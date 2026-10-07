EQS-News: Baader Trading Days 2026 bring financial knowledge and stock market expertise to Munich

EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Baader Trading Days 2026 bring financial knowledge and stock market expertise to Munich



07.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Baader Trading Days 2026 bring financial knowledge and stock market expertise to Munich

On 17 and 18 October 2026, Baader Bank will host the second edition of the Baader Trading Days at the Munich Urban Colab in Munich. The free event is aimed at all retail investors, combining up-to-date financial knowledge, practical insights into securities trading and direct dialogue with renowned experts.

Following a successful debut in 2025 that attracted around 2,000 guests, the Baader Trading Days are returning for their second edition. Over two days, visitors will receive practical guidance on investing, retirement planning, wealth accumulation and trading. The programme will also address the factors currently shaping financial markets – from technology and artificial intelligence to interest rates and geopolitics, as well as trading hours, liquidity and market psychology.

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“With the Baader Trading Days, we are creating a forum where retail investors can gain first-hand financial knowledge, develop a better understanding of market dynamics and engage directly with experts. Our aim is to make the capital markets accessible, practical and easy to understand, regardless of everyone’s level of knowledge,” says Oliver Riedel, CEO of Baader Bank AG.

Prominent speakers and a broad range of topics

Programme highlights include presentations by Markus Koch, offering a direct perspective on Wall Street; financial journalist Anja Kohl, providing context on economic and political developments; and Robert Halver, capital markets expert at Baader Bank, discussing the importance of equities in an environment characterised by uncertainty. Further insights will be provided by Prof. Dr Thomas Jäger, Niklas Schwab, known aka Hedgefondshenning, Franca Lehfeldt, Patrick Dewayne and Deniz Aytekin, among others.

In addition to the presentations, exhibitors will provide opportunities for personal discussions and individual questions. For the first time, traditional asset managers will also be represented among the exhibitors. The event therefore appeals equally to experienced investors, investment clubs, students and people looking to explore securities and long-term wealth accumulation in greater depth for the first time.

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Second edition at the Munich Urban Colab

The Baader Trading Days will take place on Saturday, 17 October 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Sunday, 18 October 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Munich Urban Colab, Freddie-Mercury-Straße 5, 80797 Munich. Attendance is free of charge; advance registration is required. For its second edition, the new venue offers even more space for networking, in-depth discussions and financial education.

The full programme and free registration are available at www.baadertrading.de.

For further information and media enquiries:

Marlene Constanze Hartz

Senior Manager

Group Communication



T +49 89 5150 1044

Marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de



Baader Bank AG

Weihenstephaner Straße 4

85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany

www.baaderbank.de

www.baadertrading.de



Upcoming events:

10 October 2026 Börsentag Berlin

17–18 October 2026 Baader Trading Days (Munich)

24 October 2026 Börsentag Nuremberg

About Baader Bank AG:



Baader Bank is one of Europe’s leading partners for securities and banking services. Its high-performance platform brings together trading and banking in a unique one-stop setup, providing optimal access to the capital markets – securely, automatically and at scale. As a fully licensed bank headquartered in Unterschleissheim near Munich and employing around 700 people, Baader Bank operates across Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services. The Baader Trading brand brings together Baader Bank’s trading activities and services.