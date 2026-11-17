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artec Technologies is tapping into a new business sector within police forces with its AI-based media intelligence



17.11.2026 / 09:34 CET/CEST

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artec Technologies is tapping into a new business sector within police forces with its AI-based media intelligence

XENTAURIX is opening up new areas of application for security authorities through AI-powered analysis of publicly available media content

First OSINT contract expands artec’s solution portfolio and unlocks additional market and growth potential in the policing sector

Diepholz, 17 November 2026: artec technologies AG (ISIN DE0005209589) has secured a contract to supply its XENTAURIX media intelligence system to a police organisation. With this first OSINT contract, artec is tapping into an additional business segment within the market for police and security authorities. Given the growing interest among police and security authorities in AI-based solutions for gathering and analysing audiovisual information, artec anticipates further contracts in this area of application. For reasons of confidentiality, neither the client nor any details regarding the specific deployment will be disclosed.



Thomas Hoffmann, CEO of artec technologies AG, comments: “We have been successfully established with our MULTIEYE BOS Video Manager amongst security authorities for years. Our solutions are used for everything from covert investigations to operations in command centres. This first OSINT contract confirms that, with XENTAURIX, we can tap into additional areas of application within this market. Of particular interest to us is the opportunity to leverage our existing customer relationships to market further AI-powered solutions whilst simultaneously attracting new customers. We see this as a key component of our ongoing growth strategy.”

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XENTAURIX enables AI-powered analysis of publicly available media content

XENTAURIX is a platform developed by artec for the recording, management and analysis of audiovisual information. Among other things, the system can be used for Open Source Intelligence (OSINT). This refers to the systematic collection and analysis of information from publicly available sources. These sources include, for example, TV and radio programmes, online videos, live streams and publicly available content from social media. XENTAURIX enables such audiovisual content to be centrally recorded, archived and searched in a targeted manner. With the aid of AI-powered speech recognition, spoken content can be automatically converted into searchable text. This makes it possible to identify relevant statements and events more quickly and to verify them against the original recordings.

There are various potential applications for law enforcement agencies. These include, for example, media monitoring at major events, research into specific incidents, or the retrospective analysis of operational sequences. The analysis of publicly available information sources can help to supplement existing findings and support the creation of situational assessments.





Caption: XENTAURIX Intelligence Platform at a glance



XENTAURIX expands its range of solutions for security agencies

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artec has been active in the police sector for many years and counts police forces amongst its clients. With the MULTIEYE BOS Video Manager, the company offers a well-established solution for public authorities and organisations with security responsibilities. The modular platform enables the centralised management of large camera networks and supports AI-powered event and behaviour analysis. Further functions include the forensic analysis of video data, the creation of situational overviews and support for police operations.



Whilst the MULTIEYE BOS Video Manager is specifically designed for the processing and analysis of the organisation’s own operational footage, XENTAURIX additionally enables the analysis of audiovisual content from publicly accessible sources. Both product platforms thus cover different areas of information gathering and analysis and complement artec’s range of solutions for police and security authorities.



About artec technologies AG

The publicly listed company artec technologies AG (ISIN DE0005209589), based in Diepholz (Germany), develops and manufactures innovative software and system solutions for the transmission, recording and analysis of video, audio and metadata in networks and on the internet. Artificial intelligence is increasingly being utilised in this context. artec offers customers a comprehensive

>> www.artec.de

>> www.xentaurix.com



Press and Investor Relations contact:

artec technologies AG

Fabian Lorenz

E-Mail: investor.relations@artec.de

Phone: +49 5441 599516