EQS-News: AUSTRIAN POST IN Q1–3 2026: Challenging performance in the first three quarters; one-off effects in the third quarter positively impact earnings
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EQS-News: Österreichische Post AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
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AUSTRIAN POST IN Q1–3 2026:
Challenging performance in the first three quarters; one-off effects in the third quarter positively impact earnings
Solid revenue growth Q1–3 2026 in a challenging market environment
E-Commerce revenue growth across all regions
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Earnings above the prior year, supported by one-off effects in the third quarter
Strategic transformation consistently pursued
Outlook for 2026
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Revenue growth despite structural and regulatory challenges
Positive revenue and earnings performance during the first three quarters
Revenue of the Mail, Branch & Services division fell by 6.2 % to EUR 834.2m. Traditional letter mail volumes in Austria fell by 8.5 %, while direct mail volumes decreased by 5.5 %. Product and pricing adjustments for the Premium Mail in the third quarter softened the negative impacts of electronic substitution.
The Bank division reported revenue of EUR 108.5m in the first three quarters, comprising a slight increase of 0.9 % from the previous year. The solid business performance and positive effects from the latest increase in the ECB deposit rate provided additional support. “We have stayed the course in a demanding market environment. The positive development of the Austrian parcel business, the expansion of our integrated logistics business for cross-border e-commerce and the considerable earnings improvement of bank99 are particularly encouraging. At the same time, we are consistently driving forward the transformation of our business and addressing the structural decline in letter mail through efficiency, innovation and new services”, says Walter Oblin, CEO of Austrian Post.
EBITDA climbed 11.1 % to EUR 328.0m in the first three quarters of 2026. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by 1.8 % to EUR 137.7m. This was supported by net positive one-off effects in the third quarter totalling about EUR 25m, particularly from the reversal of a provision relating to compensation payments for social contributions for civil servants. An impairment of non-current assets in Southeast and Eastern Europe, among other factors, had a negative impact. The profit for the period amounted to EUR 81.9m compared to EUR 93.7m in the prior-year period. Earnings per share changed from EUR 1.35 to EUR 1.18 (–12.9 %).
Outlook for 2026
Due to the extraordinary earnings effects in the third quarter, EBIT in 2026 is expected to be at the upper end of the range of recent years, thus surpassing the level of EUR 200m. The key uncertainties continue to include an accelerated decline in mail volumes as well as the unpredictable short-term trend in parcel volumes, which is being negatively affected in particular by new national and international duties and fees. Investments in property, plant and equipment (CAPEX) are expected to be in the range of EUR 120m to EUR 130m. “We are consistently investing in the future and performance capabilities of our logistics network. Our focus is on the expansion and modernisation of the logistics centres in Salzburg, Budapest and Žilina, the further development of our 24/7 parcel collection network, particularly in Southeast and Eastern Europe and the electrification of our delivery fleet. In doing so, we are establishing the infrastructural foundation for further growth while simultaneously strengthening the efficiency and sustainability of our logistics operations,” concludes CEO Walter Oblin.
KEY FIGURES
1 Retrospective adjustment, recognised outside profit or loss, of measurement effects on liabilities arising from acquisition obligations previously recognised in profit or loss
12.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Österreichische Post AG
|Rochusplatz 1
|1030 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 577 67 - 30400
|E-mail:
|investor@post.at
|Internet:
|www.post.at
|ISIN:
|AT0000APOST4
|WKN:
|A0JML5
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|529900MVUWACNUTK8467
|EQS News ID:
|2432088
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2432088 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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