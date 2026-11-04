EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG secures first US long-term agreement and opens sales office in the United States
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Incoming Orders
Werbung
ASTA Energy Solutions AG secures first US long-term agreement and opens sales office in the United States
Oed (Austria), 4 November 2026 – ASTA Energy Solutions AG (“ASTA”), a leading manufacturer of copper winding and conductor components, has signed a long-term agreement (LTA) with Virginia Transformer Corporation, one of the leading North American manufacturers of power transformers, running through the end of 2029. It is ASTA’s first long-term agreement for the US market.
Werbung
Virginia Transformer has been a customer of ASTA for many years – so far on the basis of individual orders. The new agreement follows the proven structure of ASTA’s existing LTAs: in a market where high demand meets limited production capacity, the customer secures long-term supply volumes. In return, ASTA gains planning certainty for the ongoing expansion of its plants.
The US market is an important growth market for ASTA: grid expansion, rising electricity demand and the addition of new generation capacity are driving demand for power transformers there. ASTA currently generates a single-digit percentage of its consolidated revenue in the US.
As announced, ASTA decided in the fourth quarter of 2026 on its next steps in the US market: as a first step, the company will open its own sales office in the United States in the first quarter of 2027 and significantly step up its market development on the ground. US customers will continue to be supplied from the global production network, whose capacity is currently being expanded at all sites as planned.
Werbung
In the medium to long term, establishing its own manufacturing presence in the United States through an acquisition remains a strategic option. The company continues to actively monitor the market for such opportunities. Any such investment would have to meet ASTA’s quality standards and offer a return appropriate to the location. The current priority is the ramp-up of the existing plants.
Karl Schäcke, CEO of ASTA Energy Solutions AG: “Our first long-term agreement in the United States, with a partner that has trusted us for many years, is a strong signal. It affirms our approach: we grow together with our customers, as partners and with a sense of proportion. We do not rule out manufacturing in the United States in the future – but it has to match our standards for quality and returns. With our own sales office, we are now moving closer to our US customers and will supply them from our proven production network.”
About ASTA Energy Solutions AG
Christoph Rainer
Head of Investor Relations
ASTA Energy Solutions AG
Phone: +43 664 8080 5500
Email: ir@astagroup.com
04.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ASTA Energy Solutions AG
|Oed 1
|2755 Oed
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 2632 700
|E-mail:
|office@astagroup.com
|Internet:
|https://www.astagroup.com/de
|ISIN:
|AT100ASTA001
|WKN:
|A4214T
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|529900H9GYEOPOXFNN04
|EQS News ID:
|2427764
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2427764 04.11.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf ASTA Energy Solutions
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf ASTA Energy Solutions
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen