EQS-News: Baader Bank announces extended trading hours 23 hours a day starting Q1/2027

EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Baader Bank announces extended trading hours 23 hours a day starting Q1/2027



17.10.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

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Baader Bank announces extended trading hours 23 hours a day starting Q1/2027

Baader Bank is consistently expanding its trading offering (‘Baader Trading’): As Oliver Riedel, CEO of Baader Bank, announced today at the Baader Trading Days held in Munich this weekend, the next step will be to extend trading hours to 23 hours a day from Monday to Friday. Over-the-counter Saturday trading will remain available without any changes. Following the extension of weekly trading hours and the launch of Saturday trading over the past three years, Baader Bank is thus setting another milestone for Baader Trading in 2027.

The extended trading hours are scheduled to be introduced during the first quarter of 2027 and will apply from 00:00 to 23:00, Monday to Friday, replacing the current hours of 07:30 to 23:00. Over-the-counter Saturday trading will continue to be available from 14:00 to 19:00, except on public holidays.

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Initially, securities from a selected universe of domestic and international equities and ETFs will be available for trading during the new hours. From the first quarter of 2027, ‘Baader Trading’ will therefore become the first trading venue to offer trading, particularly in European equities, beyond the extended regular trading day. Further details regarding the launch of ‘23-5’, the tradable universe, trading practices and partners will be announced in due course.

Extended trading hours as a competitive advantage

By extending trading to 23 hours a day, five days a week, Baader Bank is creating even broader opportunities for securities trading and responding to the growing demand for flexible access to capital markets—particularly during periods that have traditionally fallen outside trading hours, when investors have been unable to respond promptly to developments in other time zones. Investors will also continue to benefit from the already established Saturday trading service. In this way, Baader Bank is systematically advancing its trading offering and strengthening its position as a high-performance partner for securities trading.

“Extending our trading hours is another consistent step in strengthening our competitive position by providing flexible market access, while responding precisely to the needs of today’s investors. We are enhancing our securities trading offering and, at the same time, providing our partners with a future-ready platform,” emphasizes Oliver Riedel, CEO of Baader Bank. With the expanded trading offering under the ‘Baader Trading’ brand, Baader Bank combines technological capabilities with innovative market access.

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For further information and media enquiries:

Marlene Constanze Hartz

Senior Manager

Group Communication



T +49 89 5150 1044

Marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de



Baader Bank AG

Weihenstephaner Straße 4

85716 Unterschleißheim, Germany

www.baaderbank.de

www.baadertrading.de



Further dates:

24.10.2026 Börsentag Nuremberg

21.11.2026 Börsentag Hamburg

23.11.2026 Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum, Frankfurt/Main

About Baader Bank AG:



Baader Bank is one of Europe’s leading partners for securities and banking services. Its high-performance platform brings together trading and banking in a unique integrated setup, providing optimal access to the capital markets—securely, automatically and at scale. As a full-service bank headquartered in Unterschleißheim near Munich with around 700 employees, Baader Bank operates across Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services. The Baader Trading brand brings together Baader Bank’s trading activities and services.