026 reached 2,059.6 MEUR, increasing by 9.2% compared to the previous year's reference period (Q3 2025: 1,886.9 MEUR). In Q1-Q3 2026, revenue amounted to 5,900.9 MEUR (+6.5% vs. Q1-Q3 2025: 5,538.4 MEUR). The revenue increase in Q3 was mainly driven by Hydropower, which achieved revenue of 501.1 MEUR (+25.4% vs. Q3 2025: 399.7 MEUR). Pulp & Paper also contributed to growth with revenue of 767.3 MEUR (+8.8% vs. Q3 2025: 705.3 MEUR), while Metals remained stable at 422.3 MEUR (-0.4% vs. Q3 2025: 424.0 MEUR) and Environment & Energy showed an increase to 368.9 MEUR (+3.1% vs. Q3 2025: 357.9 MEUR).



in the third quarter of 2026 reached 2,059.6 MEUR, increasing by 9.2% compared to the previous year's reference period (Q3 2025: 1,886.9 MEUR). In Q1-Q3 2026, revenue amounted to 5,900.9 MEUR (+6.5% vs. Q1-Q3 2025: 5,538.4 MEUR). The revenue increase in Q3 was mainly driven by Hydropower, which achieved revenue of 501.1 MEUR (+25.4% vs. Q3 2025: 399.7 MEUR). Pulp & Paper also contributed to growth with revenue of 767.3 MEUR (+8.8% vs. Q3 2025: 705.3 MEUR), while Metals remained stable at 422.3 MEUR (-0.4% vs. Q3 2025: 424.0 MEUR) and Environment & Energy showed an increase to 368.9 MEUR (+3.1% vs. Q3 2025: 357.9 MEUR). The comparable EBITA in the third quarter of 2026 increased to 184.9 MEUR (+10.3% vs. Q3 2025: 167.6 MEUR) while profitability (comparable EBITA margin) remained stable at 9.0% (Q3 2025: 8.9%). In the first three quarters of 2026, the comparable EBITA rose to 514.6 MEUR (+9.3% vs. Q1-Q3 2025: 470.8 MEUR) while the comparable EBITA margin reached 8.7% (Q1-Q3 2025: 8.5%).



in the third quarter of 2026 increased to 184.9 MEUR (+10.3% vs. Q3 2025: 167.6 MEUR) while remained stable at 9.0% (Q3 2025: 8.9%). In the first three quarters of 2026, the comparable EBITA rose to 514.6 MEUR (+9.3% vs. Q1-Q3 2025: 470.8 MEUR) while the comparable EBITA margin reached 8.7% (Q1-Q3 2025: 8.5%). EBITA amounted to 175.9 MEUR in the third quarter of 2026 (+10.0% vs. Q3 2025: 159.9 MEUR) and to 488.1 MEUR in the first three quarters of 2026 (+8.8% vs. Q1-Q3 2025: 448.6 MEUR).



amounted to 175.9 MEUR in the third quarter of 2026 (+10.0% vs. Q3 2025: 159.9 MEUR) and to 488.1 MEUR in the first three quarters of 2026 (+8.8% vs. Q1-Q3 2025: 448.6 MEUR). The net income (including non-controlling interests) increased to 127.3 MEUR (+14.4% vs. Q3 2025: 111.3 MEUR). In the first three quarters of 2026, it amounted to 328.3 MEUR (+8.4% vs. Q1-Q3 2025: 302.9 MEUR).

KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES AT A GLANCE Unit Q1-Q3

2026 Q1-Q3

2025 +/- Q3

2026 Q3

2025 +/- 2025 Revenue MEUR 5,900.9 5,538.4 6.5% 2,059.6 1,886.9 9.2% 7,883.1 - Pulp & Paper MEUR 2,237.3 2,084.0 7.4% 767.3 705.3 8.8% 2,956.9 - Metals MEUR 1,231.7 1,217.8 1.1% 422.3 424.0 -0.4% 1,694.1 - Hydropower MEUR 1,373.8 1,175.2 16.9% 501.1 399.7 25.4% 1,729.5 - Environment & Energy MEUR 1,058.1 1,061.4 -0.3% 368.9 357.9 3.1% 1,502.6 Order intake MEUR 8,085.9 6,906.6 17.1% 2,166.2 2,180.0 -0.6% 8,909.8 - Pulp & Paper MEUR 2,593.1 2,669.0 -2.8% 706.8 935.7 -24.5% 3,348.1 - Metals % 1,267.5 1,168.1 8.5% 357.4 295.8 20.8% 1,479.4 - Hydropower MEUR 3,149.8 1,869.9 68.4% 703.9 524.5 34.2% 2,516.1 - Environment & Energy MEUR 1,075.5 1,199.6 -10.3% 398.1 424.0 -6.1% 1,566.2 Order backlog

(as of end of period) MEUR 12,729.1 10,799.3 17.9% 12,729.1 10,799.3 17.9% 10,457.5 EBITDA MEUR 627.3 577.8 8.6% 223.1 203.5 9.6% 823.4 EBITDA margin % 10.6 10.4 - 10.8 10.8 - 10.4 Comparable EBITA MEUR 514.6 470.8 9.3% 184.9 167.6 10.3% 698.4 Comparable EBITA margin % 8.7 8.5 - 9.0 8.9 - 8.9 EBITA MEUR 488.1 448.6 8.8% 175.9 159.9 10.0% 648.2 EBITA margin % 8.3 8.1 - 8.5 8.5 - 8.2 Earnings Before Interest

and Taxes (EBIT) MEUR 445.8 397.3 12.2% 163.7 139.5 17.3% 582.8 Financial result MEUR -16.6 8.6 -293.0% -3.6 9.1 -139.6% 16.5 Earnings Before Taxes (EBT) MEUR 429.2 405.9 5.7% 160.1 148.6 7.7% 599.3 Net income (including

non-controlling interests) MEUR 328.3 302.9 8.4% 127.3 111.3 14.4% 457.1 Cash flow from

operating activities MEUR 610.6 313.5 - 319.8 144.8 - 652.7 Capital expenditure MEUR 200.1 164.0 22.0% 69.0 65.6 5.2% 269.5 Basic earnings per

no-par value share EUR 3.33 3.10 7.4% 1.29 1.14 13.2% 4.67 Diluted earnings per

no-par value share EUR 3.32 3.09 7.4% 1.28 1.14 13.2% 4.65 Employees (as of end of period;

without apprentices) - 30,738 30,504 0.8% 30,738 30,504 0.8% 30,346 Werbung All figures according to IFRS. Due to the utilization of automatic calculation programs, differences can arise in the addition of rounded totals and percentages. MEUR = million euros. EUR = euros.



PRESS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD

This press release is available for download at andritz.com/news on the ANDRITZ web site.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:



Niklas Jelinek

External Communications Lead / Media Relations

press@andritz.com

andritz.com



Matthias Pfeifenberger

Head of Investor Relations

investors@andritz.com

andritz.com



ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ provides advanced plants, equipment, services, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries, including pulp and paper, metals, hydropower, environmental, and others. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in Austria, the publicly listed group employs about 30,000 people at 280 locations in over 80 countries.

As a global leader in technology and innovation, ANDRITZ is committed to fostering progress that benefits customers, partners, employees, society, and the environment. The company’s growth is driven by sustainable solutions enabling the green transition, advanced digitalization for highest industrial performance, and comprehensive services that maximize the value of customers’ plants over their entire life cycle. ANDRITZ. FOR GROWTH THAT MATTERS.



ANNUAL AND FINANCIAL REPORTS

The annual and financial reports are available for download on the ANDRITZ web site at andritz.com.



DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements”. These statements, which contain the words “believe”, “intend”, “expect”, and words of a similar meaning, reflect the Executive Board’s beliefs and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to publicly announce the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made herein, except where it would be required to do so under applicable law.

29.10.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group



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