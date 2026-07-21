EQS-News: BaFin Review Concerns Recognition of Pentixapharm Spin-off in 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements. Potential Income from Discontinued Operations Without Impact on Operating Key Figures.
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EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
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Berlin, July 22, 2026. Eckert & Ziegler SE announces that the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has initiated a special review of the 2024 consolidated financial statements. BaFin is examining the extent to which Eckert & Ziegler SE’s controlling relationships precluded the off-balance-sheet write-off of Pentixapharm AG’s assets and liabilities—which took place as part of the spin-off of Pentixapharm AG in October 2024—and whether, instead, these items should have been recognized in earnings. This would have resulted in the recognition of additional profit from discontinued operations in the 2024 consolidated financial statements, without affecting other financial key figures or subsequent years. We are in close and constructive communication with BaFin regarding this matter.
22.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eckert & Ziegler SE
|Robert-Rössle-Str.10
|13125 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 941084-138
|Fax:
|+49 30 941084-0
|Internet:
|www.ezag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005659700
|WKN:
|565970
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDax,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200EUDABLUKXCKG48
|EQS News ID:
|2369628
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2369628 22.07.2026 CET/CEST
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