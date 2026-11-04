EQS-News: AUTO1 Group reports record Q3 2026 profitability with adjusted EBITDA up 46%

EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

AUTO1 Group reports record Q3 2026 profitability with adjusted EBITDA up 46%



04.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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AUTO1 Group reports record Q3 2026 profitability with adjusted EBITDA up 46%

Berlin, November 4, 2026 – AUTO1 Group SE, Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling and financing used cars, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2026, delivering double digit unit growth, record GPU, record adjusted EBITDA and its highest-ever adjusted EBITDA margin.

Q3 2026 Result Highlights

Units sold of 242,817, up 11.1% year over year

of 242,817, up 11.1% year over year Merchant units sold of 211,461, up 10.3% year over year

of 211,461, up 10.3% year over year Retail units sold of 31,356, up 16.2% year over year

of 31,356, up 16.2% year over year Gross profit of EUR 298.0 million, up 15.7% year over year

of EUR 298.0 million, up 15.7% year over year Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 75.6 million, up 45.7% year over year

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Christian Bertermann, CEO and Co-founder of AUTO1 Group: “Q3 was the most profitable quarter in AUTO1’s history. We delivered double-digit unit growth alongside record GPU, record adjusted EBITDA and a record adjusted EBITDA margin, demonstrating strong operating leverage. Our new trading system, now rolled out across Merchant and Retail, lifted GPU substantially while we kept costs tightly under control. Q3 marked another important step on our path towards our long-term targets and we are very excited to continue to change the way people buy, sell and finance cars.”

Third quarter business performance

The Group sold a total of 242,817 units in Q3, up 11.1% year over year, generating revenue of EUR 2.3 billion, up 10.4% year over year. The Group reported EUR 298.0 million gross profit, up 15.7% year over year. AUTO1 Group achieved record adjusted EBITDA of EUR 75.6 million in Q3, up 45.7% year over year.

The Merchant segment AUTO1.com sold 211,461 vehicles to partner dealers, up 10.3% year over year. Merchant revenue was EUR 1.8 billion, up 7.7% year over year, and gross profit was EUR 212.5 million, up 14.8% year over year with a record GPU of EUR 1,005.

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AUTO1 Group's Retail business Autohero sold 31,356 units, up 16.2% year over year, generating revenue of EUR 561.0 million, up 19.8% year over year. Retail gross profit was EUR 85.5 million, up 18.0% year over year, and Autohero reported its best-ever GPU of EUR 2,777.

Financial Outlook

AUTO1 Group confirms its full-year guidance for 2026:

Total units at 940,000 - 1,000,000

Units in the Merchant segment at 815,000 - 865,000

Units in the Retail segment at 125,000 - 135,000

Total gross profit at EUR 1.1 - 1.2 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 250 - 275 million



Selected Financial Data

Q3 2025 Q3 2026 YoY AUTO1 GROUP Number of units sold 218,617 242,817 11.1% Revenue (in million EUR) 2,124.8 2,345.6 10.4% Gross profit (in million EUR) 257.7 298.0 15.7% GPU[1] (EUR) 1,176 1,234 4.9% Adjusted EBITDA (in million EUR) 51.9 75.6 45.7% Retail Number of units sold 26,985 31,356 16.2% Revenue (in million EUR) 468.2 561.0 19.8% Gross profit (in million EUR) 72.5 85.5 18.0% GPU2 (EUR) 2,664 2,777 4.2% Merchant Number of units sold 191,632 211,461 10.3% Revenue (in million EUR) 1,656.6 1,784.6 7.7% Gross profit (in million EUR) 185.1 212.5 14.8% GPU (EUR) 966 1,005 4.0%

The full Group’s financial results for the third quarter 2026, CEO Commentary and the company’s quarterly trading update presentation can be found in the Investor Relations section of the AUTO1 Group homepage.

About AUTO1 Group

Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling, and financing used cars. By leveraging technology and data, AUTO1 Group is maximizing value for consumers and partner dealers in Europe across three brands: wirkaufendeinauto.de, Autohero and AUTO1.com. With wirkaufendeinauto.de and its sister brands, the Group offers consumers a fast and easy way to sell their cars. Its Retail brand Autohero makes choosing, buying, and financing high-quality used cars easy and stress-free. AUTO1.com is Europe’s largest wholesale trading platform for car dealers, supporting them in growing their businesses. The company operates in over 30 countries, employed 8,600 people at the end of 2025, generated revenue of EUR 8.2 billion in 2025 and sold 842,000 cars in 2025. AUTO1 Group went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in February 2021 and is part of the MDAX (Mid-cap German stock market index). For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com.

Investor Relations contacts

Philip Reicherstorfer

Group Treasurer

Phone: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213

Email: ir@auto1-group.com

Maria Shevtsova

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 170 556 9259

Email: ir@auto1-group.com

Media Relations contact

Christine Preyer

Director Communications & PR

Phone: +49 (0)175 64 59 192

Email: press@auto1-group.com

Forward Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current views and assumptions of AUTO1 Group’s management and made to the best of such management’s knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause AUTO1 Group’s revenues, profitability or the degree to which it performs or achieves its targets to materially deviate from what is explicitly or implicitly stated or described in this publication. Therefore, persons who obtain possession of this publication should not rely on such forward-looking statements. AUTO1 Group accepts no guarantee or responsibility regarding forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to future results or developments.

[1]&2 GPU is not equal to gross profit/number of cars sold because of the effects of inventory changes due to the capitalization of internal refurbishment costs which are not part of cost of materials.