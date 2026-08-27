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EQS-News: Annual General Meeting of MPC Capital AG approves change of name to MPC Oceanic Group AG

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EQS-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Annual General Meeting of MPC Capital AG approves change of name to MPC Oceanic Group AG

28.08.2026 / 12:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Press Release

Annual General Meeting of MPC Capital AG approves change of name to MPC Oceanic Group AG

  • Annual General Meeting approves change of name; the new company name will take effect upon registration of the resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting in the commercial register.
  • Shareholders also approve the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.27 per share.

Hamburg, 28 August 2026 – Today, the Annual General Meeting of MPC Capital AG approved all resolutions proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board. These included changing the company’s name to MPC Oceanic Group AG and distributing a dividend of EUR 0.27 per share for the 2025 financial year.

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The new name reflects the company’s strategic evolution into an integrated service and investment group for maritime and energy infrastructure. The established “MPC” brand will be retained, while “Oceanic” more clearly conveys the company’s international orientation and the focus of its business model.

The process of changing the company’s name will be completed upon registration of the relevant resolutions of the Annual General Meeting into the commercial register, which is expected in September 2026. From that date, the company will operate under the name MPC Oceanic Group AG.

The Annual General Meeting also approved a dividend of EUR 0.27 per share. This corresponds to a total distribution of approximately EUR 9.5 million and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The dividend will be paid tax-free from the tax contribution account within the meaning of Section 27 of the German Corporation Tax Act.

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The voting results and further information on the Annual General Meeting are available on the company’s website.

About MPC Oceanic Group

MPC Oceanic Group (“MPC Oceanic”), currently still operating under the name MPC Capital, is a listed investment and operating company headquartered in Hamburg, with activities in the maritime and energy sectors. For more than 30 years, the company has been developing business models and platforms that are essential to global trade and the energy transition. Together with institutional investors, industrial companies and strategic partners, MPC Oceanic develops, structures, finances, manages and operates maritime and energy infrastructure assets.

MPC Oceanic employs approximately 280 people across ten countries and manages or operates more than 400 vessels and energy assets with a total value of approximately EUR 5.6 billion (“assets under management”). The shares of MPC Oceanic Group AG are listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) under ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4.

Contact

MPC Oceanic Group AG
Stefan Zenker
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49 (40) 38022-4347
Email: s.zenker@mpc-oceanic.com


28.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
Palmaille 67
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 380 22-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 380 22-4878
E-mail: ir@mpc-capital.com
Internet: www.mpc-capital.com
ISIN: DE000A1TNWJ4
WKN: A1TNWJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200D201CARYBPU604
EQS News ID: 2390442

 
End of News EQS News Service

2390442  28.08.2026 CET/CEST

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