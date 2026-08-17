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EQS-News: APM Terminals and Hapag-Lloyd partner to drive future growth at Maasvlakte II

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EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Investment
APM Terminals and Hapag-Lloyd partner to drive future growth at Maasvlakte II

19.08.2026 / 15:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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APM Terminals and Hapag-Lloyd partner to drive future growth at Maasvlakte II

  • Hapag-Lloyd to acquire a 25% stake in APM Terminals Maasvlakte II and to contribute to the terminal’s future development and performance
  • Partnership supports the current expansion of advanced terminal capacity at Maasvlakte II, a key European hub for the Gemini Cooperation
  • Investment strengthens Hapag-Lloyd’s long-term position in Rotterdam and advances its global terminal strategy

Hapag-Lloyd has signed an agreement with APM Terminals to acquire a 25% stake in APM Terminals Maasvlakte II B.V. As partners, both companies will support the terminal’s continued development, capacity expansion and operational performance. The investment also underlines the importance of Maasvlakte II as a key European hub for the Gemini Cooperation between Hapag-Lloyd and A.P. Moller - Maersk.

With the transaction, Hapag-Lloyd will secure long-term automated terminal handling capacity and strengthen its worldwide terminal presence, under its Terminals and Infrastructure division Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT). APM Terminals will retain operational control of Maasvlakte II.

"With the planned investment in Rotterdam, we will further enhance the efficiency and reliability of our network. The terminal is a key element for the Gemini Cooperation and fits well with our strategy to build a stronger terminal portfolio in core markets," says Dheeraj Bhatia, CTIO of Hapag-Lloyd AG and CEO of Hanseatic Global Terminals.

“Hapag-Lloyd’s investment is a strong vote of confidence in a terminal that is critical to the Gemini network and to Rotterdam. This transaction reflects the close partnership between APM Terminals and Hapag-Lloyd and our shared commitment to the terminal’s long-term development and performance. The ongoing expansion is being delivered through close collaboration between the MVII team, the works council and the Port of Rotterdam Authority. APM Terminals remains the operator and our ambition is to make Maasvlakte II the best terminal in Northern Europe for every customer calling it. That means improving safety, quality, delivery and cost, in that order, while expanding deep-sea berth and TEU capacity to support customer growth over the decades this asset will operate,” states Keith Svendsen, CEO of APM Terminals.

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II, which has been operational since 2015, is currently undergoing a major expansion to further strengthen its role as a key European gateway. The expansion includes additional 1,000 meters of deep-sea berth, bringing the total deep-sea berth length to 2,000 meters, as well as additional yard capacity, four extra rail tracks and the deployment of Automated Terminal Tractors (ATTs) and additional automated equipment. In the new configuration, the terminal is expected to grow towards an annual handling capacity of 5.4 million TEU, further enhancing Maasvlakte II’s operational resilience and ability to support future cargo flows through Rotterdam.

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The parties have agreed not to disclose any financial details of the transaction. Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by the relevant authorities and regulators.

About Hapag-Lloyd
With a fleet of 300 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.5 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the Company has 15,200 employees and 400 offices in 140 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.6 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 129 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between 600 ports on all continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 24 marine terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. 4,400 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated in the Company’s forward-looking statements.

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Press contacts
Nils.Haupt@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-2263
HanjaMaria.Richter@hlag.com +49 40 3001 - 5102

Contact for investors
Alexander.Drews@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-3705

19.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 – 3705
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: HD52L5PJVBXJUUX8I539
EQS News ID: 2385804

 
End of News EQS News Service

2385804  19.08.2026 CET/CEST

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