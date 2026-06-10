EQS-News: Annual General Meeting 2026: Wolftank Group strengthens Supervisory Board with experienced investment and capital markets expert

EQS-News: Wolftank Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Annual General Meeting 2026: Wolftank Group strengthens Supervisory Board with experienced investment and capital markets expert



12.06.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Annual General Meeting 2026: Wolftank Group strengthens Supervisory Board with experienced investment and capital markets expert

The Annual General Meeting of Wolftank Group (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), a leading European provider of environmental technologies and emission-free infrastructure solutions, approved all items on the agenda on 12 June 2026. Following the presentation of the 2025 annual results and the new GreenLead 2030 growth strategy – under which the company targets sales of EUR 250 million and an EBITDA margin of 12% – the Annual General Meeting approved the Executive Board’s proposal to carry forward the net loss reported in the financial statements as of 31 December 2025; the Executive Board and Supervisory Board were discharged for the financial year.

The Annual General Meeting also amended the articles of association, increasing the maximum number of Supervisory Board members from five to six. Alongside Dr. Andreas Aufschnaiter (Chairman), Dr. Peter Podesser (Deputy Chairman), Dr. Peter Werth, David Hofmann and Raphaela Lindlbauer, Marcel Maschmeyer was elected to the Supervisory Board for the first time.

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Maschmeyer, a board member of Paladin Langfrist KGaA and managing director of Paladin Invest GmbH, joins the Supervisory Board as its sixth member. Paladin, an investment house specializing in listed small- and mid-cap companies, significantly expanded its stake in Wolftank Group over the past year and is now among the company’s largest shareholders. Marcel Maschmeyer will contribute his entrepreneurial experience and expertise in supporting listed companies to the Wolftank Group’s growth and capital market strategy. “Given the targets communicated for the years ahead, Wolftank Group has considerable value creation potential, underpinned by technological expertise in a clear growth market centered on environmental technology and the energy transition. I look forward to contributing my capital markets experience to support the company's further development as a member of the Supervisory Board,” said Maschmeyer.

Crowe LHP GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft was appointed as auditor andgroup auditor for the 2026 financial year. In addition, the Annual General Meeting authorized the Management Board to repurchase treasury shares pursuant to Section 65(1)(4) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) until 12 December 2028, provided that the proportion of repurchased shares, together with any treasury shares already held by the company, does not exceed 10% of the share capital.

All resolutions of the Annual General Meeting will be available on the Wolftank Group website following registration with the commercial register: https://wolftankgroup.com/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings/

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About Wolftank Group

Wolftank Group is a leading provider of environmental technologies in the green-tech sector. Its core business includes due diligence services for environmental risks, customized solutions for soil and groundwater remediation, recycling and recovery processes, and low-emission technologies. The Group’s subsidiaries in seven countries across three continents are managed by Wolftank Group AG, headquartered in Innsbruck. Wolftank Group AG shares (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) are listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange and in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange, and are traded on Xetra as well as on the Frankfurt and Berlin stock exchanges. Further information: www.wolftankgroup.com

Contact:

Wolftank Group Investor Relations

phone: +43 512 345726

Email: investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com

Disclaimer:

This communication contains statements that relate to the future and are based on the current knowledge, expectations, and predictions of the management of Wolftank Group AG. All statements are subject to potentially uncertain assumptions and risks that may result in a significant deviation from the statements or results communicated directly or indirectly. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "estimate", "assume" or similar. Consequently, statements relating to the future are only valid at the time they were made. The company assumes no obligation to adjust or correct statements in this announcement in the future or to verify statements made in this press release in the future.