EQS-News: ATOSS Software SE: Strong revenue growth in the first half of the year with further increasing profitability
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EQS-News: ATOSS Software SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results
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After closing the first half of the year, ATOSS Software SE remains on its growth trajectory as before and is once again reporting record numbers. Group revenue was up by 12 percent to EUR 103.2 million in the first half of the year (previous year: EUR 92.1 million) in connection with an EBIT margin of 35 percent (previous year: 34 percent). The order situation developed particularly positively in the second quarter due to the encouraging growth of the cloud & subscriptions order backlog. Against this background, the Management Board is maintaining its revenue forecast for 2026 at EUR 210 million to EUR 215 million and an EBIT margin of at least 34 percent, despite ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.
Munich, July 24, 2026
ATOSS Software SE continued its strong operating performance in the second quarter as well and achieved new records for revenue and earnings. In spite of the tepid economic environment, the company's dynamic developments continued impressively once again. Group revenue was up by 12 percent to EUR 103.2 million in the first half of the year (previous year: EUR 92.1 million). Of this amount, software revenue contributed a 14 percent increase in revenue totaling EUR 77.7 million (previous year: EUR 68.2 million). Once again, the main driver of software revenue was revenue from cloud & subscriptions which posted a significant gain of 26 percent to EUR 55.7 million (previous year: EUR 44.1 million) and now account for 54 percent of total revenue (previous year: 48 percent). Together with the 4 percent fall in software maintenance revenue amounting to EUR 19.2 million (previous year: EUR 19.9 million), recurring revenue advanced year-on-year by 17 percent, reaching EUR 74.8 million (previous year: EUR 64.0 million). The share of recurring revenue from cloud & subscriptions and maintenance in total revenue amounted to 72 percent in the first half of the year (previous year: 70 percent). Running counter to this growth, one-off revenue from software licenses was down to EUR 2.9 million (previous year: EUR 4.3 million). In the same period, revenue from consulting services expanded to EUR 21.0 million (previous year: EUR 19.4 million). Hardware revenue amounted to EUR 2.1 million (previous year: EUR 2.0 million).
While New ACV (Annual Contract Values) from new contracts concluded for licensed products had been flat in the first quarter, order intake rose promisingly in the second quarter and by the end of June 2026, in total, is significantly above the previous year’s figure. Consequently, the order situation also developed positively. The cloud & subscriptions order backlog, which indicates revenue from contractually committed cloud usage fees within the next 12 months, advanced by 25 percent as of June 30, 2026, compared to the same period a year earlier, to a total of EUR 120.7 million (June 30, 2025: EUR 96.9 million). This key cloud & subscriptions indicator also includes cloud & subscriptions Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) from current cloud & subscriptions usage fees, which also moved up by 25 percent compared to the same half-year of the previous year (EUR 90.9 million) to a total of EUR 113.8 million. The total ARR order backlog (consisting of cloud & subscription fees and maintenance revenue including contractually committed revenue over the next 12 months) rose 17 percent compared with the same half-year period a year ago (EUR 135.3 million) to reach EUR 157.9 million.
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In the first half of 2026 operating profitability remained at a high level, with an EBIT margin of 35 percent. The key factors behind this were, above all, continued rigorous cost management as well as efficiency gains achieved through process optimization and digitalization.
The strong performance and consistently high stability of the ATOSS business model are also evidenced by further key financial data for the Group such as liquidity, for example. Despite the dividend payment of EUR 2.28 per share on May 6, 2026 (totaling EUR 36.3 million), liquidity in the first half of the year was up by 33 percent year-on-year to EUR 121.3 million (previous year: EUR 91.2 million).
Even against the backdrop of the current challenging macroeconomic environment, ATOSS sees itself well-positioned to profitably continue on its current growth trajectory and to access additional market potential across all customer segments. At the same time, the company continues to benefit from the growing demand for intelligent workforce management solutions, increasing requirements in terms of flexibility and productivity, and the ongoing digitization of personnel-intensive business processes. Key factors underpinning this include technologically leading software solutions, strong financial stability, and the increasing visibility and predictability of revenue resulting from the ongoing expansion of the cloud business. The growing adoption of cloud technology enhances the scalability of the business model and improves the quality of recurring revenue. In the field of artificial intelligence in particular, ATOSS views the dynamic developments as an opportunity to further tap into efficiency and productivity potential, support data-driven decision-making processes in workforce management, and continuously advance and enhance the customer value of its solutions.
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In light of this, the Management Board confirms the revenue forecast it issued at the beginning of the year, with total revenue of EUR 210 million to EUR 215 million and an EBIT margin of at least 34 percent. At the same time, the Management Board considers ATOSS to be well positioned for its further growth trajectory and, taking into account existing economic risks, continues to expect Group revenue for fiscal year 2027 in a range of EUR 235 million to EUR 245 million, and forecasts now an EBIT margin of at least 35 percent.
CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW PURSUANT TO IFRS: HALF-YEAR COMPARISON IN KEUR
CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW PURSUANT TO IFRS: QUARTERLY GROWTH IN KEUR
(1) Cash and cash equivalents, other current and non-current financial assets (sight deposits, gold) as of the qualifying date, adjusted to exclude borrowings (loans)
(2) Dividend of EUR 2.28 per share on May 6, 2026 (KEUR 36,266); Dividend of EUR 2.13 per share on May 6, 2025 (KEUR 33,880).
(3) at the end of the quarter/year
Upcoming dates:
August 11, 2026 Publication of the 6-monthly financial statements
October 23, 2026 Publication of the 9-monthly financial statements
October 23, 2026 Earnings Call Q3 2026
November 23, 2026 ATOSS at the German Equity Forum
ATOSS
ATOSS Software SE is a provider of technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and demand-optimized workforce deployment. Whether time & attendance management, mobile apps, workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and requirement planning. ATOSS has just the right solution – both in the cloud and on-premises. The modular product families feature the highest level of functionality, technology and platform independence. ATOSS workforce management solutions make a measurable contribution to increased value creation and competitiveness for their customers. At the same time, they ensure greater planning fairness and satisfaction at the workplace. Customers include companies such as ALDI SÜD, ATU, C&A, Deutsche Bahn, Douglas, Edeka, Lufthansa, Landeshauptstadt München, LMU Klinikum München, OBI, Universitätsklinikum Frankfurt and W.L. Gore & Associates. Further information: www.atoss.com
ATOSS Software SE
Christof Leiber / CFO
Rosenheimer Straße 141 h,
D-81671 Munich
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 – 0
investor.relations@atoss.com
24.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ATOSS Software SE
|Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
|81671 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 4 27 71-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 4 27 71-100
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@atoss.com
|Internet:
|www.atoss.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005104400
|WKN:
|510440
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900Q9G9280ADNOA39
|EQS News ID:
|2370902
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2370902 24.07.2026 CET/CEST
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