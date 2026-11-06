EQS-News: Baader Bank launches Baader Trading Charity Weeks in support of BILD hilft e.V. „Ein Herz für Kinder“
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EQS-News: Baader Bank AG
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Baader Bank launches Baader Trading Charity Weeks in support of BILD hilft e.V. „Ein Herz für Kinder“
Baader Bank continues its commitment to charitable causes: this year’s Baader Trading Charity Weeks will run for four weeks, from 14 November to 11 December 2026. Through this initiative, Baader Bank is supporting BILD hilft e.V. „Ein Herz für Kinder“, an international children’s charity that helps children in need around the world. The initiative is supported by gettex exchange, operated by Bayerische Börse AG.
During the four-week initiative, Baader Bank will donate EUR 0.15 for every eligible trade in equities, bonds, funds and ETFs with an order value of at least EUR 500 executed on gettex or via OTC trading (Baader Trading). The total donation is capped at EUR 500,000.
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“With the Baader Trading Charity Weeks, we at Baader Bank aim to demonstrate our commitment to social responsibility together with our partners. With every eligible trade during the campaign period, we contribute to supporting families and children in Germany and around the world. Our motto is: Trade now – with heart!” said Oliver Riedel, Chief Executive Officer of Baader Bank AG.
Trading hours are Monday to Friday from 07:30 to 23:00, with additional OTC trading on Saturdays from 14:00 to 19:00. Certificates and savings plan executions are excluded from the initiative. Investors incur no additional costs or fees as a result of the donation campaign. Trades eligible for the Baader Trading Charity Weeks can be placed through any broker or asset management partner connected to Baader Trading. Both institutional and retail investors can participate by having an eligible order executed on gettex or via OTC trading (Baader Trading) through a securities service provider of their choice during the campaign period.
“The Baader Trading Charity Weeks combine securities trading with tangible support for children in need. As a partner in this initiative, we are delighted to support Baader Bank’s commitment. Every eligible trade on gettex helps raise more funds for the children’s charity „Ein Herz für Kinder“,” said Dr Robert Ertl, Member of the Management Board of Bayerische Börse AG.
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Baader Bank will donate the amount raised through the initiative from its own funds. The donation generated by the Baader Trading Charity Weeks in support of “Ein Herz für Kinder“ is scheduled to be presented during the „Ein Herz für Kinder“ fundraising gala on ZDF on 12 December 2026.
Further information about Baader Trading and the Baader Trading Charity Weeks is available at www.baadertrading.de.
Marlene Constanze Hartz
Baader Bank AG
About Baader Bank AG:
06.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Baader Bank AG
|Weihenstephaner Str. 4
|85716 Unterschleissheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 5150 1044
|Fax:
|+49 89 5150 1111
|E-mail:
|communications@baaderbank.de
|Internet:
|www.baaderbank.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005088108
|WKN:
|508810
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900JFOPPEDUR61H13
|EQS News ID:
|2429480
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2429480 06.11.2026 CET/CEST
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