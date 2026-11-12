DAX 26.891 +0,9%ESt50 6.418 +0,4%MSCI World 4.886 +1,0%Top 10 Crypto 9,67 -1,3%Nas 25.466 +1,6%Bitcoin 66.161 -0,7%Euro 1,1102 +0,1%Öl 92,0 -0,8%Gold 3.953 -0,9%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien ab 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit Finanzen invest. Hier informieren
Suche...

EQS-News: artec technologies AG strengthens its position in the BOS and KRITIS markets through ISO/IEC 27001 certification and secures a contract

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
artec technologies AG
1.81 EUR 0.04 EUR 1.97 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS-News: artec technologies AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Miscellaneous
artec technologies AG strengthens its position in the BOS and KRITIS markets through ISO/IEC 27001 certification and secures a contract

12.11.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

artec technologies AG strengthens its position in the BOS and KRITIS markets through ISO/IEC 27001 certification and secures a contract

  • ISO/IEC 27001 is a globally recognised standard for information security management systems (ISMS)
  • Certification improves eligibility for tenders both at home and abroad
  • Information security was a key requirement for the contract awarded by the National Library of Wales

Diepholz, 12 November 2026: artec technologies AG (ISIN DE0005209589) has been awarded the internationally recognised ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for its information security management system. With this successful certification by QAS International GmbH, artec is strengthening its competitive position and fulfilling a key prerequisite for successfully participating in demanding national and international tendering processes, particularly in the public sector and the security sector. Public authorities and organisations with security responsibilities (BOS), as well as operators of critical infrastructure (KRITIS), place particularly high demands on the protection of sensitive information. The certification provides internationally recognised proof of the company’s information security management and thus supports the further expansion into security-critical markets.

Werbung

ISO/IEC 27001 is a globally recognised standard for information security management systems (ISMS). It sets out requirements for the systematic protection of information and the management of security risks. The aim is to ensure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of data. artec’s certification covers, amongst other things, the development and maintenance of systems for streaming technologies, as well as network-based video and audio management, including remote monitoring, data evaluation and analysis.

National Library of Wales relies on Artec technology

A contract from the UK illustrates the importance of high information security standards for artec’s international business. artec has won a public tender issued by the National Library of Wales. One of the requirements was proof of compliance with relevant cyber security standards.

As part of the contract, artec is providing a system solution for the continuous recording of television programmes. The recordings are used for the documentation and long-term digital archiving of media content. Relevant programmes are selected from the ongoing recordings and made available, together with the associated metadata, for further processing and permanent archiving. In this way, artec is supporting the National Library of Wales in maintaining its digital media archive.

Werbung

About artec technologies AG
The publicly listed company artec technologies AG (ISIN DE0005209589), based in Diepholz (Germany), develops and manufactures innovative software and system solutions for the transmission, recording and analysis of video, audio and metadata in networks and on the internet. Artificial intelligence is increasingly being utilised in this context. artec offers customers a comprehensive

>> www.artec.de
>> www.xentaurix.com

Press and Investor Relations contact:
artec technologies AG
Fabian Lorenz
E-Mail: investor.relations@artec.de
Phone: +49 5441 599516
 


12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: artec technologies AG
Mühlenstr. 15-18
49356 Diepholz
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5441 / 599 50
Fax: +49 (0)5441 / 599 570
E-mail: investor.relations@artec.de
Internet: www.artec.de
ISIN: DE0005209589
WKN: 520958
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 39120071R60VADPVFW16
EQS News ID: 2433752

 
End of News EQS News Service

2433752  12.11.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle artec technologies Aktie News

Werbung

artec technologies Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für artec technologies nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
06.10.26 artec technologies Kaufen SMC Research
20.03.26 artec technologies Kaufen SMC Research
06.10.25 artec technologies Kaufen SMC Research
23.04.25 artec technologies Kaufen SMC Research
18.02.25 artec technologies Kaufen SMC Research

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.