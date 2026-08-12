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EQS-News: artec technologies AG to present media intelligence solutions at IBC 2026

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EQS-News: artec technologies AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Expansion
artec technologies AG to present media intelligence solutions at IBC 2026

20.08.2026 / 12:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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artec technologies AG to present media intelligence solutions at IBC 2026

  • Focus on new features of the XENTAURIX platform from September 11 to 14, 2026
  • AI-powered VIP facial recognition in collaboration with Fraunhofer IDMT
  • XENTAURIX Mobile App for iOS and Android
  • Modern Linux- and Kubernetes-based architecture

Diepholz, August 20, 2026: Under the theme “Monetize the Future of Media Intelligence,” artec technologies AG (ISIN DE0005209589) will demonstrate at IBC 2026 how extensive audiovisual data sets can be efficiently analyzed and utilized for operational and commercial applications. The leading international trade show for broadcast, media, and entertainment technologies in Amsterdam (September 11–14, 2026) provides an excellent setting for this. artec technologies’ exhibition will focus on new applications for mobile access, AI-powered media analysis, and the technological advancement of the XENTAURIX platform.

XENTAURIX has been used for years for broadcast monitoring, compliance, media monitoring, research, and media analysis, and is continuously being expanded with new features.

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Among the new products presented at IBC is the XENTAURIX Mobile App for iOS and Android. It enables authorized users to access recorded and live media content from anywhere. Journalists, analysts, executives, and monitoring teams can retrieve and review relevant segments at any time. In addition, targeted alerts—including bookmarks—can be sent to individual users directly from the newsroom. This enables them to respond more quickly and with greater insight to current news, important statements, and emerging topics.

Another key focus is AI-powered VIP facial recognition. To this end, artec technologies is collaborating with Fraunhofer IDMT. The application can automatically recognize selected individuals across numerous TV channels and consolidate their appearances. Additionally, a reverse search function is available, allowing previously unassigned faces to be matched with already recorded material. In combination with speech-to-text, metadata, and other content analysis features, large media and broadcast archives can be searched and evaluated much more quickly.

The technological foundation of XENTAURIX is also being further developed. A modern architecture based on Linux and Kubernetes is intended to ensure greater scalability, security, and computing power in the future. In this way, artec is preparing the platform for increasing data volumes and more demanding applications in the field of media intelligence and automated analysis.

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"With XENTAURIX, we have been setting technological standards in the field of media intelligence for years. We do more than just help our customers record and monitor media content. What matters most is making the information contained within it quickly discoverable and usable. Mobile access, AI, and a scalable platform open up entirely new possibilities for media companies, government agencies, and other professional users. We’re also seeing significant demand and strong interest in our media intelligence solutions from security agencies,” says Thomas Hoffmann, CEO of artec technologies AG.

As part of IBC, artec is also offering a special promotion: Customers who order a new XENTAURIX system or a new XENTAURIX software license by November 30, 2026, will receive the upcoming platform upgrade free of charge once it becomes available. The upgrade is scheduled for completion in the course of 2027.

IBC is one of the world’s most important trade shows for broadcast, media, and entertainment technologies. artec has been using this event for many years to meet with existing customers and partners and to showcase new applications and product developments.

The current product brochure for IBC presents XENTAURIX as: https://xentaurix.com/en/2026/08/11/unlocking-media-broadcast-data-with-mobile-access-ai-and-a-future-ready-platform

artec technologies at IBC 2026
September 11–14, 2026
RAI Amsterdam
Hall 7, Booth C35

Event Note:
artec co-founder Ingo Hoffmann will speak at the Fraunhofer IDMT workshop “Digital Broadcasting and Media 2026” (September 22 and 23, 2026, in Erfurt) on the topic “From Broadcast Compliance Recording to AI-Powered Media Intelligence Architecture: Dual-Use Concepts for Modern Content Analysis Systems”: https://www.idmt.fraunhofer.de/de/events_and_exhibitions/wsdb.html

About artec technologies AG

artec technologies AG (ISIN DE0005209589), a publicly traded company based in Diepholz, Germany, develops and manufactures innovative software and system solutions for the transmission, recording, and analysis of video, audio, and metadata in networks and on the Internet. Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used in these solutions. artec offers its customers a full range of services (project planning, commissioning, service, and support) for both standard products and custom developments, as well as cloud services. Its customers include national and international broadcasters, media companies, security agencies, and industrial enterprises.

>> www.artec.de
>> www.xentaurix.com

Media and Investor Relations Contact:
artec technologies AG
Fabian Lorenz
E-Mail: investor.relations@artec.de
Tel.: +49 5441 599516
 


20.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: artec technologies AG
Mühlenstr. 15-18
49356 Diepholz
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5441 / 599 50
Fax: +49 (0)5441 / 599 570
E-mail: investor.relations@artec.de
Internet: www.artec.de
ISIN: DE0005209589
WKN: 520958
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 39120071R60VADPVFW16
EQS News ID: 2386392

 
End of News EQS News Service

2386392  20.08.2026 CET/CEST

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