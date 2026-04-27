EQS-News: ATOSS Software SE: Distribution of EUR 2.28 per share decided; growth trajectory maintained in 2026; Planned Leadership Transition at the turn of the year 2026/2027

EQS-News: ATOSS Software SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

ATOSS Software SE: Distribution of EUR 2.28 per share decided; growth trajectory maintained in 2026; Planned Leadership Transition at the turn of the year 2026/2027



30.04.2026 / 14:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ATOSS Software SE: Distribution of EUR 2.28 per share decided; growth trajectory maintained in 2026; Planned Leadership Transition at the turn of the year 2026/2027

Munich, April 30, 2026

At today’s AGM of ATOSS Software SE, the Management Board reported on the growth of the company’s business. In the financial year 2025, for the 20th time in succession, the Munich-based specialist in workforce management succeeded in setting new records for sales revenues and earnings. This performance once again demonstrates the high level of stability and the success of the company’s business model.

At the AGM shareholders endorsed the management’s proposals except for the resolution on “a new authorization to issue bonds with warrants and/or convertible bonds”, with all resolutions adopted by the required majority. The members of the Supervisory Board were confirmed in office. The AGM also agreed to the dividend proposal of EUR 2.28 (previous year: EUR 2.13).

Wer­bung Wer­bung

ATOSS Software SE remains true to its dividend policy which prioritizes continuity and high participation in the company’s success. This has resulted in a cumulative amount of EUR 16.33 per share paid to shareholders since the flotation, including some special dividends. The annual dividend payments underline the attractiveness of a long-term investment in ATOSS Software SE.

Notwithstanding the volatile macroeconomic environment and economic risks, the Management Board is keeping to its revenue forecast for 2026 of around EUR 215 million. The EBIT margin forecast was raised to at least 34 percent (previously: at least 32 percent) following the publication of the Q1 results, driven by a solid start to the year and expectations for the remainder of the year.

During the Annual General Meeting, Andreas Obereder, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ATOSS Software SE, also informed shareholders that he intends to transition from his executive CEO role at the turn of the year 2026/2027 to the Supervisory Board of the company. The Supervisory Board plans to appoint Pritim Kumar Krishnamoorthy, currently Chief Operating Officer (COO), as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective at year-end 2026/2027.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Pritim Kumar Krishnamoorthy has been with ATOSS since 2020 and has held various leadership roles, contributing significantly to the company’s strategic development, particularly in the areas of cloud transformation, AI & product strategy, as well as the professional services business and domestic and international sales projects of ATOSS Software SE.

Until the effective date, Andreas Obereder and Pritim Kumar Krishnamoorthy will jointly prepare the leadership transition to ensure continuity in the company’s management. From 2027 onwards, the Executive Board of ATOSS Software SE is planned to consist of Pritim Kumar Krishnamoorthy as CEO and Christof Leiber as CFO.

Following the transition, Andreas Obereder will continue to stay actively involved in ATOSS and to bring in his entrepreneurial perspective rooted in the ATOSS vision as a member of the Supervisory Board.

Upcoming dates:

July 24, 2026 Press release announcing the 6-monthly financial statements

July 24, 2026 Earnings Call Q2 2026

August 11, 2026 Publication of the 6-monthly financial statements

October 23, 2026 Publication of the 9-monthly financial statements

October 23, 2026 Earnings Call Q3 2026

November 23, 2026 ATOSS at the German Equity Forum

ATOSS

ATOSS Software SE is a provider of technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and demand-optimized workforce deployment. Whether time & attendance management, mobile apps, workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and requirement planning. ATOSS has just the right solution – both in the cloud and on-premises. The modular product families feature the highest level of functionality, technology and platform independence. ATOSS workforce management solutions make a measurable contribution to increased value creation and competitiveness for their customers. At the same time, they ensure greater planning fairness and satisfaction at the workplace. Customers include companies such as ALDI SÜD, ATU, C&A, Deutsche Bahn, Douglas, Edeka, Lufthansa, Landeshauptstadt München, LMU Klinikum München, OBI, Universitätsklinikum Frankfurt und W.L. Gore & Associates. Further information: www.atoss.com