EQS-News: Annual General Meeting 2026: Wolftank Group strengthens Supervisory Board with experienced investment and capital markets expert
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EQS-News: Wolftank Group AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
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Annual General Meeting 2026: Wolftank Group strengthens Supervisory Board with experienced investment and capital markets expert
The Annual General Meeting of Wolftank Group (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), a leading European provider of environmental technologies and emission-free infrastructure solutions, approved all items on the agenda on 12 June 2026. Following the presentation of the 2025 annual results and the new GreenLead 2030 growth strategy – under which the company targets sales of EUR 250 million and an EBITDA margin of 12% – the Annual General Meeting approved the Executive Board’s proposal to carry forward the net loss reported in the financial statements as of 31 December 2025; the Executive Board and Supervisory Board were discharged for the financial year.
The Annual General Meeting also amended the articles of association, increasing the maximum number of Supervisory Board members from five to six. Alongside Dr. Andreas Aufschnaiter (Chairman), Dr. Peter Podesser (Deputy Chairman), Dr. Peter Werth, David Hofmann and Raphaela Lindlbauer, Marcel Maschmeyer was elected to the Supervisory Board for the first time.
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Maschmeyer, a board member of Paladin Langfrist KGaA and managing director of Paladin Invest GmbH, joins the Supervisory Board as its sixth member. Paladin, an investment house specializing in listed small- and mid-cap companies, significantly expanded its stake in Wolftank Group over the past year and is now among the company’s largest shareholders. Marcel Maschmeyer will contribute his entrepreneurial experience and expertise in supporting listed companies to the Wolftank Group’s growth and capital market strategy. “Given the targets communicated for the years ahead, Wolftank Group has considerable value creation potential, underpinned by technological expertise in a clear growth market centered on environmental technology and the energy transition. I look forward to contributing my capital markets experience to support the company's further development as a member of the Supervisory Board,” said Maschmeyer.
Crowe LHP GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft was appointed as auditor andgroup auditor for the 2026 financial year. In addition, the Annual General Meeting authorized the Management Board to repurchase treasury shares pursuant to Section 65(1)(4) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) until 12 December 2028, provided that the proportion of repurchased shares, together with any treasury shares already held by the company, does not exceed 10% of the share capital.
All resolutions of the Annual General Meeting will be available on the Wolftank Group website following registration with the commercial register: https://wolftankgroup.com/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings/
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About Wolftank Group
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12.06.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolftank Group AG
|Leopoldstraße 2
|6020 Innsbruck
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 512 345726
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.wolftankgroup.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A25NJ6
|WKN:
|A2PBHR
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2344626
|Weitere Handelsplätze: München Freiverkehr m:access Frankfurt Freiverkehr, XETRA
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2344626 12.06.2026 CET/CEST
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