EQS-News: Annual General Meeting Approves Contribution: Innok Robotics on Course for the Public Capital Market

EQS-News: Yggdrasil SPAC 1 AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Research Update

Annual General Meeting Approves Contribution: Innok Robotics on Course for the Public Capital Market



23.10.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Annual General Meeting Approves Contribution: Innok Robotics on Course for the Public Capital Market

Shareholders approve contribution of Innok Robotics GmbH and renaming of Yggdrasil SPAC 1 AG to Innok Robotics Group AG

Historic milestone: Transaction secures Innok Robotics access to the public capital market

Operational continuity: As a wholly owned subsidiary, Innok Robotics GmbH remains the established and reliable partner for its customers

Supervisory Board constituted: Founder Alwin Heerklotz appointed Chairman of the Management Board; wider leadership team taking shape

Capital markets campaign kicks off with GBC initial coverage study and presence at the Munich Capital Market Conference and the German Equity Forum

Regenstauf / Augsburg, October 23, 2026 – The Annual General Meeting of Yggdrasil SPAC 1 AG (ISIN: DE000A3EVV13), which is listed on the open market (Freiverkehr) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, adopted key resolutions for the stock market listing of Innok Robotics on October 21, 2026. The shareholders approved the contribution of Innok Robotics GmbH to Yggdrasil SPAC 1 AG, the future change of the company’s name to “Innok Robotics Group AG,” and the relocation of the company’s registered office from Augsburg to Innok Robotics’ headquarters in Regenstauf near Regensburg. Upon completion of the transaction, Innok Robotics, a specialist in Physical AI and autonomous mobile robots for outdoor and brownfield environments, will gain access to the public capital market.

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The structural changes will take effect upon their respective entry in the commercial register. Registration of the contribution in the commercial register is expected to be completed by the end of November 2026.

Clear Group Structure and Full Continuity in Day-to-Day Business

For existing and future customers, system integrators, partners, and suppliers, nothing will change in day-to-day operations: Innok Robotics GmbH will continue to exist as the operating company and will in future be managed as a wholly owned subsidiary under the umbrella of the listed Innok Robotics Group AG.

Experienced Leadership Team for the Next Phase of Growth

To steer the planned international scale-up and its capital market positioning in the best possible way, the future group is putting in place an experienced leadership structure comprising industry, technology, and capital markets experts.

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On October 22, 2026, the newly elected Supervisory Board held its constituent meeting. Initially, it comprises Peter Mauritz (Chairman), Jörg Hernando Gotthardt (Deputy Chairman), and Holger Strotmann. The Supervisory Board has appointed Alwin Heerklotz, founder, CEO, and CTO of Innok Robotics, as Chairman of the Management Board of the future Innok Robotics Group AG. The appointment of the further members of the Management Board is to follow shortly.

Peter Mauritz, Managing Partner of Prolimity Capital Partners, an operationally focused investor in mid-sized companies, and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the future Innok Robotics Group AG: “We are delighted that Innok Robotics has developed so encouragingly since we came on board as its first investor in 2021. With a tenfold increase in revenue since then, the who’s who of the German and international industrial landscape as customers, a number of national and international Innok Robotics system partners that has risen to almost 40 since 2025, and geographic expansion, the potential for further growth is immense. Our clear target is to reach the EUR 100 million revenue mark in fiscal year 2030 at the latest. To achieve this, we continue to rely on Alwin Heerklotz, the entrepreneur and founder behind Innok Robotics and one of the world’s leading experts in mobile outdoor robotics. We very much look forward to continuing our trusted, intensive, and successful collaboration with him, the future Management Board team, and all employees at Innok Robotics.”

Alwin Heerklotz, Founder and Chairman of the Management Board of the future Innok Robotics Group AG: “The approval by the Annual General Meeting is a historic milestone for Innok Robotics. My special thanks go to our entire team, whose tireless commitment, technological excellence, and passion over the past years have laid the foundation for this step. I would also like to thank our customers, partners, and investors for the great trust they have placed in us. They have traveled this path together with us and will continue to accompany us in the future. For the growth phase ahead, the capital market opens up additional financing options that will allow us to make the most of the growth opportunities we have identified and to further accelerate our growth.”

Technology Leadership in Brownfield Environments

Innok Robotics is a fast-growing German deep-tech company headquartered in Regenstauf that specializes in Physical AI and robotics. Since its founding in 2012, the company has established itself as a technology pioneer for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in real-world, unstructured environments. With order intake doubling year over year and a global network of now more than 35 sales and integration partners in over 15 countries, Innok Robotics is ideally positioned to benefit from the dynamically growing global AMR market.

Launch of Capital Market Activities – Initial Coverage Published

The company’s capital market communications are accompanied by the research study (“Initial Coverage”) published by research firm GBC AG on October 23, 2026. The study is available via the customary financial and capital market channels and can be accessed publicly on the Innok Robotics website (this link leads to the German-language version; the English version will follow next week). In addition, over the coming weeks, management will present Innok Robotics’ growth strategy and equity story at selected capital market conferences, including the Munich Capital Market Conference (MKK, November 11–12) and the German Equity Forum (EKF, November 23–25) in Frankfurt am Main.



About Innok Robotics:

Innok Robotics is a fast-growing German deep-tech company specializing in Physical AI & Robotics and, in particular, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). Its unique selling point lies in its extended range of applications: while most AMRs are limited to indoor use, Innok Robotics’ systems navigate autonomously indoors as well as outdoors and in all-terrain environments, meeting the highest safety standards. The company has successfully established itself with mid-sized businesses and major international corporations, including Bosch, ZF, Volvo, John Deere, Kubota, Siemens, ABB, Infineon, BASF, and Surventis.