EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG enters the SDAX

EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Rating

ASTA Energy Solutions AG enters the SDAX



04.06.2026 / 07:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ASTA Energy Solutions AG enters the SDAX

A significant milestone for the company’s international capital market positioning

ASTA Energy Solutions AG will be added to the SDAX index on June 22, 2026. This means that ASTA will join the 70 publicly traded companies currently listed on the SDAX — a testament to the company’s growing significance in the capital market.

Dr. Karl Schäcke, CEO of ASTA Energy Solutions AG, explains: “Being included in the SDAX just a few months after our IPO is an extraordinary milestone and a strong endorsement of our corporate strategy and operational performance. It underscores the capital market’s confidence in our technological expertise, our international footprint, and our positioning in the global energy infrastructure market.”

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Daniela Klauser, CFO of ASTA Energy Solutions AG, adds: “Being part of the SDAX significantly increases our visibility among international investors and sustainably strengthens our position in the capital market. The positive performance of the stock since the IPO underscores the market’s confidence in our business model and strategic direction. At the same time, we view this inclusion as confirmation to stay the course and as an incentive to consistently continue on our profitable growth path.”

Following its successful initial public offering in late January 2026 and its listing on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, ASTA is currently one of only two Austrian companies included in the SDAX. As an Austrian “hidden champion,” ASTA Energy Solutions is thereby strengthening its presence in the international capital market while also underscoring its position as a leading global supplier of mission critical solutions for the global energy infrastructure.

The company’s success is supported by a clear acceleration in global market dynamics. Rising global electricity demand, the expansion and modernization of energy grids, the electrification of industry and infrastructure, and rapidly increasing investments in data centers and AI infrastructure are driving sustained demand for high-performance transformers and highly specialized copper conductor solutions. ASTA positions itself as a technology leader and provider of sophisticated conductor solutions in the fields of power transmission, power distribution, and industrial electrification. With production sites worldwide and a clear “local-for-local” strategy, the company supports the global trend toward greater energy and industrial independence.

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Press Contact:

Mag. Jürgen Beilein

Phone: +43 664 831 2 841

E-Mail: Juergen.beilein@astagroup.com

About ASTA Energy Solutions AG

ASTA Energy Solutions AG is an internationally active industrial company headquartered in Oed, Austria, with a history spanning more than 210 years. Around 1,400 employees work for the ASTA Group at six locations in Europe, Asia, and South America. ASTA develops and manufactures high-precision solutions for system-critical applications in high-performance energy technology. These solutions help to increase efficiency, reduce energy losses, and ensure the reliable and safe use of electrical energy. The areas of application range from energy generation and transmission to forward-looking mobility solutions. In the 2024 fiscal year, the ASTA Group generated sales of around 643 million euros. As a long-standing and reliable partner, ASTA works with leading international technology companies, including Siemens Energy, Hitachi Energy, Andritz, and GE Vernova.

Sustainability is firmly anchored in the company's strategy. Through integrated recycling processes and the development of circular material solutions, ASTA is playing a pioneering role in promoting a resource-efficient, energy-optimized, and ecologically responsible industry, thereby making an active contribution to the global energy transition.

www.astagroup.com