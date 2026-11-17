EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures

ASTA Energy Solutions AG already ahead of full-year 2025 earnings after nine months



17.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Werbung ASTA Energy Solutions AG already ahead of full-year 2025 earnings after nine months Adjusted EBITDA up 39% to EUR 51.0 million; net profit doubled to EUR 32.9 million

Net liquidity of EUR 62.9 million; operating cash flow more than doubled

EUR 17 million for new recycling plant; capacity expansion on track, Bosnia plant about to open

First long-term agreement for the US market; dedicated US sales office to open in 2027

Outlook 2026: Guidance confirmed – adjusted EBITDA of EUR 60–64 million expected Oed (Austria), 17 November 2026 – After nine months, ASTA Energy Solutions AG (“ASTA”) has already exceeded its operating result for the whole of the previous year: adjusted EBITDA rose by 39.3% to EUR 51.0 million in the first three quarters of 2026, surpassing the figure of EUR 48.6 million for the 2025 financial year. Net sales increased by 23.3% to EUR 649.0 million, whilst net profit doubled to EUR 32.9 million. Demand continues to exceed available capacity in all sales regions. With the scheduled expansion of its production network, ASTA is creating the conditions to increasingly convert this demand potential into additional profitable growth. At the same time, the product mix improved in favour of high-margin orders. “At the time of our IPO in January, we outlined our plans: expand capacity, enter into long-term customer partnerships and strengthen recycling. After nine months, the figures show that we are consistently delivering on this plan. With this tailwind, we are heading into the final quarter and aim to close our first year as a listed company with record earnings,” says Dr. Karl Schäcke, CEO of ASTA Energy Solutions AG.



Investment in new recycling plant, capacity expansion on schedule

In the third quarter, ASTA decided to invest around EUR 17 million in a new recycling plant at its Oed site, creating a European platform for the production of secondary copper. Implementation has already begun, with production scheduled to start at the end of 2029. In-house recycling secures long-term access to secondary copper, shortens supply chains and reduces the carbon footprint. Capacity expansions at the existing plants also continued on schedule and within budget in the third quarter. The expansion in China has been completed, and the new plant in Bosnia will be officially opened at the end of November 2026.



Financial strength as a foundation

ASTA’s balance sheet has strengthened significantly since the beginning of the year. The equity ratio stood at 46.4% as of 30 September 2026 (31 December 2025: 24.9%), and cash and cash equivalents rose to EUR 143.9 million (31 December 2025: EUR 47.3 million). Net debt of EUR 56.6 million at the end of 2025 turned into net liquidity of EUR 62.9 million. Net-value sales¹ grew by 30.6% to EUR 144.6 million in the first nine months. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 7.9% (9M 2025: 7.0%), and earnings per share rose to EUR 2.39 (9M 2025: EUR 1.63). Trade working capital declined to EUR 70.7 million compared with mid-year (30 June 2026: EUR 83.9 million). Compared with 30 September 2025 (EUR 46.3 million), it is higher due to copper prices and volumes. Cash flow from operating activities more than doubled to EUR 31.5 million (9M 2025: EUR 15.1 million). Free cash flow rose to EUR 24.9 million (9M 2025: EUR 15.5 million) after capital expenditure of EUR 26.2 million, whilst cash conversion stood at 48.7% (9M 2025: 42.4%). As planned, the bulk of capital expenditure payments will fall in the fourth quarter. After the reporting date, ASTA repaid loans from related parties, including interest, in a total amount of EUR 36.2 million. The repayment was made from existing liquidity. “In the first nine months, we improved net sales, earnings and margin and more than doubled our operating cash flow. The fact that we are growing while remaining financially disciplined is a testament to our employees at all sites,” says Daniela Klauser, CFO of ASTA Energy Solutions AG.



US market: first long-term agreement and decision to open a dedicated sales office

In early November, ASTA signed its first long-term agreement for the US market with Virginia Transformer Corporation, one of the leading North American manufacturers of power transformers. This secures supply volumes for the long-standing customer through 2029, while giving ASTA additional planning certainty for the expansion of its plants. At the same time, as announced, ASTA decided on its next steps in the US market: the company will open its own sales office in the United States in the first quarter of 2027 and step up its market development on the ground. US customers will continue to be supplied from the global production network. In the medium to long term, establishing its own manufacturing presence in the United States through an acquisition remains an option; the current priority is the ramp-up of the existing plants.



Outlook for 2026: Guidance confirmed

Based on the strong performance in the first nine months, the Management Board of ASTA Energy Solutions AG confirms the guidance raised on 18 August 2026. For the 2026 financial year, it continues to expect adjusted EBITDA in the range of EUR 60 million to EUR 64 million, net sales of more than EUR 790 million and net-value sales of more than EUR 170 million. Demand for copper products for the expansion of energy infrastructure remains high, even in a geopolitical environment that continues to be volatile. With its long-term customer relationships and additional capacity, ASTA considers itself well positioned to benefit from this in the long term.



About ASTA Energy Solutions AG

ASTA Energy Solutions AG is a leading global manufacturer of high-precision copper solutions for power generation, power transmission and e-mobility. With a corporate history spanning more than 210 years and around 1,600 employees at six sites on three continents, ASTA combines unique technological expertise with a global production network. Its long-standing customers include leading companies of the global energy transition such as Siemens Energy, GE Vernova, Hitachi and Andritz. Following its successful IPO in January 2026, ASTA was admitted to the SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange within a very short time and has since met the stringent transparency and reporting requirements of the Prime Standard.



Further details and the full interim financial report for the first nine months of 2026 can be found at astagroup.com.



Contact: Christoph Rainer

Head of Investor Relations

ASTA Energy Solutions AG

Phone: +43 664 8080 5500

Email: ir@astagroup.com Christoph RainerHead of Investor RelationsASTA Energy Solutions AGPhone: +43 664 8080 5500Email: ir@astagroup.com

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