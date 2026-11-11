EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: 9M 2026 Financial Results

EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: 9M 2026 Financial Results



11.11.2026 / 18:41 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung 9M 2026: double-digit revenue growth and strong Q3 operating cash flow generation; 9M profitability burdened by cost and margin pressure in CEE and one-off expenses €20.2m Q3 Operating Cash Flow generation (+59% vs. Q3 2025) drives €10.3m Group Net Debt reduction vs. end-June 2026 Digital Technologies and Identity & Payment solutions the key growth catalysts Group Revenues of €291.7m (11% increase vs. 9M 2025) , with Digital Technologies and Identity & Payment solutions the key growth drivers. All three regional segments grew, with WEST (+15%) and MEA (+14%) delivering double-digit growth vs. 9M 2025. Q3 2026 Group Revenues increased 6% against the strongest quarter in 2025 and +8% vs. prior quarter. Annual revenue growth in Q3 2026 was driven by public sector digitization projects in Greece, Identity solutions in MEA, as well as the secure document printing project for national examinations in an East African country.

of , with Digital Technologies and Identity & Payment solutions the key growth drivers. All three regional segments grew, with WEST (+15%) and MEA (+14%) delivering double-digit growth vs. 9M 2025. Q3 2026 Group Revenues increased 6% against the strongest quarter in 2025 and +8% vs. prior quarter. Annual revenue growth in Q3 2026 was driven by public sector digitization projects in Greece, Identity solutions in MEA, as well as the secure document printing project for national examinations in an East African country. Public sector digitization projects in Greece anchored growth in Digital Technologies (+70% vs. 9M 2025) . Fintech clients in the WEST segment and citizen authentication solutions in the MEA segment were the key growth catalysts for Identity & Payment solutions (+9% vs. 9M 2025) . Document Lifecycle Management (-2% vs. 9M 2025), returned to growth in Q3 2026 (+9% vs. Q3 2025), as secure document printing in Africa outweighed the secular volume contraction in postal services and printing in Romania.

. Fintech clients in the WEST segment and citizen authentication solutions in the MEA segment were the key growth catalysts for . returned to growth in Q3 2026 (+9% vs. Q3 2025), as secure document printing in Africa outweighed the secular volume contraction in postal services and printing in Romania. EBITDA of €30.2m (10% decline vs. 9M 2025) with Group EBITDA margin at 10.4% (250bps reduction vs. 9M 2025). The decline mainly reflects cost and margin pressure in Document Lifecycle Management solutions, especially in the Romanian market, higher outsourced costs for the delivery of the Greek public sector digitization projects and continued investment in the Group’s management, sales and R&D teams, as well as extraordinary expenses incurred for the settlement of the legacy management participation program 2022-2025 (SOP), the accounting valuation effects of the current LTI plan and the ongoing takeover offer from DNP. Excluding all extraordinary expenses, Group EBITDA reached €33.6m (11.5% margin), a 7% like-for-like decline vs. 9M 2025.

of with (250bps reduction vs. 9M 2025). The decline mainly reflects cost and margin pressure in Document Lifecycle Management solutions, especially in the Romanian market, higher outsourced costs for the delivery of the Greek public sector digitization projects and continued investment in the Group’s management, sales and R&D teams, as well as extraordinary expenses incurred for the settlement of the legacy management participation program 2022-2025 (SOP), the accounting valuation effects of the current LTI plan and the ongoing takeover offer from DNP. a 7% like-for-like decline vs. 9M 2025. Net Profit of €8.8m (11% decline vs. 9M 2025) , reflecting lower operating profitability (EBIT -19% vs. 9M 2025), partly offset by the one-off €2.2m gain from the 25% minority stake sale in SEGLAN S.L.

of , reflecting lower operating profitability (EBIT -19% vs. 9M 2025), partly offset by the one-off €2.2m gain from the 25% minority stake sale in SEGLAN S.L. Operating Cash Flow of €10.9m inflow in 9M 2026 (vs. €23.2m inflow in 9M 2025), burdened by the working capital build-up (€10m operating cash flow impact) and a cash outflow related to the SOP settlement (€4.8m). Worth highlighting that Operating Cash Flow in Q3 2026 amounted to €20.2m inflow (up 59% vs. Q3 2025), supported by a significant improvement in working capital (€14m benefit to operating cash flow in the quarter), largely attributed to invoicing and collection of Greek public sector digitization projects, inventory decline as well as VAT receivables recovery. The remaining working capital build-up in 9M 2026 is mainly attributed to higher both Contract Assets (Greek public sector digitization projects and Identity & Payment solutions) and Trade & Other Receivables (Payment & Identity solutions, Greek public sector digitization projects as well as deferred expenses).

of (vs. €23.2m inflow in 9M 2025), burdened by the working capital build-up (€10m operating cash flow impact) and a cash outflow related to the SOP settlement (€4.8m). Worth highlighting that amounted to (up 59% vs. Q3 2025), supported by a significant improvement in working capital (€14m benefit to operating cash flow in the quarter), largely attributed to invoicing and collection of Greek public sector digitization projects, inventory decline as well as VAT receivables recovery. The remaining working capital build-up in 9M 2026 is mainly attributed to higher both Contract Assets (Greek public sector digitization projects and Identity & Payment solutions) and Trade & Other Receivables (Payment & Identity solutions, Greek public sector digitization projects as well as deferred expenses). Group Net Debt of €93.6m (vs. €81.6m in FY2025), declined by approx. €10m vs. end-June 2026 (€103.9m), on the back of strong Operating Cash Flow generation in Q3 2026, despite the step-up in growth CAPEX. Group Leverage (Net Debt / EBITDA) at 2.1x , stable vs. end-June 2026 and marginally above 9M 2025 (2.0x).

of (vs. €81.6m in FY2025), declined by approx. €10m vs. end-June 2026 (€103.9m), on the back of strong Operating Cash Flow generation in Q3 2026, despite the step-up in growth CAPEX. at , stable vs. end-June 2026 and marginally above 9M 2025 (2.0x). 2026 Outlook & updated Management guidance: Management reiterates its previous guidance for low-double-digit FY2026 Group Revenue growth target vs. 2025, supported by solid growth from Fintech customers in both Western Europe and the United States, the delivery of the Greek public sector digitization projects as well as secure document printing orders and Identity solutions in the MEA segment. FY2026 Group EBITDA margin is expected to contract vs. 13.6% in FY2025, on account of the cost pressure in Document Lifecycle Management solutions in the Romanian market and in the delivery of the Greek public sector digitization projects as well as higher overheads related to personnel additions to support the Group’s key growth projects. In addition, Management anticipates Group FY2026 EBITDA to be burdened by extraordinary (non-budgeted) expenses, estimated at approx. €6m for FY2026, associated with the takeover offer from DNP, the resulting change-of-control event and the settlement of the legacy management participation program 2022–2025. Based on the aforesaid factors, Management currently expects Group FY2026 reported EBITDA to decline at a high-single-digit to low-double-digit rate vs. €48.8m in FY2025. After excluding all aforesaid extraordinary expenses, Group FY2026 EBITDA is expected to decline at a low-single-digit rate on a like-for-like basis vs. FY2025.

Management reiterates its previous guidance for low-double-digit FY2026 Group Revenue growth target vs. 2025, supported by solid growth from Fintech customers in both Western Europe and the United States, the delivery of the Greek public sector digitization projects as well as secure document printing orders and Identity solutions in the MEA segment. FY2026 Group EBITDA margin is expected to contract vs. 13.6% in FY2025, on account of the cost pressure in Document Lifecycle Management solutions in the Romanian market and in the delivery of the Greek public sector digitization projects as well as higher overheads related to personnel additions to support the Group’s key growth projects. In addition, Management anticipates Group FY2026 EBITDA to be burdened by extraordinary (non-budgeted) expenses, estimated at approx. €6m for FY2026, associated with the takeover offer from DNP, the resulting change-of-control event and the settlement of the legacy management participation program 2022–2025. Based on the aforesaid factors, Management currently expects Group FY2026 reported EBITDA to decline at a high-single-digit to low-double-digit rate vs. €48.8m in FY2025. After excluding all aforesaid extraordinary expenses, Group FY2026 EBITDA is expected to decline at a low-single-digit rate on a like-for-like basis vs. FY2025. Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (“DNP”) Voluntary Takeover Offer: the Offer is subject to the Conditions Precedent set out in Section 4.1 of the Offer Document. At the time of publication of the Results Press Release, the Conditions Precedent have not been entirely fulfilled (FDI clearance from the competent authorities in Austria is still outstanding). Therefore, the Offer has not become unconditionally binding. Werbung November 11, 2026 – AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (ACAG), the international applied technology group headquartered in Vienna, announces its 9M 2026 financial results. Manolis Kontos, Chairman of the Management Board and Group CEO, commented: “The first nine months of 2026 confirm the growth trajectory we set out at the start of the year. Group revenues increased 11%, in-line with the low-double-digit growth target we raised at H1, with all three geographic segments contributing. The largest contributions came from the areas where we have invested more deliberately: Digital Technologies, holistic Citizen Identity services in MEA and Payment solutions for Fintech and neobank clients in the UK and the United States. In the third quarter, revenues grew 6% against Q3 2025, the strongest quarter of 2025, and 8% compared to the previous quarter. Importantly, the third quarter delivered the working capital improvement we committed to. The growing contribution of large-scale technology projects is changing the way cash moves through the business. These projects absorb working capital while they are in progress and release it as milestones are reached. The third quarter showed that cycle at work. With the Greek public sector digitization projects moving into invoicing and collection, we generated €20.2m of operating cash flow in the quarter, up 59% compared to Q3 2025. That was enough to fund a higher level of investment and still reduce net debt by around €10m. We expect working capital to improve further in the fourth quarter, driven by more projects reaching completion and lower inventories, while the supplier terms we renegotiated in mid-2025 are now also starting to pay off. Werbung We remain fully committed to our strategy, and its execution is well underway, as reflected in this year’s investments. We have established a presence on the ground in Africa to support the large-scale secure document printing projects we are already delivering in MEA, and we are strengthening our position in the US with a second personalization center in Salt Lake City, Utah. We also continue to invest in our proprietary software, across Payment and Digital Technologies solutions, including GaiaB™ and Card-as-a-Service. We have been also investing in people, strengthening our management, sales and R&D teams, as the projects we deliver, grow in scale and complexity. These are deliberate choices that strengthen AUSTRIACARD as an end-to-end applied technology group, and over time they will feed into the Group’s financial profile. The proposed combination with DNP adds a new dimension to this strategy. Subject to the completion of the transaction, AUSTRIACARD would become part of a global group, with the reach and resources to take our strategy further and faster across Europe, the United States, the Middle East and in Asia. That step is still ahead of us. In the meantime, we remain focused on what has brought us this far: serving our clients, supporting our people and delivering on our commitments." GROUP PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS Group P&L | Highlights

in € million 9M 2026 9M 2025 % chg Revenues 291.7 262.4 +11% EBITDA 30.2 33.7 -10% EBITDA margin 10.4% 12.8% -2.5% EBITDA excl. extraordinary costs1 33.6 36.0 -7% EBITDA margin 11.5% 13.7% -2.2% Profit/(Loss) before tax 11.8 13.5 -13% Profit/(Loss) 8.8 9.8 -11% Profit/(Loss) attributable to Company owners 7.1 8.6 -18% 1. Like-for-like, excluding all costs related to the accounting effects of the legacy management participation program 2022-2025, the current LTI plan and the DNP takeover offer in € million Q3 2026 Q3 2025 % chg Revenues 105.2 98.8 +6% EBITDA 10.8 16.0 -33% EBITDA margin 10.3% 16.2% -5.9% Profit/(Loss) before tax 3.9 9.7 -59% Profit/(Loss) 2.9 7.4 -60% Profit/(Loss) attributable to Company owners 2.0 7.2 -72% Group Financial Position | Highlights

in € million 30/09/2026 31/12/2025 Cash & cash equivalents 21.4 25.1 Total Assets 350.3 327.8 Total Equity 131.8 135.9 Net Debt 93.6 81.6 Total Liabilities 218.5 191.8 Group Revenues Group Revenues increased 11% vs. 9M 2025 to €291.7m, on the back of the following key drivers: Digital Technologies up 70% vs. 9M 2025 , with large-scale, public sector digitization projects in Greece the key growth catalyst (approx. €15m revenue contribution vs. 9M 2025).

, with large-scale, public sector digitization projects in Greece the key growth catalyst (approx. €15m revenue contribution vs. 9M 2025). Identity & Payment solutions increased 9% vs. 9M 2025, driven by growth in Payment solutions (+8% vs. 9M 2025) from UK and US-based Fintech clients, as well as growth in Identity solutions (+28% vs. 9M 2025), on account of the Group’s business development in the MEA segment. From a regional segment perspective, revenues across all 3 segments grew vs. 9M 2025, with both WEST (+15% vs. 9M 2025) and MEA (+14% vs. 9M 2025) registering double-digit growth. Worth highlighting that Q3 2026 Group Revenues increased 6% against Q3 2025, the strongest quarter in 2025, and +8% vs. prior quarter. Annual revenue growth in Q3 2026 was driven by the Greek public sector digitization projects, the secure document printing project for national examinations in an East African country and Identity solutions in MEA. Revenues by Segment

in € million 9M 2026 9M 2025 €m chg % chg Central Eastern Europe & DACH (CEE) 158.5 149.6 8.9 +6% Western Europe, Nordics, Americas (WEST) 100.3 87.4 13.0 +15% Türkiye / Middle East and Africa (MEA) 53.4 46.9 6.5 +14% Eliminations & Corporate (20.4) (21.4) (1.0) -5% Total 291.7 262.4 29.3 +11% in € million Q3 2026 Q3 2025 €m chg % chg Central Eastern Europe & DACH (CEE) 47.0 45.6 1.3 +3% Western Europe, Nordics, Americas (WEST) 33.1 32.7 0.4 +1% Türkiye / Middle East and Africa (MEA) 32.8 30.6 2.3 +7% Eliminations & Corporate (7.7) (10.1) (2.4) -24% Total 105.2 98.8 6.4 +6% Please refer to pages 15-17 and 24-25 in the Appendix for a detailed analysis of the Group Segments. Central Eastern Europe & DACH (CEE) Revenues in the segment increased 6% vs. 9M 2025 to €158.5m, with Digital Technologies (+70% vs. 9M 2025 to €37m), the single largest revenue growth driver in the CEE segment, anchored by the Greek public sector digitization projects (approx. €15m revenue increase vs. 9M 2025). On the other hand, the unfavourable base effect from 9M 2025 related to payment card renewals in the Romanian market and e-health cards in Austria, explains a 2% decline vs. 9M 2025 in Identity & Payment solutions revenues. Moreover, Document Lifecycle Management revenues (-8% vs. 9M 2025) were adversely impacted by the continued secular volume contraction in the Romanian market, in the context of the broader trends of digitization of client communication. Identity & Payment solutions accounted for 40% of CEE segment total revenues (€63m revenues) followed closely by Document Lifecycle Management (€58m revenues or 37% of CEE segment total). The aforesaid strong growth in Digital Technologies further increased its share to 24% of CEE segment total (vs. 15% in 9M 2025). Western Europe, Nordics, Americas (WEST) Revenues in the segment posted another strong performance, up 15% vs. 9M 2025 to €100.3m, anchored by strong growth in Payment solutions (+15% vs. 9M 2025), attributed to UK and US-based Fintech clients, reflecting the Group’s successful strategy to focus on the fast-growing segments of Fintech and neobanks. Worth highlighting the continued strong performance of the Group’s US operations (€23m revenues, +26% vs. 9M 2025) with distribution services of personalized cards (fulfillment), card personalization and metal cards the key drivers. Türkiye, Middle East and Africa (MEA) Revenues in the segment registered 14% increase vs. 9M 2025 to €53.4m. The strong performance was driven predominantly by (i) Identity solutions (approx. €5m revenue increase vs. 9M 2025), reflecting the Group’s successful business development in offering citizen authentication solutions in various jurisdictions and (ii) Document Lifecycle Management (approx. €3m revenue increase vs. 9M 2025), largely thanks to a renewed secure document printing order (national examinations) for a public administration in an East African market. Revenues from Digital Technologies solutions contributed as well (almost €1m revenue increase vs. 9M 2025), on account of the first large-scale order for the implementation of the GaiaB™ Appliance in the UAE. Revenue growth in the aforesaid solutions more than offset headwinds related to the continued normalization of the Turkish payment card market (approx. €3m revenue decline vs. 9M 2025), associated with the persistent macroeconomic volatility, together with cyclicality and continued normalization in customer stock levels, following high levels of paid stock after several years of substantial growth. Revenues by Solution1

in € million 9M 2026 9M 2025 €m chg % chg Identity & Payment 174.3 159.5 14.8 +9% Document Lifecycle Management 79.1 80.4 (1.3) -2% Digital Technologies 38.3 22.5 15.8 +70% Total 291.7 262.4 29.3 +11% in € million Q3 2026 Q3 2025 €m chg % chg Identity & Payment 56.7 55.3 1.4 +3% Document Lifecycle Management 39.3 36.0 3.2 +9% Digital Technologies 9.2 7.4 1.8 +24% Total 105.2 98.8 6.4 +6% 1. Please note (as per the relevant note included in the Q1 2026 Results Press Release) the reclassification of revenues related to the distribution services of personalized cards (fulfillment) from Document Lifecycle Management into Identity & Payment solutions. This reclassification now accurately reflects revenues related to the Group’s Payment solutions. Identity & Payment Revenues reported a robust 9% increase vs. 9M 2025 to €174.3m, supported by solid growth on both pillars. The Group’s total volume of sold cards increased 12% vs. 9M 2025 to 93.6m, with volumes in Q3 up 7% vs. Q3 2025. Payment solutions revenues increased 8% vs. 9M 2025, on the back of: Solid revenue growth across distribution services of personalized cards (fulfillment), cards issuance and personalization.

WEST segment was the key growth driver (+22% vs. 9M 2025), supported by strong growth in UK and US-based Fintech clients. Worth highlighting the continued strong performance of the Group’s activities in the US, with revenues up 26% vs. 9M 2025. Growth in the WEST segment more than offset headwinds in MEA (ongoing normalization of the Turkish payment card market) and in CEE (unfavourable base effect in 9M 2025 from renewals of payment cards in the Romanian market). Identity solutions revenues increased 28% vs. 9M 2025 (€3m revenue increase vs. 9M 2025), anchored by the Group’s successful business development in offering citizen authentication solutions in various jurisdictions in the MEA segment (approx. €5m revenue increase vs. 9M 2025). Document Lifecycle Management Revenues marginally declined (-2%) vs. 9M 2025 to €79.1m, as strong growth in secure document printing orders for public administrations in Africa did not offset the continued secular volume contraction in the postal and printing business in Romania, due to the broader trends of digitization of client communication (migration of transactional communications to electronic delivery channels). Annual revenue growth in Q3 2026 reached 9%, anchored by the secure document printing project for national examinations in an East African country. Digital Technologies Revenues registered a robust 70% increase vs. 9M 2025 to €38.3m, thanks to the Greek public sector digitization projects (approx. €15m revenue increase vs. 9M 2025). 9M 2026 Revenues related to the Greek public sector digitization projects reached approx. €26m in total. Until 30/09/2026, the Group had been awarded (both directly and indirectly) public sector digitization projects in Greece worth in total approx. €73m, of which approx. €61m has been cumulatively received/recognized (from 2023 until end-September 2026), with the remaining amount of approx. €12m to be recognized from Q4 2026 onwards. Worth highlighting that the first large-scale order for the implementation of the GaiaB™ Appliance (the Group’s proprietary generative AI solution for the automation of business processes and operations) in the UAE generated €0.8m revenues in 9M 2026. Revenues by Solution

% of Group Total 9M 2025 9M 2026 Group Gross Profit

in € million 9M 2026 9M 2025 €m chg % chg Gross profit I 138.0 130.9 7.1 +5% Gross profit I margin 47.3% 49.9% -2.6% Gross profit II 62.2 61.7 0.6 +1% Gross profit II margin 21.3% 23.5% -2.2% in € million Q3 2026 Q3 2025 €m chg % chg Gross profit I 52.3 54.1 (1.8) -3% Gross profit I margin 49.7% 54.7% -5.0% Gross profit II 20.3 24.9 (4.6) -18% Gross profit II margin 19.3% 25.2% -5.9% Gross profit I increased 5% vs. 9M 2025, supported by revenue growth (+11% vs. 9M 2025). Gross Profit I margin contracted by 2.6 percentage points to 47.3%, as cost and margin pressure in Document Lifecycle Management solutions in the Romanian market and higher outsourced costs associated with the delivery of the Greek public sector digitization projects, more than offset margin expansion in WEST (growth in Payment solutions) and in MEA (largely attributed to the secure document printing project in Africa and growth in Identity solutions). Gross profit II increased 1% vs. 9M 2025, burdened by the aforesaid cost and margin pressure in CEE as well as higher production costs in both WEST and MEA segments, driven by business growth. Gross profit II margin contracted by 2.2 percentage points to 21.3%. Group Operating Expenses (OPEX)

in € million 9M 2026 9M 2025 €m chg % chg Production costs (75.8) (69.2) 6.5 +9% Selling and distribution expenses (18.5) (16.6) 1.9 +11% Administrative expenses (24.5) (21.5) 3.0 +14% R&D expenses (7.6) (6.9) 0.7 +9% + Depreciation, amortization & impairment 14.5 14.2 0.3 +2% Total (111.7) (100.0) 11.7 +12% as % of Revenues 38.3% 38.1% in € million Q3 2026 Q3 2025 €m chg % chg Production costs (31.9) (29.2) 2.8 +10% Selling and distribution expenses (6.0) (5.5) 0.5 +9% Administrative expenses (7.7) (6.8) 0.9 +13% R&D expenses (2.5) (2.3) 0.2 +7% + Depreciation, amortization & impairment 5.0 4.6 0.4 +8% Total (43.1) (39.2) 4.0 +10% as % of Revenues 41.0% 39.6% Group OPEX (excluding depreciation, amortization & impairment) increased 12% vs. 9M 2025 to €111.7m, due to: (i) higher production costs (+9% vs. 9M 2025), largely associated with business growth in WEST and MEA segments as well as the delivery of the Greek public sector digitization projects in CEE. (ii) higher SG&A and R&D expenses (+12% vs. 9M 2025), driven by continued investment in strengthening the Group’s management, sales and R&D teams as well as by approx. €1m increase in costs associated with the settlement of the legacy management participation program 2022-2025, the accounting valuation effects of the current LTI plan and the ongoing takeover offer from DNP. Group Operating Profitability

in € million 9M 2026 9M 2025 €m chg % chg EBITDA 30.2 33.7 (3.5) -10% EBITDA margin 10.4% 12.8% -2.5% EBITDA excl. extraordinary costs1 33.6 36.0 (2.5) -7% EBITDA margin 11.5% 13.7% -2.2% EBIT 15.7 19.5 (3.8) -19% EBIT margin 5.4% 7.4% -2.0% in € million Q3 2026 Q3 2025 €m chg % chg EBITDA 10.8 16.0 (5.2) -33% EBITDA margin 10.3% 16.2% -5.9% EBITDA excl. extraordinary costs1 11.7 16.8 (5.1) -31% adjusted EBITDA margin 11.1% 17.0% -5.9% EBIT 5.8 11.4 (5.6) -49% EBIT margin 5.5% 11.5% -6.0% 1. Like-for-like, excluding all costs related to the accounting effects of the legacy management participation program 2022-2025, the current LTI plan and the DNP takeover offer Group EBITDA declined 10% vs. 9M 2025 to €30.2m, as higher SG&A and R&D expenses (+12% vs. 9M 2025) outweighed the marginal Gross Profit increase (+1% vs. 9M 2025) and higher net other income (net of expenses) (approx. €1m increase vs. 9M 2025 associated with higher R&D investments in Digital Technologies, whose relevant personnel costs are capitalized). The Group EBITDA margin contracted by 2.5 percentage points to 10.4%. After excluding all extraordinary expenses totaling €3.4m, related to the accounting effects of the legacy management participation program 2022-2025 and the current LTI plan as well as those associated with the DNP takeover offer, Group EBITDA amounted to €33.6m (11.5% margin) vs. €36.0m like-for-like in 9M 2025, implying a more modest 7% decline vs. 9M 2025. Group EBIT declined 19% vs. 9M 2025 to €15.7m, burdened by the aforesaid EBITDA reduction and marginally higher depreciation & amortization expenses (+2% vs. 9M 2025). Group EBIT margin contracted by some 2 percentage points to 5.4%. Group Net Results

in € million 9M 2026 9M 2025 €m chg % chg Profit/(Loss) before tax 11.8 13.5 (1.8) -13% Profit/(Loss) 8.8 9.8 (1.1) -11% Profit/(Loss) attributable to Company Owners 7.1 8.6 (1.5) -18% EPS (basic) (€) 0.20 0.24 -18% in € million Q3 2026 Q3 2025 €m chg % chg Profit/(Loss) before tax 3.9 9.7 (5.8) -59% Profit/(Loss) 2.9 7.4 (4.4) -60% Profit/(Loss) attributable to Company Owners 2.0 7.2 (5.2) -72% EPS (basic) (€) 0.06 0.20 -72% Group Net Profit declined 11% vs. 9M 2025 to €8.8m, reflecting lower operating profitability (EBIT -19% vs. 9M 2025), partly offset by the one-off €2.2m gain related to the sale of a 25% minority stake in SEGLAN S.L. (SPA signed in April). Group P&L

in € million 9M 2026 9M 2025 €m chg % chg Revenues 291.7 262.4 29.3 +11% Costs of material & mailing (153.8) (131.5) (22.2) +17% Gross profit I 138.0 130.9 7.1 +5% Gross profit I margin 47.3% 49.9% -2.6% Production costs (75.8) (69.2) (6.5) +9% Gross profit II 62.2 61.7 0.6 +1% Gross profit II margin 21.3% 23.5% -2.2% Other income 4.8 4.0 0.8 +20% Selling and distribution expenses (18.5) (16.6) (1.9) +11% Administrative expenses (24.5) (21.5) (3.0) +14% R&D expenses (7.6) (6.9) (0.7) +9% Other expenses (0.8) (1.2) 0.4 -33% + Depreciation, amortization & impairment 14.5 14.2 0.3 +2% EBITDA 30.2 33.7 (3.5) -10% EBITDA margin 10.4% 12.8% -2.5% - Depreciation, amortization & impairment (14.5) (14.2) 0.3 +2% EBIT 15.7 19.5 (3.8) -19% EBIT margin 5.4% 7.4% -2.0% Financial income 0.4 0.4 0.0 +9% Financial expenses (6.5) (6.4) 0.1 +2% Result from associated companies 2.2 0.1 2.1 n/m Net finance costs (3.9) (5.9) 2.0 -34% Profit/(Loss) before tax 11.8 13.5 (1.8) -13% Income tax expense (3.0) (3.7) (0.7) -19% Profit/(Loss) 8.8 9.8 (1.1) -11% Group P&L

in € million Q3 2026 Q3 2025 €m chg % chg Revenues 105.2 98.8 6.4 +6% Costs of material & mailing (52.9) (44.8) 8.1 +18% Gross profit I 52.3 54.1 (1.8) -3% Gross profit I margin 49.7% 54.7% -5.0% Production costs (31.9) (29.2) 2.8 +10% Gross profit II 20.3 24.9 (4.6) -18% Gross profit II margin 19.3% 25.2% -5.9% Other income 1.9 1.5 0.4 +26% Selling and distribution expenses (6.0) (5.5) 0.5 +9% Administrative expenses (7.7) (6.8) 0.9 +13% R&D expenses (2.5) (2.3) 0.2 +7% Other expenses (0.2) (0.3) (0.1) -40% + Depreciation, amortization & impairment 5.0 4.6 0.4 +8% EBITDA 10.8 16.0 (5.2) -33% EBITDA margin 10.3% 16.2% -5.9% - Depreciation, amortization & impairment (5.0) (4.6) 0.4 +8% EBIT 5.8 11.4 (5.6) -49% EBIT margin 5.5% 11.5% -6.0% Financial income 0.1 0.1 (0.0) -5% Financial expenses (2.0) (1.8) 0.2 +9% Result from associated companies 0.0 0.0 0.0 n/m Net finance costs (1.9) (1.7) 0.2 +10% Profit/(Loss) before tax 3.9 9.7 (5.8) -59% Income tax expense (1.0) (2.3) (1.3) -57% Profit/(Loss) 2.9 7.4 (4.4) -60% GROUP FINANCIAL POSITION Statement of financial position

in € million 30/09/2026 31/12/2025 €m chg % chg Non-current assets 164.2 159.0 5.2 +3% Current assets 186.1 168.7 17.4 +10% Total Assets 350.3 327.8 22.6 +7% Total Equity 131.8 135.9 (4.1) -3% Non-current liabilities 117.3 106.8 10.5 +10% Current Liabilities 101.2 85.0 16.1 +19% Total Equity and Liabilities 350.3 327.8 22.6 +7% Total Assets as of 30/09/2026 reached €350.3m (+7% vs. 31/12/2025). Non-current assets marginally increased (3%) vs. 31/12/2025 to €164.2m , due to our investments in PP&E and software development (please refer to the commentary related to the Cash flows from investing activities) .

marginally increased (3%) vs. 31/12/2025 to , due to our investments in PP&E and software development . Current assets increased by some €17m vs. 31/12/2025 to €186.1m, largely on account of higher Contract assets and Trade & Other Receivables. Contract assets increased due to the Greek public sector digitization projects and Identity & Payment solutions. Trade & Other receivables increased largely due to revenue growth across all segments. Total Liabilities as of 30/09/2026 reached €218.5m. Non-current liabilities increased by approx. €10m vs. 31/12/2025 to €117.3m , primarily on account of increased utilization of available credit facilities to finance both the working capital needs and growth CAPEX.

increased by approx. €10m vs. 31/12/2025 to , primarily on account of increased utilization of available credit facilities to finance both the working capital needs and growth CAPEX. Current liabilities increased by approx. €16m vs. 31/12/2025 to €101.2m, largely due to Other Payables (€6.4m associated with the settlement of the legacy management participation program) as well as higher Trade Payables and Contract Liabilities. Net Working Capital

in € million 30/09/2026 31/12/2025 €m chg % chg Inventories 61.9 67.1 (5.2) -8% Contract assets 34.3 28.8 5.5 +19% Current income tax assets 2.6 0.8 1.8 +237% Trade receivables 47.7 37.9 9.7 +26% Other receivables 18.2 9.0 9.2 +103% Assets 164.7 143.6 21.1 +15% Current income tax liabilities (4.9) (3.0) 1.9 +62% Trade payables (44.8) (41.1) 3.7 +9% Other payables (26.1) (17.8) 8.4 +47% Contract liabilities (9.5) (6.3) 3.2 +51% Deferred income (2.0) (1.2) 0.8 +62% Liabilities (87.2) (69.4) 17.9 +26% Net Working Capital 77.5 74.2 3.2 +4% % of Revenues (12 months rolling) 19.9% 20.6% Net Working Capital of €77.5m, up by €3m (+4%) vs. 31/12/2025, with the increase predominantly attributed to: Trade & Other receivables (up by approx. €19m in total), associated with revenue growth across all segments.

Contract assets (€5.5m increase), related to the public sector digitization projects in Greece, which are invoiced upon project completion, as well as Identity & Payment solutions in CEE and MEA. Nevertheless, higher Trade & Other Payables (including €6.4m reclassification from equity into other payables related to the settlement of the legacy management participation program) and Contract Liabilities, partly compensated for the aforesaid increase in both Trade & Other receivables and Contract Assets. Overall, based on the aforesaid drivers, the increase in Net Working Capital is largely attributed to project billing timing (i.e. increased capital tied up in project execution) and revenue mix effects, rather than any structural weakening in the underlying working capital management. Note that on 30/09/2026 Contract Assets worth approx. €18m (52% of Group Contract Assets) related to the contracted public sector digitization projects in Greece, which, upon completion, are expected to be invoiced and converted into cash. Worth highlighting that the Net Working Capital declined by approx. €12m vs. end-June 2026, largely supported by a reduction in both inventory and contract assets as well as VAT receivables recovery. That said, Management anticipates additional improvement on the Working Capital front in Q4 2026, supported by the aforesaid contract assets conversion into billings, upon project completion, and cash collections. Net Debt

in € million 30/09/2026 31/12/2025 €m chg % chg Cash and cash equivalents (A) 21.4 25.1 (3.7) -15% Loans and borrowings (B) 115.1 106.8 8.3 +8% Net Debt (B) – (A) 93.6 81.6 12.0 +15% Group Net Debt of €93.6m increased by €12m vs. 31/12/2025, due to growth CAPEX and working capital financing requirements. Nevertheless, Group Net Debt declined by approx. €10m vs. end-June 2026 (€103.9m), supported by strong Operating Cash Flow generation in Q3 2026 (please refer to the Operating Cash Flow commentary). Group Leverage (Net Debt / EBITDA) at 2.1x, was stable vs. end-June 2026 and marginally above 9M 2025 (2.0x). Financial Position | Key Metrics 30/09/2026 31/12/2025 30/09/2025 Total Equity / Total Assets (Equity Ratio) 37.6% 41.5% 39.8% Net Debt / EBITDA (12 months rolling) (x) 2.1 1.7 2.0 Total Equity as of 30/09/2026 amounted to €131.8m, a 3% decline vs. 31/12/2025, largely on account of €11.2m reclassification from Equity (other reserves) into Other Payables, which more than offset the net profit generation in the period. This reclassification of equity reserves to Other Payables relates to the decision to settle the legacy management participation program 2022-2025 – previously classified and accounted for as an equity-settled program – partially in equity (transfer of own shares) and in cash. As of 30/09/2026 a €6.4m liability related to the legacy management participation program 2022-2025 (classified in Other Payables) is still outstanding. Statement of cash flows

in € million 9M 2026 9M 2025 €m chg % chg Cash flows from operating activities 10.9 23.2 (12.2) -53% Cash flows from investing activities (13.0) (7.9) 5.1 65% Cash flows from financing activities (1.4) (18.2) (16.9) -93% Net increase/(decrease) in cash

and cash equivalents (3.4) (2.9) 0.5 -17% Cash flows from operating activities resulted in €10.9m net inflow, a €12m decline vs. 9M 2025, burdened by a sizeable increase in cash flow changes in working capital (€10m cash consumption in 9M 2026 vs. €7m in 9M 2025) as well as by the payout of the cash settlement (€4.8m) related to the legacy management participation program 2022-2025. Worth highlighting however, the substantial approx. €20m Operating Cash Flow generation in Q3 2026 (up 59% vs. Q3 2025), driven by a significant normalization of the working capital requirements (approx. €14m benefit to the operating cash flow in the quarter), attributed to invoicing and collection of Greek public sector digitization projects (Contract Assets), inventory decline as well as VAT receivables recovery. Cash flows from investing activities resulted in €13.0m net outflow, up 65% vs. 9M 2025, incorporating: €2.6m total proceeds (stake sale and dividend received) related to the minority stake sale in SEGLAN S.L.

€6.2m investments in PP&E that support the Group’s business growth, associated with investments in additional machinery for the delivery of large-scale secure document printing projects in MEA as well as the 2 nd personalization center in the US (Salt Lake City, Utah).

personalization center in the US (Salt Lake City, Utah). €6.2m investments for in-house software development, aimed at enhancing the Payment (ACOS and personalization systems) and Digital Technologies solutions (GaiaB, CaaS, data capture platform). The Group’s total CAPEX (including Right-of-Use assets) in 9M 2026 reached €20.4m (+78% vs. 9M 2025), with total CAPEX in Q3 2026 of €8.1m (vs. €3.5m in Q3 2025). Cash flows from financing activities resulted in €1.4m net outflow, incorporating approx. €17m in loan drawdowns, which more than offset repayments for both loans and finance leases totaling approx. €13m and interest expenses (€4.8m). Non-Financial Performance Indicators 9M 2026 9M 2025 chg % chg Number of sold cards (million) 93.6 83.7 9.8 +12% Average number of employees (FTE) 2,199 2,119 80 +4% Group Headcount (end-of-period) 2,620 2,377 243 +10% Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. voluntary public takeover offer The Offer is subject to the Conditions Precedent set out in Section 4.1 of the Offer Document. At the time of publication of the Results Press Release, the Conditions Precedent have not been entirely fulfilled (FDI clearance from the competent authorities in Austria is still outstanding). Therefore, the Offer has not become unconditionally binding. According to the Austrian Takeover Act, the Additional Acceptance Period, addressed to all shareholders who did not accept the Offer, expires on 26 November 2026 at 17:00 Vienna local time / 18:00 Athens local time. SEGMENTS REPORTING Central Eastern Europe & DACH (CEE) Segment performance

in € million 9M 2026 9M 2025 €m chg % chg Revenues 158.5 149.6 8.9 +6% Costs of material & mailing (92.2) (79.9) 12.3 +15% Gross profit I 66.3 69.7 (3.5) -5% Gross profit I margin 41.8% 46.6% -4.8% Production costs (39.6) (38.2) 1.4 +4% Gross profit II 26.7 31.5 (4.8) -15% Gross profit II margin 16.8% 21.1% -4.2% Other income 4.0 3.8 0.3 +7% Selling and distribution expenses (8.7) (8.5) 0.1 +2% Administrative expenses (11.6) (10.8) 0.8 +7% R&D expenses (6.3) (5.7) 0.6 +10% Other expenses (0.5) (1.0) (0.5) -54% + Depreciation, amortization & impairment 8.4 8.5 (0.1) -1% EBITDA 12.1 17.7 (5.6) -32% EBITDA margin 7.7% 11.8% -4.2% - Depreciation, amortization & impairment (8.4) (8.5) (0.1) -1% EBIT 3.7 9.2 (5.5) -60% EBIT margin 2.3% 6.1% -3.8% Operating expenses (OPEX)

excl. Depreciation, amortization & impairment

in € million 9M 2026 9M 2025 €m chg % chg Production costs (39.6) (38.2) 1.4 +4% Selling and distribution expenses (8.7) (8.5) 0.1 +2% Administrative expenses (11.6) (10.8) 0.8 +7% R&D expenses (6.3) (5.7) 0.6 +10% + Depreciation, amortization & impairment 8.4 8.5 (0.1) -1% Total (57.7) (54.8) 2.9 +5% as % of Revenues 36.4% 36.6% Western Europe, Nordics, Americas (WEST) Segment performance

in € million 9M 2026 9M 2025 €m chg % chg Revenues 100.3 87.4 13.0 +15% Costs of material & mailing (53.4) (48.1) 5.3 +11% Gross profit I 46.9 39.3 7.7 +20% Gross profit I margin 46.8% 44.9% +1.8% Production costs (21.2) (18.0) 3.3 +18% Gross profit II 25.7 21.3 4.4 +21% Gross profit II margin 25.6% 24.4% +1.3% Other income 0.5 0.2 0.3 +173% Selling and distribution expenses (7.6) (6.2) 1.4 +23% Administrative expenses (7.6) (6.0) 1.5 +26% R&D expenses (0.5) (0.5) 0.0 +8% Other expenses (0.3) (0.2) 0.2 +111% + Depreciation, amortization & impairment 5.0 5.0 (0.0) -1% EBITDA 15.2 13.7 1.5 +11% EBITDA margin 15.2% 15.7% -0.5% - Depreciation, amortization & impairment (5.0) (5.0) (0.0) -1% EBIT 10.3 8.7 1.6 +18% EBIT margin 10.3% 10.0% +0.3% Operating expenses (OPEX)

excl. Depreciation, amortization & impairment

in € million 9M 2026 9M 2025 €m chg % chg Production costs (21.2) (18.0) 3.3 +18% Selling and distribution expenses (7.6) (6.2) 1.4 +23% Administrative expenses (7.6) (6.0) 1.5 +26% R&D expenses (0.5) (0.5) 0.0 +8% + Depreciation, amortization & impairment 5.0 5.0 (0.0) -1% Total (31.9) (25.6) 6.3 +25% as % of Revenues 31.8% 29.3% Türkiye / Middle East and Africa (MEA) Segment performance

in € million 9M 2026 9M 2025 €m chg % chg Revenues 53.4 46.9 6.5 +14% Costs of material & mailing (26.6) (23.9) 2.6 +11% Gross profit I 26.8 22.9 3.9 +17% Gross profit I margin 50.2% 48.9% +1.3% Production costs (15.0) (13.1) 1.9 +15% Gross profit II 11.8 9.9 2.0 +20% Gross profit II margin 22.2% 21.0% +1.2% Other income 0.0 0.0 0.0 n/m Selling and distribution expenses (2.1) (1.9) 0.2 +11% Administrative expenses (2.6) (1.8) 0.9 +49% R&D expenses (0.5) (0.5) (0.0) -2% Other expenses (0.0) (0.0) (0.0) -46% + Depreciation, amortization & impairment 1.1 0.7 0.4 +60% EBITDA 7.7 6.4 1.3 +21% EBITDA margin 14.5% 13.6% +0.8% - Depreciation. amortization & impairment (1.1) (0.7) 0.4 +60% EBIT 6.6 5.7 0.9 +16% EBIT margin 12.4% 12.2% +0.3% Operating expenses (OPEX)

excl. Depreciation. amortization & impairment

in € million 9M 2026 9M 2025 €m chg % chg Production costs (15.0) (13.1) 1.9 +15% Selling and distribution expenses (2.1) (1.9) 0.2 +11% Administrative expenses (2.6) (1.8) 0.9 +49% R&D expenses (0.5) (0.5) (0.0) -2% + Depreciation. amortization & impairment 1.1 0.7 0.4 +60% Total (19.1) (16.5) 2.6 +16% as % of Revenues 35.8% 35.2% The present 9M 2026 Press Release is available on the Company’s website: https://www.austriacard.com/investor-relations-ac/financial-reporting-ac/ ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,360 people and is publicly traded on both the Euronext Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG. Contact person: Mr. Dimitris Haralabopoulos, Group IR Director E-Mail: investors@austriacard.com Tel (AT): +43 1 61065 357 Tel (GR): +30 210 669 78 60 Website: www.austriacard.com Symbol: ACAG ISIN: AT0000A325L0 Stock Exchanges: Vienna Prime Market (VSE), Euronext Athens Main Market (ATHEX) APPENDIX A. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated statement of financial position

in € thousand 30 September 2026 31 December 2025 Assets Property, plant and equipment and right of use assets 99,623 96,022 Intangible assets and goodwill 58,565 57,609 Other receivables 1,392 1,098 Equity-accounted investees 0 423 Deferred tax assets 4,614 3,865 Non-current assets 164,194 159,016 Inventories 61,941 67,124 Contract assets 34,328 28,824 Current income tax assets 2,599 771 Trade receivables 47,674 37,930 Other receivables 18,157 8,959 Cash and cash equivalents 21,423 25,139 Current assets 186,123 168,748 Total assets 350,316 327,764 Equity Share capital 36,354 36,354 Share premium 32,749 32,749 Own shares 0 (2,584) Other reserves 2,001 18,232 Retained earnings 59,227 47,512 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 130,331 132,263 Non-controlling interests 1,516 3,671 Total Equity 131,847 135,934 Liabilities Loans and borrowings 101,137 91,117 Employee benefits 4,604 3,612 Other payables 1,472 1,573 Deferred tax liabilities 10,095 10,505 Non-current liabilities 117,309 106,807 Current tax liabilities 4,865 3,012 Loans and borrowings 13,915 15,644 Trade payables 44,787 41,124 Other payables 26,136 17,765 Contract liabilities 9,469 6,254 Deferred income 1,987 1,224 Current Liabilities 101,160 85,023 Total Liabilities 218,469 191,830 Total Equity and Liabilities 350,316 327,764 Consolidated income statement (IFRS)

in € thousand 9M 2026 9M 2025 Revenues 291,734 262,443 Cost of sales (229,519) (200,779) Gross profit 62,215 61,664 Other income 4,755 3,959 Selling and distribution expenses (18,472) (16,578) Administrative expenses (24,450) (21,475) R&D expenses (7,562) (6,909) Other expenses (794) (1,183) + Depreciation, amortization & impairment 14,517 14,203 EBITDA 30,209 33,682 - Depreciation, amortization & impairment (14,517) (14,203) EBIT 15,691 19,479 Financial income 394 361 Financial expenses (6,479) (6,374) Result from associated companies 2,150 70 Net finance costs (3,935) (5,943) Profit/(Loss) before tax 11,757 13,536 Income tax expense (3,006) (3,701) Profit/(Loss) 8,751 9,835 Profit/(Loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company 7,083 8,588 Non-controlling interests 1,668 1,246 Profit/(Loss) 8,751 9,835

Earnings/(loss) per share basic 0.20 0.24 diluted 0.19 0.22 Consolidated income statement (IFRS)

in € thousand Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Revenues 105,184 98,822 Cost of sales (84,840) (73,924) Gross profit 20,344 24,898 Other income 1,854 1,477 Selling and distribution expenses (5,985) (5,491) Administrative expenses (7,704) (6,793) R&D expenses (2,505) (2,346) Other expenses (210) (349) + Depreciation, amortization & impairment 4,993 4,616 EBITDA 10,786 16,011 - Depreciation, amortization & impairment (4,993) (4,616) EBIT 5,793 11,395 Financial income 131 137 Financial expenses (1,990) (1,829) Result from associated companies 0 0 Net finance costs (1,859) (1,692) Profit/(Loss) before tax 3,934 9,703 Income tax expense (1,006) (2,344) Profit/(Loss) 2,928 7,359 Profit/(Loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company 2,036 7,227 Non-controlling interests 892 132 Profit/(Loss) 2,928 7,359

Earnings/(loss) per share basic 0.06 0.20 diluted 0.06 0.19 Consolidated statement of cash flows

in € thousand 9M 2026 9M 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Profit/(Loss) before tax 11,757 13,536 Adjustments for: -Depreciation, amortization & impairment 14,517 14,203 -Net finance costs 3,935 5,943 -Other non-cash transactions (565) 1,244 -Cash settlement of Management participation program (4,806) 0 24,837 34,926 Changes in: -Inventories 5,183 9,020 -Contract assets (5,504) (13,628) -Trade and other receivables (18,941) 1,799 -Contract liabilities 3,215 4,800 -Trade and other payables 6,360 (8,973) -Taxes paid (4,240) (4,789) Net cash from/(used in) operating activities 10,909 23,155 Cash flows from investment activities Interest received 283 311 Dividends received from associated companies 323 42 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 0 1,795 Proceeds from sale of investments 2,250 0 Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment & intangible assets (15,850) (10,006) Net cash from/(used in) investing activities (12,994) (7,857) Cash flows from financing activities Interest paid (4,792) (4,757) Proceeds from loans and borrowings 17,282 4,957 Repayment of loans and borrowings (9,529) (10,619) Payment of lease liabilities (3,261) (3,206) Acquisition of own shares 0 (520) Acquisition of non-controlling interest 0 (156) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (1,056) 10 Dividends paid to owners of the company 0 (3,950) Net cash from/(used in) financing activities (1,356) (18,241) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,441) (2,943) Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 25,139 21,737 Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held (275) (906) Cash and cash equivalents at 30 September 21,423 17,889 B. SEGMENT REPORTING 9M 2026

in € thousand CEE WEST MEA Corporate Eliminations Total Revenues 140,759 97,945 53,030 0 0 291,734 Intersegment revenues 17,713 2,375 337 4,512 (24,936) 0 Segment revenues 158,472 100,320 53,367 4,512 (24,936) 291,734 Costs of material & mailing (92,186) (53,377) (26,557) 0 18,369 (153,751) Gross profit I 66,286 46,943 26,810 4,512 (6,567) 137,983 Production costs (39,591) (21,221) (14,962) 0 6 (75,768) Gross profit II 26,695 25,722 11,848 4,512 (6,561) 62,215 Other income 4,039 526 0 1 189 4,755 Selling and distribution expenses (8,669) (7,573) (2,089) (151) 11 (18,472) Administrative expenses (11,592) (7,550) (2,630) (8,478) 5,800 (24,450) R&D expenses (6,326) (494) (483) (786) 526 (7,562) Other expenses (461) (344) (10) (15) 36 (794) + Depreciation, amortization

& impairment 8,438 4,950 1,083 46 0 14,517 EBITDA 12,124 15,237 7,719 (4,872) 0 30,209 - Depreciation, amortization

& impairment (8,438) (4,950) (1,083) (46) 0 (14,517) EBIT 3,686 10,287 6,636 (4,918) 0 15,691 Financial income 394 Financial expenses (6,479) Result from associated companies 2,150 Net finance costs (3,935) Profit/(Loss) before tax 11,757 Income tax expense (3,006) Profit/(Loss) 8,751 9M 2025

in € thousand CEE WEST MEA Corporate Eliminations Total Revenues 135,253 80,381 46,809 0 0 262,443 Intersegment revenues 14,346 6,989 56 2,729 (24,121) 0 Segment revenues 149,600 87,370 46,865 2,729 (24,121) 262,443 Costs of material & mailing (79,857) (48,098) (23,946) 0 20,364 (131,538) Gross profit I 69,743 39,272 22,919 2,729 (3,757) 130,905 Production costs (38,214) (17,965) (13,063) 0 0 (69,241) Gross profit II 31,529 21,307 9,856 2,729 (3,757) 61,664 Other income 3,776 193 0 91 (101) 3,959 Selling and distribution expenses (8,538) (6,161) (1,878) 0 0 (16,578) Administrative expenses (10,829) (6,002) (1,759) (6,624) 3,740 (21,475) R&D expenses (5,750) (455) (495) (210) 0 (6,909) Other expenses (997) (163) (18) (14) 9 (1,183) + Depreciation, amortization

& impairment 8,511 4,989 677 26 0 14,203 EBITDA 17,703 13,707 6,383 (4,002) (109) 33,682 - Depreciation, amortization

& impairment (8,511) (4,989) (677) (26) 0 (14,203) EBIT 9,192 8,718 5,706 (4,027) (109) 19,479 Financial income 361 Financial expenses (6,374) Result from associated companies 70 Net finance costs (5,943) Profit/(Loss) before tax 13,536 Income tax expense (3,701) Profit/(Loss) 9,835 Reclassification of Revenues by Solution From Q1 2026 onwards revenues associated with Identity & Payment solutions include revenues related to the distribution services of personalized cards (fulfillment), which were previously classified within Document Lifecycle Management. This reclassification accurately reflects revenues related to the Group’s Payment solutions. The table below presents the details of the reclassification for each reporting period in 2025. Revenues by Solution

in € million Q1 2025 H1 2025 9M 2025 FY2025 Q1 2026 H1 2026 9M 2026 Identity & Payment 52.7 104.1 159.5 222.3 56.5 117.6 174.3 Document Lifecycle Management 22.6 44.4 80.4 103.7 19.7 39.8 79.1

11.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group



View original content: EQS News