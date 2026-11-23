EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Baader Bank and sino continue and extend partnership



23.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Baader Bank and sino continue and extend partnership

Baader Bank AG and sino AG are continuing their long-term collaboration: the two companies have extended their existing cooperation agreement for several more years ahead of schedule. The agreement covers the cooperation partner business between sino and Baader Bank and underscores their shared commitment to continuing their established partnership for heavy traders. The trading offering (Baader Trading) for sino’s clients plays an important role in this context.

“Our partnership with Baader Bank has proven successful, which is why we are extending the agreement ahead of schedule. Our clients are highly active traders with high expectations, and we ourselves hold to those standards. Our traders also benefit from the ongoing development of the Baader Trading offering,” says Ingo Hillen, CEO of sino AG.

Since the cooperation began in the 2022 financial year and sino’s clients were transferred to Baader Bank’s platform, the two companies have worked closely together in the trading and securities account business. The partnership has also provided impetus for the further development of Baader Bank’s product offering. The partners intend to build on this joint progress. The renewed extension of the agreement provides a reliable framework for this and underscores the importance of long-term B2B partnerships for Baader Bank.

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“The early extension of our agreement with sino is a strong sign of mutual trust. We are delighted to continue and further advance our successful long-term collaboration. With our platform and our Baader Trading offering, we aim to provide our partners with a high-performance foundation for their business. Our focus is on combining reliable collaboration with the joint creation of forward-looking opportunities and products,” says Oliver Riedel, CEO of Baader Bank AG.

Based in Düsseldorf, sino AG specialises in high-end brokerage. With access to more than 40 domestic and international trading venues and its powerful sino MX-PRO trading platform, sino AG provides premium service and support for highly active traders.





For further information and media enquiries:

Marlene Constanze Hartz

Senior Manager

Group Communication



T +49 89 5150 1044

Marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de



Baader Bank AG

Weihenstephaner Straße 4

85716 Unterschleißheim, Germany

www.baaderbank.de

www.baadertrading.de



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Upcoming events:

23.11.2026 German Equity Forum

13-15/01/2027 Swiss Equities Conference 2027

23.01.2027 Dresden Investor Day 2027

About Baader Bank AG:



Baader Bank is one of Europe’s leading partners for securities and banking services. Its high-performance platform brings trading and banking together in a unique setup under one roof, providing optimal access to the capital markets – secure, automated and scalable. As a full-service bank based in Unterschleissheim near Munich with approximately 700 employees, Baader Bank operates in the business areas of Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services. The Baader Trading brand brings together Baader Bank’s trading activities and services.