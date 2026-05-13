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EQS-News: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.97 per share

19.05.26 16:33 Uhr
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EQS-News: Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.97 per share

19.05.2026 / 16:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.97 per share

Duderstadt, 19 May 2026

 

  • Financial year 2025: double-digit core revenue growth and record earnings
  • Tania von der Goltz was elected to the Supervisory Board
  • CEO Oliver Jakobi confirms continued profitable growth
  • Innovations and a scalable business model drive growth

 

Ottobock, the global market leader in human bionics, today held its first ordinary Annual General Meeting after a successful IPO in October 2025.

In his speech, Oliver Jakobi, CEO of Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, reviewed the significant developments in Ottobock's over 100-year company history, where the recent IPO marked another important milestone. In addition, he drew a positive conclusion from the record business year 2025, which Ottobock completed with a sales increase in the core business of 11.7 percent to EUR 1.6 billion and underlying net income of EUR 177.3 million.

“2025 was the most financially successful year in our company history. We have demonstrated that we are translating our market position into profitable growth,” said Oliver Jakobi. "We showed that we are successful in bringing innovations to the market and to reimbursement systems. 2025 was the year in which we delivered exactly where Ottobock has always been strong: when it comes to treating our patients."

The positive financial results are based on the successful implementation of the company strategy. At its core is Ottobock's global platform for scaling innovations in the field of Human Bionics.

Numerous new innovations were introduced in the global markets in 2025. Special highlights include the Genium X4 microprocessor-controlled knee joint for highly active users and the next generation of the Exopulse neuromodulation suit.

Growth was also boosted by newly established reimbursement arrangements for high-end prosthetic components and microprocessor-controlled orthotic systems in the USA, France and Japan. Parallel to the product campaign, the global expansion strategy of the Ottobock Patient Care network was successfully driven by investments in Belgium, France and Australia.

In this context, CEO Oliver Jakobi gave an outlook on the numerous other product innovations the company is currently presenting in Leipzig at OTWorld 2026, the world's largest trade show for the O&P industry.

The Annual General Meeting subsequently approved the proposal of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to pay a dividend of EUR 0.97 per share for financial year 2025. This corresponds to a payout ratio of 35 percent of underlying net income and is therefore within the strategic dividend policy, which provides for a payout of between 30 and 40 percent of underlying net income. Ottobock will thus be distributing a total of EUR 62.1 million to its shareholders.

In addition, Tania von der Goltz was elected to the Supervisory Board. She served as Chief Financial Officer at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG until 2025 and will take over from Jurate Keblyte, who is leaving the Supervisory Board as scheduled after five years.

All other voting results can be found here.

At the beginning of the general debate, CEO Oliver Jakobi addressed an online report published today by a U.S. short seller holding short positions in Ottobock shares.

Based on the company’s initial assessment, the report largely consists of a compilation of issues that have already been covered in public media reporting and that, for the most part, do not concern the company’s business activities. The report also contains numerous speculative allegations and misleading conclusions.

With regard to the accounting-related questions raised in this context, it should be noted that Ottobock’s accounting is transparent and has been comprehensively disclosed in the IPO prospectus and subsequent capital market reports. The accounting principles outlined therein continue to apply unchanged. The financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year have received unqualified audit opinions from an independent auditing firm.

The report also contains distorted representations regarding the share of Ottobock’s business in Russia. Activities in Russia are fully focused on the civilian supply of the population and are in compliance with all applicable European Union sanctions regulations. Ottobock maintains comprehensive compliance processes and has obtained all required regulatory approvals.

Furthermore, the report addresses private matters relating to the indirect majority shareholder that have no connection to Ottobock’s business activities, operational development, or financial position. Ottobock operates independently in both its business activities and its financing and is not dependent on the personal financial situation of its individual shareholders.

Ottobock will conduct a thorough review of the “short-biased report” following today’s Annual General Meeting.

 

Investor Relations Contact: 

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA 
Julia Hartmann 
VP Investor Relations 
Mobile: +49 151 556 848 07 
Julia.Hartmann@ottobock.de 

 

Media contact: 

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA 
Merle Florstedt      
Head of Corporate Communications   
Mobile +49 151 441 616 25 
Merle.florstedt@ottobock.de  

 

About Ottobock

Ottobock, a listed global MedTech champion, combines over 100 years of tradition with outstanding innovative strength in the fields of prosthetics, neuro-orthotics and exoskeletons. Ottobock develops innovative fitting solutions for people with limited mobility and is driving the digitalization of the industry. Founded in Berlin in 1919, the company has business activities in 45 countries with nearly 9,300 employees (FTEs) worldwide and operates the largest international patient care network with around 420 patient care clinics. Ottobock is shaping the future of human bionics with a strong R&D ratio in the products and components business and over 2,600 patents and patent applications. Ottobock’s mission of improving freedom of movement, quality of life and independence is deeply rooted in the company's DNA, as is its social commitment: Ottobock has been a partner and supporter of the Paralympics since 1988. 


19.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
Max-Näder-Straße 15
37115 Duderstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 5527 848 - 0
E-mail: info@ottobock.com
Internet: https://corporate.ottobock.com
ISIN: DE000BCK2223
WKN: BCK222
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2330046

 
End of News EQS News Service

2330046  19.05.2026 CET/CEST

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