EQS-News: Bafin completes audit of the Financial Statements 2023
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EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
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Bafin completes audit of the Financial Statements 2023
Munich, June 30, 2026 – The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (“Bafin”) has completed its review of disclosures in the notes to the financial statements of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (“Mutares”; ISIN: DE000A2NB650) as of December 31, 2023, as well as disclosures in the accompanying combined management and consolidated management reports.
Except for a missing note on the remaining term of receivables from affiliated companies in the annual financial statements 2023, Bafin has no further findings. The corresponding disclosure has already been added to the published annual financial statements 2024 and 2025, including a retrospective presentation as of December 31, 2023. Mutares has thus fully addressed the information needs of the users of the financial statements regarding the remaining term of receivables from affiliated companies even before the completion of the Bafin audit.
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Bafin completed its review of the information regarding the expected development in the combined management and consolidated management reports without raising any objections.
Mutares considers this to be confirmation of its view that the forecast for the most significant financial performance indicators – revenue, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA for the Group, and the Company’s net income under German commercial law – fully met the information needs of the users of the financial statements for the fiscal year 2023.
Mutares worked constructively with Bafin throughout the entire process and has already proactively expanded the disclosures in the last two annual financial statements. The completion of the audit ensures transparency and reliability in capital market communications.
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Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.
For more information, please contact:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press Contact in Germany
Press Contact in France
Press Contact in UK
30.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2356244
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2356244 30.06.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Mutares
Analysen zu Mutares
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|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
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