DAX24.514 +1,3%Est506.145 +1,5%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto8,1000 +0,5%Nas25.810 +2,5%Bitcoin54.889 ±-0,0%Euro1,1565 -0,1%Öl87,96 -1,3%Gold4.199 -0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SpaceX A42D4F SAP 716460 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Rheinmetall 703000 Infineon 623100 NVIDIA 918422 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Micron Technology 869020 Microsoft 870747 Lufthansa 823212 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 adidas A1EWWW Deutsche Bank 514000 Oracle 871460 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Friedenshoffnung im Iran-Krieg: DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- SpaceX mit Rekord-Börsengang - Aktie vor erstem Handelstag -- Intel, NVIDIA, Novo Nordisk, DroneShield im Fokus
Top News
SpaceX-IPO macht Tesla-Gründer Elon Musk zum ersten Billionär SpaceX-IPO macht Tesla-Gründer Elon Musk zum ersten Billionär
BMW setzt auf humanoide Roboter - Aktie im Plus BMW setzt auf humanoide Roboter - Aktie im Plus
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-News: Annual General Meeting 2026: Wolftank Group strengthens Supervisory Board with experienced investment and capital markets expert

12.06.26 14:00 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG Inhaber-Akt
4,40 EUR 0,05 EUR 1,15%
Charts|News|Analysen

EQS-News: Wolftank Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Annual General Meeting 2026: Wolftank Group strengthens Supervisory Board with experienced investment and capital markets expert

12.06.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting 2026: Wolftank Group strengthens Supervisory Board with experienced investment and capital markets expert

The Annual General Meeting of Wolftank Group (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), a leading European provider of environmental technologies and emission-free infrastructure solutions, approved all items on the agenda on 12 June 2026. Following the presentation of the 2025 annual results and the new GreenLead 2030 growth strategy – under which the company targets sales of EUR 250 million and an EBITDA margin of 12% – the Annual General Meeting approved the Executive Board’s proposal to carry forward the net loss reported in the financial statements as of 31 December 2025; the Executive Board and Supervisory Board were discharged for the financial year.

The Annual General Meeting also amended the articles of association, increasing the maximum number of Supervisory Board members from five to six. Alongside Dr. Andreas Aufschnaiter (Chairman), Dr. Peter Podesser (Deputy Chairman), Dr. Peter Werth, David Hofmann and Raphaela Lindlbauer, Marcel Maschmeyer was elected to the Supervisory Board for the first time.

Maschmeyer, a board member of Paladin Langfrist KGaA and managing director of Paladin Invest GmbH, joins the Supervisory Board as its sixth member. Paladin, an investment house specializing in listed small- and mid-cap companies, significantly expanded its stake in Wolftank Group over the past year and is now among the company’s largest shareholders. Marcel Maschmeyer will contribute his entrepreneurial experience and expertise in supporting listed companies to the Wolftank Group’s growth and capital market strategy. “Given the targets communicated for the years ahead, Wolftank Group has considerable value creation potential, underpinned by technological expertise in a clear growth market centered on environmental technology and the energy transition. I look forward to contributing my capital markets experience to support the company's further development as a member of the Supervisory Board,” said Maschmeyer.

Crowe LHP GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft was appointed as auditor andgroup auditor for the 2026 financial year. In addition, the Annual General Meeting authorized the Management Board to repurchase treasury shares pursuant to Section 65(1)(4) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) until 12 December 2028, provided that the proportion of repurchased shares, together with any treasury shares already held by the company, does not exceed 10% of the share capital.

All resolutions of the Annual General Meeting will be available on the Wolftank Group website following registration with the commercial register: https://wolftankgroup.com/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings/

About Wolftank Group
Wolftank Group is a leading provider of environmental technologies in the green-tech sector. Its core business includes due diligence services for environmental risks, customized solutions for soil and groundwater remediation, recycling and recovery processes, and low-emission technologies. The Group’s subsidiaries in seven countries across three continents are managed by Wolftank Group AG, headquartered in Innsbruck. Wolftank Group AG shares (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) are listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange and in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange, and are traded on Xetra as well as on the Frankfurt and Berlin stock exchanges. Further information: www.wolftankgroup.com

Contact:
Wolftank Group Investor Relations
phone: +43 512 345726
Email: investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com

Disclaimer:
This communication contains statements that relate to the future and are based on the current knowledge, expectations, and predictions of the management of Wolftank Group AG. All statements are subject to potentially uncertain assumptions and risks that may result in a significant deviation from the statements or results communicated directly or indirectly. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "estimate", "assume" or similar. Consequently, statements relating to the future are only valid at the time they were made. The company assumes no obligation to adjust or correct statements in this announcement in the future or to verify statements made in this press release in the future.

 


12.06.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Wolftank Group AG
Leopoldstraße 2
6020 Innsbruck
Austria
Phone: +43 512 345726
E-mail: investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com
Internet: www.wolftankgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6
WKN: A2PBHR
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2344626

Weitere Handelsplätze: München Freiverkehr m:access Frankfurt Freiverkehr, XETRA
 
End of News EQS News Service

2344626  12.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG Inhaber-Akt

DatumMeistgelesen