EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Publication of Offer Document related to DNP’s Voluntary Public Takeover Offer

EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Publication of Offer Document related to DNP’s Voluntary Public Takeover Offer



12.06.2026 / 13:42 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Publication of Offer Document related to DNP’s Voluntary Public Takeover Offer

Vienna, June 12, 2026

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (the “Company”), following its previous announcements of May 13, 2026 in relation to Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd’s ("DNP" or the "Bidder") intention to make a voluntary public takeover offer (the “Offer”), hereby announces that the Bidder has submitted the official offer document (“Offer Document”) to the Company, after its review by the Austrian Takeover Commission. The Offer Document will be published on the Federal Electronic Announcement and Information Platform (EVI, available at https://www.evi.gv.at/), as well as on the websites of the Bidder (www.global.dnp/index.html), the Company (www.austriacard.com) and the Austrian Takeover Commission (http://www.takeover.at). The Offer Document will be also available free of charge in printed form at the registered office of Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Am Stadtpark 9, 1030 Vienna, during regular business hours. Raiffeisen Bank International AG will act as payment and settlement agent.

ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,360 people and is publicly traded on both the Euronext Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

Lamezanstraße 4-8

1230 Vienna, Austria

Contact person: Dimitris Haralabopoulos, Group Investor Relations Director

Tel. (AT): +43 (1) 61065 – 357

Tel. (GR): +30 210 6697 860

E-Mail: investors@austriacard.com

Website: www.austriacard.com

Wer­bung Wer­bung

ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0

Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)

Euronext Athens Exchange (main market)