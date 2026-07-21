EQS-News: AppSwarm Releases Finx: Advanced Hidden Camera Detector App for Enhanced Personal Privacy

EQS-News: AppSwarm Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

AppSwarm Releases Finx: Advanced Hidden Camera Detector App for Enhanced Personal Privacy



21.07.2026 / 16:14 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung TULSA, OK - July 21, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a publicly traded technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile applications, today announced the release of its latest innovative app, Finx. Finx is a powerful new hidden-camera detector and privacy-protection app now available on the Apple App Store. Finx helps users safeguard their personal privacy by detecting potential hidden cameras, suspicious devices, and unauthorized surveillance equipment in hotels, Airbnbs, rentals, offices, and other spaces. With rising concerns about covert recording, Finx delivers reliable, easy-to-use tools directly on users’ iPhones. Key Features of Finx: Hidden Camera Detection - Uses infrared (IR) analysis and electromagnetic signals to identify concealed recording devices.

Bluetooth & Wi-Fi Scanners - Detects nearby Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) devices and maps all devices on your local network, flagging suspicious or unknown connections.

Device Tracker - Real-time signal strength monitoring to help locate lost Bluetooth items or potential trackers.

Privacy-First Design - All scans run locally on-device with no data collection, no account required, and strong emphasis on user security.

Intuitive Interface - Clean, fast, and designed for quick results - perfect for travelers, professionals, and anyone concerned about privacy. “Privacy is a fundamental right, and Finx gives people the tools to protect it wherever they go,” said Christopher Bailey, CEO at AppSwarm. “Whether checking a hotel room, Airbnb, or office, Finx provides peace of mind with advanced yet easy-to-use detection technology.” Werbung Finx is available now as a free download with optional in-app subscriptions for enhanced features. Download Finx today on the Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/ml/app/finx-hidden-camera-detector/id6772331325 Additionally, AppSwarm is excited to recap its strong momentum and successful app and tech releases. AppSwarm’s Current App Portfolio: AskOptima (askoptima.com) is AppSwarm’s AI-powered search engine platform.



AskOptima functions as an intelligent, conversational search tool that goes beyond traditional keyword-based search engines by using advances in natural language processing (NLP) and contextual understanding.





(askoptima.com) is AppSwarm’s AI-powered search engine platform. AskOptima functions as an intelligent, conversational search tool that goes beyond traditional keyword-based search engines by using advances in natural language processing (NLP) and contextual understanding. Zombie Survival: Rise of the Undead Shooter - (https://apps.apple.com/app/rise-of-zombie-survival-game/id6502905163)



A free-to-play action-packed zombie shooter game available on the Apple App Store, delivering thrilling first-person shooter gameplay with in-app purchases.





- (https://apps.apple.com/app/rise-of-zombie-survival-game/id6502905163) A free-to-play action-packed zombie shooter game available on the Apple App Store, delivering thrilling first-person shooter gameplay with in-app purchases. BARAI AI Cocktail Maker - (https://apps.apple.com/app/ai-cocktail-maker-barai/id6740210110 apps.apple.com



An AI-powered app that redefines mixology by generating creative cocktail, smoothie, mocktail, and beverage recipes based on ingredients users have on hand. Initially released on the Apple App Store, and Android (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.barai).





- (https://apps.apple.com/app/ai-cocktail-maker-barai/id6740210110 apps.apple.com An AI-powered app that redefines mixology by generating creative cocktail, smoothie, mocktail, and beverage recipes based on ingredients users have on hand. Initially released on the Apple App Store, and Android (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.barai). Travel Safe | Guide - (https://apps.apple.com/app/travel-safe-guide/id6749623105 apps.apple.com)



A comprehensive travel safety and planning app offering destination insights, real-time safety tools, and practical alerts for travelers. Available on the Apple App Store.





- (https://apps.apple.com/app/travel-safe-guide/id6749623105 apps.apple.com) A comprehensive travel safety and planning app offering destination insights, real-time safety tools, and practical alerts for travelers. Available on the Apple App Store. Health Note | CALMI - (https://apps.apple.com/app/health-note-calmi/id6740815219 apps.apple.com)



An AI-powered wellness and health note application designed to support stress reduction, better sleep, and cardiovascular health.





- (https://apps.apple.com/app/health-note-calmi/id6740815219 apps.apple.com) An AI-powered wellness and health note application designed to support stress reduction, better sleep, and cardiovascular health. AniPet (AI-Powered Animal Identification) - (https://apps.apple.com/app/anipet/id6752426639) - Launched on iOS and on Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.anipet.app)



AniPet is an innovative AI app that instantly identifies animals, pets, birds, and wildlife from user photos, turning nature encounters into educational and engaging experiences.





- (https://apps.apple.com/app/anipet/id6752426639) - Launched on iOS and on Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.anipet.app) AniPet is an innovative AI app that instantly identifies animals, pets, birds, and wildlife from user photos, turning nature encounters into educational and engaging experiences. Smart Shop | Grocery



SmartShop is an AI driven app that helps you find the cheapest places to buy your groceries by comparing real-time prices across nearby grocery stores. Available on iOS (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/smartshop-grocery/id6766895194)





SmartShop is an AI driven app that helps you find the cheapest places to buy your groceries by comparing real-time prices across nearby grocery stores. Available on iOS (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/smartshop-grocery/id6766895194) Finx – Hidden Camera Detector - https://apps.apple.com/ml/app/finx-hidden-camera-detector/id6772331325



Finx uses your phone's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities to identify IP cameras and other smart devices on local networks without requiring extra hardware. About APPSWARM Werbung AppSwarm is a collective of creative and technological minds focused on gaming app development, business app development, web development, and white-label technology solutions. AppSwarm partners with and assists other firms in technology development and business management. For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter: https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/ Forward-Looking Statements: “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company. Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.

918-706-5497

info@app-swarm.com

News Source: AppSwarm Inc.

News Source: AppSwarm Inc.

21.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News