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EQS-News: Annual General Meeting of Highlight Communications AG

24.06.26 12:36 Uhr

EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Annual General Meeting of Highlight Communications AG

24.06.2026 / 12:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Annual General Meeting of Highlight Communications AG

The Annual General Meeting 2026 of Highlight Communications AG adopts all proposals of the Board of Directors.

Pratteln, 24 June 2026

Highlight Communications AG (HLG; WKN 920 299), a Swiss company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and headquartered in Pratteln ("HLC"), held its Annual General Meeting today. All motions of the Board of Directors were approved by the shareholders with a large majority in each case.

Bernhard Burgener was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for another term of office, and Peter von Büren, Edda Kraft and Stefan Wehrenberg were confirmed as members of the Board of Directors for another year. Edda Kraft and Stefan Wehrenberg were additionally re-elected as members of the Compensation Committee.

 

Further information:

Highlight Communications AG
Investor Relations
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
CH-4133 Pratteln BL
Phone: +41 (0)61 816 96 91
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch


24.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 816 96 96
Fax: +41 61 816 67 67
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch
Internet: www.hlcom.ch
ISIN: CH0006539198
WKN: 920299
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2353058

 
End of News EQS News Service

2353058  24.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Highlight Communications AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Highlight Communications AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
19.11.2012Highlight Communications buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
17.08.2012Highlight Communications buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
30.05.2012Highlight Communications buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
14.05.2012Highlight Communications buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
03.04.2012Highlight Communications buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
19.11.2012Highlight Communications buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
17.08.2012Highlight Communications buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
30.05.2012Highlight Communications buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
14.05.2012Highlight Communications buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
03.04.2012Highlight Communications buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
13.02.2012Highlight Communications haltenFrankfurter Börsenbriefe
11.12.2008Constantin Film dabeibleiben könnte sich lohnenFocus Money
26.07.2006Highlight Communications Trendwechsel abwartenDer Aktionär
01.12.2005Highlight Comm. Stopp 4,80 EURFocus Money
26.08.2005Highlight Communications holdBerenberg Bank
DatumRatingAnalyst

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