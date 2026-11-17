EQS-News: artec Technologies is tapping into a new business sector within police forces with its AI-based media intelligence
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EQS-News: artec technologies AG
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artec Technologies is tapping into a new business sector within police forces with its AI-based media intelligence
Diepholz, 17 November 2026: artec technologies AG (ISIN DE0005209589) has secured a contract to supply its XENTAURIX media intelligence system to a police organisation. With this first OSINT contract, artec is tapping into an additional business segment within the market for police and security authorities. Given the growing interest among police and security authorities in AI-based solutions for gathering and analysing audiovisual information, artec anticipates further contracts in this area of application. For reasons of confidentiality, neither the client nor any details regarding the specific deployment will be disclosed.
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XENTAURIX is a platform developed by artec for the recording, management and analysis of audiovisual information. Among other things, the system can be used for Open Source Intelligence (OSINT). This refers to the systematic collection and analysis of information from publicly available sources. These sources include, for example, TV and radio programmes, online videos, live streams and publicly available content from social media. XENTAURIX enables such audiovisual content to be centrally recorded, archived and searched in a targeted manner. With the aid of AI-powered speech recognition, spoken content can be automatically converted into searchable text. This makes it possible to identify relevant statements and events more quickly and to verify them against the original recordings.
There are various potential applications for law enforcement agencies. These include, for example, media monitoring at major events, research into specific incidents, or the retrospective analysis of operational sequences. The analysis of publicly available information sources can help to supplement existing findings and support the creation of situational assessments.
Caption: XENTAURIX Intelligence Platform at a glance
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artec has been active in the police sector for many years and counts police forces amongst its clients. With the MULTIEYE BOS Video Manager, the company offers a well-established solution for public authorities and organisations with security responsibilities. The modular platform enables the centralised management of large camera networks and supports AI-powered event and behaviour analysis. Further functions include the forensic analysis of video data, the creation of situational overviews and support for police operations.
>> www.artec.de
17.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|artec technologies AG
|Mühlenstr. 15-18
|49356 Diepholz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5441 / 599 50
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5441 / 599 570
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@artec.de
|Internet:
|www.artec.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005209589
|WKN:
|520958
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|39120071R60VADPVFW16
|EQS News ID:
|2436558
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2436558 17.11.2026 CET/CEST
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