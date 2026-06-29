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EQS-News: Bafin completes audit of the Financial Statements 2023

30.06.26 07:00 Uhr
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EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Bafin completes audit of the Financial Statements 2023

30.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bafin completes audit of the Financial Statements 2023

  • Bafin has completed its audit of the annual financial statements 2023 and the accompanying combined management and consolidated management reports
  • No objections to the combined management and consolidated management reports
  • The only finding concerns the absence of a note regarding the remaining term of receivables from affiliated companies in the notes
  • Missing disclosure in the published annual financial statements for 2024 and 2025 has already been supplemented, including retrospective presentation for 2023

Munich, June 30, 2026 – The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (“Bafin”) has completed its review of disclosures in the notes to the financial statements of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (“Mutares”; ISIN: DE000A2NB650) as of December 31, 2023, as well as disclosures in the accompanying combined management and consolidated management reports.

Except for a missing note on the remaining term of receivables from affiliated companies in the annual financial statements 2023, Bafin has no further findings. The corresponding disclosure has already been added to the published annual financial statements 2024 and 2025, including a retrospective presentation as of December 31, 2023. Mutares has thus fully addressed the information needs of the users of the financial statements regarding the remaining term of receivables from affiliated companies even before the completion of the Bafin audit.

Bafin completed its review of the information regarding the expected development in the combined management and consolidated management reports without raising any objections.

Mutares considers this to be confirmation of its view that the forecast for the most significant financial performance indicators – revenue, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA for the Group, and the Company’s net income under German commercial law – fully met the information needs of the users of the financial statements for the fiscal year 2023.

Mutares worked constructively with Bafin throughout the entire process and has already proactively expanded the disclosures in the last two annual financial statements. The completion of the audit ensures transparency and reliability in capital market communications.
 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
Email: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk


30.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2356244

 
End of News EQS News Service

2356244  30.06.2026 CET/CEST

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