EQS-News: Annette Geiß to complete her term as CFO at the end of the year as per contract
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EQS-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
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Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
Annette Geiß to complete her term as CFO at the end of the year as per contract
Hamburg, 30 April 2026 | Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is announcing that Chief Financial Officer Annette Geiß has decided not to extend her term as a member of the Executive Board, which will end on 31 December 2026.
Since she joined the Executive Board, Annette Geiß has played a key role in further developing the company’s finance function, providing important impetus particularly during a period of structural changes. This includes the professional management of changes to the shareholder structure, the forward-looking management of capital market-related issues and the successful implementation of SAP S/4HANA, including the accompanying digitalisation of the financial functions within the company.
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The Executive Board and Supervisory Board thank her for her exceptional professional expertise, her clear communication with stakeholders and a relationship based on mutual trust.
Annette Geiß will perform her duties unchanged until the end of her contract and will ensure a smooth handover. The Personnel Committee of the Supervisory Board has already begun the succession planning.
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30.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
|Bei St. Annen 1
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40-3088-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40-3088-3355
|E-mail:
|info@hhla.de
|Internet:
|www.hhla.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0S8488
|WKN:
|A0S848
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2319184
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2319184 30.04.2026 CET/CEST
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