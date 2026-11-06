EQS-News: Baader Bank launches Baader Trading Charity Weeks in support of BILD hilft e.V. „Ein Herz für Kinder“

EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Baader Bank launches Baader Trading Charity Weeks in support of BILD hilft e.V. „Ein Herz für Kinder“



06.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Baader Bank launches Baader Trading Charity Weeks in support of BILD hilft e.V. „Ein Herz für Kinder“

Baader Bank continues its commitment to charitable causes: this year’s Baader Trading Charity Weeks will run for four weeks, from 14 November to 11 December 2026. Through this initiative, Baader Bank is supporting BILD hilft e.V. „Ein Herz für Kinder“, an international children’s charity that helps children in need around the world. The initiative is supported by gettex exchange, operated by Bayerische Börse AG.

During the four-week initiative, Baader Bank will donate EUR 0.15 for every eligible trade in equities, bonds, funds and ETFs with an order value of at least EUR 500 executed on gettex or via OTC trading (Baader Trading). The total donation is capped at EUR 500,000.

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“With the Baader Trading Charity Weeks, we at Baader Bank aim to demonstrate our commitment to social responsibility together with our partners. With every eligible trade during the campaign period, we contribute to supporting families and children in Germany and around the world. Our motto is: Trade now – with heart!” said Oliver Riedel, Chief Executive Officer of Baader Bank AG.

Trading hours are Monday to Friday from 07:30 to 23:00, with additional OTC trading on Saturdays from 14:00 to 19:00. Certificates and savings plan executions are excluded from the initiative. Investors incur no additional costs or fees as a result of the donation campaign. Trades eligible for the Baader Trading Charity Weeks can be placed through any broker or asset management partner connected to Baader Trading. Both institutional and retail investors can participate by having an eligible order executed on gettex or via OTC trading (Baader Trading) through a securities service provider of their choice during the campaign period.

“The Baader Trading Charity Weeks combine securities trading with tangible support for children in need. As a partner in this initiative, we are delighted to support Baader Bank’s commitment. Every eligible trade on gettex helps raise more funds for the children’s charity „Ein Herz für Kinder“,” said Dr Robert Ertl, Member of the Management Board of Bayerische Börse AG.

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Baader Bank will donate the amount raised through the initiative from its own funds. The donation generated by the Baader Trading Charity Weeks in support of “Ein Herz für Kinder“ is scheduled to be presented during the „Ein Herz für Kinder“ fundraising gala on ZDF on 12 December 2026.

Further information about Baader Trading and the Baader Trading Charity Weeks is available at www.baadertrading.de.

For further information and media enquiries:

Marlene Constanze Hartz

Senior Manager

Group Communication



T +49 89 5150 1044

Marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de





Baader Bank AG

Weihenstephaner Straße 4

85716 Unterschleißheim, Germany

www.baaderbank.de

www.baadertrading.de



About Baader Bank AG:



Baader Bank is one of Europe’s leading partners for securities and banking services. Its high-performance platform brings trading and banking together under one roof in a unique setup, providing optimal access to the capital markets – securely, automatically and at scale. A fully licensed bank headquartered in Unterschleißheim near Munich with approximately 700 employees, Baader Bank operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.

The Baader Trading brand brings together Baader Bank’s trading activities and services.