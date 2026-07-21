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EQS-News: BaFin Review Concerns Recognition of Pentixapharm Spin-off in 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements. Potential Income from Discontinued Operations Without Impact on Operating Key Figures.

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EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BaFin Review Concerns Recognition of Pentixapharm Spin-off in 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements. Potential Income from Discontinued Operations Without Impact on Operating Key Figures.

22.07.2026 / 07:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Berlin, July 22, 2026. Eckert & Ziegler SE announces that the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has initiated a special review of the 2024 consolidated financial statements. BaFin is examining the extent to which Eckert & Ziegler SE’s controlling relationships precluded the off-balance-sheet write-off of Pentixapharm AG’s assets and liabilities—which took place as part of the spin-off of Pentixapharm AG in October 2024—and whether, instead, these items should have been recognized in earnings. This would have resulted in the recognition of additional profit from discontinued operations in the 2024 consolidated financial statements, without affecting other financial key figures or subsequent years. We are in close and constructive communication with BaFin regarding this matter.

About Eckert & Ziegler
Eckert & Ziegler SE with more than 1.000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDax index of Deutsche Börse.
Contributing to saving lives.

Your contact:
Eckert & Ziegler SE, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com 


22.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler SE
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 941084-138
Fax: +49 30 941084-0
Internet: www.ezag.de
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Indices: SDAX, TecDax,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200EUDABLUKXCKG48
EQS News ID: 2369628

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2369628  22.07.2026 CET/CEST

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