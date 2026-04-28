EQS-News: ANDRITZ: record order intake of 3.6 billion euros in the first quarter of 2026

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

ANDRITZ: record order intake of 3.6 billion euros in the first quarter of 2026



29.04.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung GRAZ, APRIL 29, 2026. Despite a challenging economic environment, international technology group ANDRITZ achieved a strong financial performance in the first quarter of 2026. The order intake reached a record-breaking 3,597.8 MEUR, exceeding the level of the previous year by 54.3% (Q1 2025: 2,332.2 MEUR).



This exceptionally high figure was mainly due to the cumulated booking of several mid-sized orders, predominantly in the Hydropower business area. Therefore, the result should not be extrapolated to the coming quarters.



While group revenue slightly increased by 1.7% to 1,790.6 MEUR (Q1 2025: 1,761.3 MEUR), net income rose by 2.9% reaching 91.8 MEUR (Q1 2025: 89.2 MEUR), and profitability (comparable EBITA margin) remained stable at 8.2% (Q1 2025: 8.2%). The order backlog also reached a new record high, totaling 12,367.4 MEUR.



Strong demand for energy; major orders from Asia, South America, and Africa



In the Hydropower business area, order intake increased significantly to 1,876.8 MEUR (+229.9% vs. Q1 2025: 568.9 MEUR), driven by strong demand for renewable energy. Relevant orders included pumped storage projects such as Saidongar in India, which will be the country’s largest pumped storage plant (3,000 MW), as well as projects in Southeast Asia and Brazil. The business area also recorded higher revenue following the processing of the strong order backlog.



In the Pulp & Paper business area, order intake increased slightly to 1,005.8 MEUR (+3.2% vs. Q1 2025: 974.6 MEUR), from a high comparison base in the previous year. The increase in order intake was supported by several capital orders, including a major order from General Emballage, Algeria’s leading corrugated packaging producer, for Africa’s largest paper machine. The business area further increased its strong revenue and maintained its profitability levels, supported by a high share of service business.



In the Metals business area, order intake was slightly below last year’s level, reaching 337.2 MEUR (-2.4% vs. Q1 2025: 345.6 MEUR), reflecting the cautious investment climate in the automotive industry. Demand in the steel industry improved slightly compared to the first quarter of 2025. While revenues declined slightly, operational profitability remained stable.



In the Environment & Energy business area, order intake decreased to 378.0 MEUR compared to the previous year’s high reference figure (-14.7% vs. Q1 2025: 443.1 MEUR). While the investment climate for the energy transition remained uncertain, demand for Pumps solutions increased. Significant orders included renewable energy projects such as the major pump replacement and upgrade project for illwerke vkw at the Lünersee pumped storage plant in Austria. Stable revenue generation was supported by solid demand for Clean Air technologies.



Continuous growth in revenue and Service business

The group’s revenue continued its positive trend from the last quarter of 2025 and reached 1,790.6 MEUR, marking a slight increase of 1.7% compared to the first quarter of 2025. This marks a continuation of the growth trend despite a still significantly negative foreign exchange translation effect of -71.6 MEUR (-4.1%). The Service business also developed very favorably in Q1, growing by 4%, driven by an increase in the business areas Pulp & Paper (+7%) and Hydropower (+3%).



ANDRITZ CEO Joachim Schönbeck stated, “Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, we had a very solid start to the year. The record order intake clearly underlines continuing strong demand for our renewable energy solutions. However, we are closely monitoring potential impacts from geopolitical developments in key end markets. We remain focused on disciplined project execution and confirm our financial targets for 2026.”



The results of the first quarter of 2026 in more detail: Order intake amounted to 3,597.8 MEUR and was thus 54.3% above the level of the previous year’s reference period (Q1 2025: 2,332.2 MEUR). This was largely driven by mid-sized orders in Hydropower, where the order intake reached a record-breaking 1,876.8 MEUR (+229.9%), and continuous growth in Pulp & Paper (1,005.8 MEUR, +3.2% vs. Q1 2025). In Environment & Energy and Metals, order intake decreased by 14.7% to 378.0 MEUR (Q1 2025: 443.1 MEUR) and 2.4% to 337.2 MEUR (Q1 2025: 345.6 MEUR), respectively.



amounted to 3,597.8 MEUR and was thus 54.3% above the level of the previous year’s reference period (Q1 2025: 2,332.2 MEUR). This was largely driven by mid-sized orders in Hydropower, where the order intake reached a record-breaking 1,876.8 MEUR (+229.9%), and continuous growth in Pulp & Paper (1,005.8 MEUR, +3.2% vs. Q1 2025). In Environment & Energy and Metals, order intake decreased by 14.7% to 378.0 MEUR (Q1 2025: 443.1 MEUR) and 2.4% to 337.2 MEUR (Q1 2025: 345.6 MEUR), respectively. The order backlog as of March 31, 2026, reached the record high of 12,367.4 MEUR and has thus increased by 18.3% compared to the end of 2025 (December 31, 2025: 10,457.5 MEUR).



as of March 31, 2026, reached the record high of 12,367.4 MEUR and has thus increased by 18.3% compared to the end of 2025 (December 31, 2025: 10,457.5 MEUR). Revenue increased by 1.7% to 1,790.6 MEUR (Q1 2025: 1,761.3 MEUR), driven by higher revenue in the Hydropower (+8.4%) and Pulp & Paper (+3.5%) business areas, following the processing of the high order backlog. Revenue in the Metals (-4.2%) and Environment & Energy (-2.1%) business areas declined.



increased by 1.7% to 1,790.6 MEUR (Q1 2025: 1,761.3 MEUR), driven by higher revenue in the Hydropower (+8.4%) and Pulp & Paper (+3.5%) business areas, following the processing of the high order backlog. Revenue in the Metals (-4.2%) and Environment & Energy (-2.1%) business areas declined. The comparable EBITA reached 147.3 MEUR (+1.9% vs. Q1 2025: 144.5 MEUR). The group’s profitability ( comparable EBITA margin ) remained stable at 8.2% (Q1 2025: 8.2%).



reached 147.3 MEUR (+1.9% vs. Q1 2025: 144.5 MEUR). The group’s profitability ( ) remained stable at 8.2% (Q1 2025: 8.2%). Net income (including non-controlling interests) reached 91.8 MEUR, rising by 2.9% (Q1 2025: 89.2 MEUR).

ANDRITZ confirms its guidance for 2026: The group expects project activity to remain at the current level. ANDRITZ foresees a return to growth and revenues in a range of 8.0 to 8.3 billion EUR for 2026. Comparable EBITA margin (excluding non-operating items) is expected to remain at a high level, in the range between 8.7% and 9.1%.

KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES AT A GLANCE

Unit Q1 2026 Q1 2025 +/- 2025 Revenue MEUR 1,790.6 1,761.3 +1.7% 7,883.1 Pulp & Paper MEUR 667.4 644.9 +3.5% 2,956.9 Metals MEUR 394.3 411.8 -4.2% 1,694.1 Hydropower MEUR 404.0 372.8 +8.4% 1,729.5 Environment & Energy MEUR 324.9 331.8 -2.1% 1,502.6 Order intake MEUR 3,597.8 2,332.2 +54.3% 8,909.8 Pulp & Paper MEUR 1,005.8 974.6 +3.2% 3,348.1 Metals MEUR 337.2 345.6 -2.4% 1,479.4 Hydropower MEUR 1,876.8 568.9 +229.9% 2,516.1 Environment & Energy MEUR 378.0 443.1 -14.7% 1,566.2 Order backlog (as of end of period) MEUR 12,367.4 10,169.8 +21.6% 10,457.5 EBITDA MEUR 190.2 184.7 +3.0% 823.4 EBITDA margin % 10.6 10.5 - 10.4 EBITA MEUR 144.5 141.8 +1.9% 648.2 EBITA margin % 8.1 8.1 - 8.2 Comparable EBITA MEUR 147.3 144.5 +1.9% 698.4 Comparable EBITA margin % 8.2 8.2 - 8.9 Earnings Before Interest

and Taxes (EBIT) MEUR 128.8 126.7 +1.7% 582.8 Financial result MEUR -7.4 -6.7 -10.4% 16.5 Earnings Before Taxes (EBT) MEUR 121.4 120.0 +1.2% 599.3 Net income

(including non-controlling interests) MEUR 91.8 89.2 +2.9% 457.1 Cash flow from operating activities MEUR 89.0 73.2 +21.6% 652.7 Capital expenditure MEUR 64.5 50.4 +28.0% 269.5 Employees

(as of end of period; without apprentices) - 30,487 30,221 +0.9% 30,346 Wer­bung Wer­bung All figures according to IFRS. Due to the utilization of automatic calculation programs, differences can arise in the addition of rounded totals and percentages. MEUR = million euros. EUR = euros.



– End –



PRESS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD

This press release is available for download at andritz.com/news on the ANDRITZ web site.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:



Niklas Jelinek

External Communications Lead / Media Relations

press@press.andritz.com

andritz.com



Matthias Pfeifenberger

Head of Investor Relations

investors@andritz.com

andritz.com



ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ provides advanced plants, equipment, services, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries, including pulp and paper, metals, hydropower, environmental, and others. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in Austria, the publicly listed group employs about 30,000 people at 280 locations in over 80 countries. As a global leader in technology and innovation, ANDRITZ is committed to fostering progress that benefits customers, partners, employees, society, and the environment. The company’s growth is driven by sustainable solutions enabling the green transition, advanced digitalization for highest industrial performance, and comprehensive services that maximize the value of customers’ plants over their entire life cycle. ANDRITZ. FOR GROWTH THAT MATTERS.



ANNUAL AND FINANCIAL REPORTS

The annual and financial reports are available for download on the ANDRITZ web site at andritz.com.



DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements”. These statements, which contain the words “believe”, “intend”, “expect”, and words of a similar meaning, reflect the Executive Board’s beliefs and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to publicly announce the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made herein, except where it would be required to do so under applicable law.

29.04.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group



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