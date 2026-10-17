DAX 25.623 +0,9%ESt50 6.204 +0,6%MSCI World 4.908 -0,5%Top 10 Crypto 10,68 -2,9%Nas 26.140 -2,1%Bitcoin 72.348 -0,3%Euro 1,1239 ±0,0%Öl 109,9 +3,7%Gold 4.165
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-News: Baader Bank announces extended trading hours 23 hours a day starting Q1/2027

EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Baader Bank announces extended trading hours 23 hours a day starting Q1/2027

17.10.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Baader Bank announces extended trading hours 23 hours a day starting Q1/2027

Baader Bank is consistently expanding its trading offering (‘Baader Trading’): As Oliver Riedel, CEO of Baader Bank, announced today at the Baader Trading Days held in Munich this weekend, the next step will be to extend trading hours to 23 hours a day from Monday to Friday. Over-the-counter Saturday trading will remain available without any changes. Following the extension of weekly trading hours and the launch of Saturday trading over the past three years, Baader Bank is thus setting another milestone for Baader Trading in 2027.

The extended trading hours are scheduled to be introduced during the first quarter of 2027 and will apply from 00:00 to 23:00, Monday to Friday, replacing the current hours of 07:30 to 23:00. Over-the-counter Saturday trading will continue to be available from 14:00 to 19:00, except on public holidays.

Werbung

Initially, securities from a selected universe of domestic and international equities and ETFs will be available for trading during the new hours. From the first quarter of 2027, ‘Baader Trading’ will therefore become the first trading venue to offer trading, particularly in European equities, beyond the extended regular trading day. Further details regarding the launch of ‘23-5’, the tradable universe, trading practices and partners will be announced in due course.

Extended trading hours as a competitive advantage

By extending trading to 23 hours a day, five days a week, Baader Bank is creating even broader opportunities for securities trading and responding to the growing demand for flexible access to capital markets—particularly during periods that have traditionally fallen outside trading hours, when investors have been unable to respond promptly to developments in other time zones. Investors will also continue to benefit from the already established Saturday trading service. In this way, Baader Bank is systematically advancing its trading offering and strengthening its position as a high-performance partner for securities trading.

“Extending our trading hours is another consistent step in strengthening our competitive position by providing flexible market access, while responding precisely to the needs of today’s investors. We are enhancing our securities trading offering and, at the same time, providing our partners with a future-ready platform,” emphasizes Oliver Riedel, CEO of Baader Bank. With the expanded trading offering under the ‘Baader Trading’ brand, Baader Bank combines technological capabilities with innovative market access.

Werbung

 

 

 

For further information and media enquiries:

Marlene Constanze Hartz
Senior Manager
Group Communication


T +49 89 5150 1044

Marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de

Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Straße 4
85716 Unterschleißheim, Germany
www.baaderbank.de
www.baadertrading.de

Further dates:

24.10.2026  Börsentag Nuremberg

21.11.2026   Börsentag Hamburg

23.11.2026  Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum, Frankfurt/Main

 

 

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is one of Europe’s leading partners for securities and banking services. Its high-performance platform brings together trading and banking in a unique integrated setup, providing optimal access to the capital markets—securely, automatically and at scale. As a full-service bank headquartered in Unterschleißheim near Munich with around 700 employees, Baader Bank operates across Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services. The Baader Trading brand brings together Baader Bank’s trading activities and services.

 

 


17.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Phone: +49 89 5150 1044
Fax: +49 89 5150 1111
E-mail: communications@baaderbank.de
Internet: www.baaderbank.de
ISIN: DE0005088108
WKN: 508810
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900JFOPPEDUR61H13
EQS News ID: 2417484

 
End of News EQS News Service

2417484  17.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Baader Bank Aktie News

Werbung

Baader Bank Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Baader Bank nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
24.04.13 Baader Wertpapierhandelsbank kaufen HSBC
24.04.13 Baader Wertpapierhandelsbank kaufen HSBC
29.04.10 Baader Bank kaufen Der Aktionär
05.03.10 Baader Bank kaufen Independent Research GmbH
27.11.09 Baader Bank attraktiv Der Aktionär

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.