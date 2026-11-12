EQS-News: artec technologies AG strengthens its position in the BOS and KRITIS markets through ISO/IEC 27001 certification and secures a contract

EQS-News: artec technologies AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Miscellaneous

artec technologies AG strengthens its position in the BOS and KRITIS markets through ISO/IEC 27001 certification and secures a contract



12.11.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

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artec technologies AG strengthens its position in the BOS and KRITIS markets through ISO/IEC 27001 certification and secures a contract

ISO/IEC 27001 is a globally recognised standard for information security management systems (ISMS)

Certification improves eligibility for tenders both at home and abroad

Information security was a key requirement for the contract awarded by the National Library of Wales

Diepholz, 12 November 2026: artec technologies AG (ISIN DE0005209589) has been awarded the internationally recognised ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for its information security management system. With this successful certification by QAS International GmbH, artec is strengthening its competitive position and fulfilling a key prerequisite for successfully participating in demanding national and international tendering processes, particularly in the public sector and the security sector. Public authorities and organisations with security responsibilities (BOS), as well as operators of critical infrastructure (KRITIS), place particularly high demands on the protection of sensitive information. The certification provides internationally recognised proof of the company’s information security management and thus supports the further expansion into security-critical markets.

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ISO/IEC 27001 is a globally recognised standard for information security management systems (ISMS). It sets out requirements for the systematic protection of information and the management of security risks. The aim is to ensure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of data. artec’s certification covers, amongst other things, the development and maintenance of systems for streaming technologies, as well as network-based video and audio management, including remote monitoring, data evaluation and analysis.

National Library of Wales relies on Artec technology

A contract from the UK illustrates the importance of high information security standards for artec’s international business. artec has won a public tender issued by the National Library of Wales. One of the requirements was proof of compliance with relevant cyber security standards.

As part of the contract, artec is providing a system solution for the continuous recording of television programmes. The recordings are used for the documentation and long-term digital archiving of media content. Relevant programmes are selected from the ongoing recordings and made available, together with the associated metadata, for further processing and permanent archiving. In this way, artec is supporting the National Library of Wales in maintaining its digital media archive.

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About artec technologies AG

The publicly listed company artec technologies AG (ISIN DE0005209589), based in Diepholz (Germany), develops and manufactures innovative software and system solutions for the transmission, recording and analysis of video, audio and metadata in networks and on the internet. Artificial intelligence is increasingly being utilised in this context. artec offers customers a comprehensive

>> www.artec.de

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Press and Investor Relations contact:

artec technologies AG

Fabian Lorenz

E-Mail: investor.relations@artec.de

Phone: +49 5441 599516

