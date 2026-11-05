EQS-News: Bastei Lübbe on track with improved profitability in the second quarter of 2026/2027

EQS-News: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

Bastei Lübbe on track with improved profitability in the second quarter of 2026/2027



05.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Corporate News



Bastei Lübbe on track with improved profitability in the second quarter of 2026/2027

At EUR 55.2 million in the first half of 2026/2027, Group revenues slightly below the previous year, as expected

EBIT margin widens to 8.4 percent in the second quarter of 2026/2027, up from 4.4 percent in the previous quarter

Market leadership in key segments confirmed

Full-year forecast for 2026/2027 adjusted slightly – Group revenues of EUR 114 – 118 million and Group EBIT of EUR 9 – 11 million now expected

Cologne, 5 November 2026 – Bastei Lübbe AG, a general-interest publishing group listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A1X3YY0), recorded an expected decline in revenues in the second quarter of its 2026/2027 financial year. The reason for this is the absence of the top-selling blockbuster titles from the same period in the previous year. Despite the lower revenues, further progress was made in terms of profitability, with the EBIT margin widening from 4.4 percent to 8.4 percent compared to the previous quarter. In the half-year period from April to September 2026, Group revenues totalled EUR 55.2 million, thus falling slightly short of the previous year’s figure. Group EBIT amounted to EUR 3.7 million in the reporting period, translating into an EBIT margin of 6.6 percent.



Soheil Dastyari, CEO of Bastei Lübbe AG: “The further progress we made in terms of profitability in the second quarter is, precisely because of the persistently challenging market conditions, a strong sign of our business resilience and a further important step on our path to sustainable growth.”

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The proportion of revenues generated by community-driven business models stood at 27 percent (previous year: 28 percent), thus remaining almost unchanged year on year. The share of digital products in revenues reached 32 percent in the period under review (previous year: 34 percent).



Revenues dampened by lack of impetus from the book market and absence of blockbuster titles

The downward trend seen in the previous year is continuing in the German book market. Accordingly, there was again very little impetus for Bastei Lübbe’s business performance. The “Book” segment thus generated revenues of EUR 51.6 million (previous year: EUR 53.4 million). The reason for this decline is the absence of the previous year’s top-selling blockbuster titles. Nevertheless, the company has once again confirmed its leadership in key market segments, such as Young Adult, New Adult or Community Editions. Segment EBIT in the first half of 2026/2027 amounted to EUR 3.2 million, down from EUR 5.4 million in the previous year.

The “Novel Booklets” segment posted revenues of EUR 3.5 million in the first half of the 2026/2027 financial year, thus falling slightly short of the previous year (previous year: EUR 3.6 million). Segment EBIT stood at EUR 0.4 million in the period under review (previous year: EUR 0.5 million).



Profitability significantly improved over the course of the year

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At EUR 29.1 million in the period under review, the cost of materials was down on the previous year (EUR 29.9 million). This reflects the revenue performance and the product mix, as well as adjustments to production costs, which are being continuously pursued and will exhibit a further impact in the coming quarters.

Personnel expenses climbed from EUR 11.2 million in the previous year to EUR 11.9 million. This is primarily attributable to changes in the salary structure.

Group earnings before taxes (EBT) came to EUR 3.6 million in the first half of 2026/2027 (previous year: EUR 5.8 million). Consolidated net profit for the period attributable to the shareholders of Bastei Lübbe AG totalled EUR 2.4 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 3.9 million). Accordingly, earnings per share stood at EUR 0.18 (previous year: EUR 0.30).

As of 30 September 2026, total Group assets stood at EUR 113.1 million, up slightly from EUR 109.0 million as of 31 March 2026. This increase is largely attributable to higher author advances. Overall, the balance sheet structure was stable. At EUR 64.8 million on 30 September 2026, the share of equity attributable to the equity holders of the parent company was EUR 0.9 million lower than on 31 March 2026 (EUR 65.7 million), mainly due to the dividend distribution of EUR 3.3 million.



Impressions from the book fair: positive feedback and strong demand

At the beginning of October 2026, Bastei Lübbe received a great response to its presence at the Frankfurt Book Fair. For the first time, the company presented several authors on its own stage. The enthusiastic response from the public was also reflected in the fact that numerous titles were sold out by the end of the book fair. At the end of October 2026, Bastei Lübbe announced the establishment of another new imprint. Starting next spring, LIV will be publishing romance novels for readers in their late twenties or older. The new imprint is a further chapter following on from LYX and New Adult and supports Bastei Lübbe’s future growth ambitions. In the New Adult segment, in which Bastei Lübbe remains the market leader, the market is currently consolidating, and this should improve the earnings situation again in the medium term. In addition, with innovative formats and imprints such as shelfie.audio, Papertoons and LYX International, Bastei Lübbe sees itself as being excellently positioned to benefit from the undiminished appetite for compelling stories.



Slight adjustment to full-year forecast

Despite the positive momentum at the book fair, the economic climate remains challenging. In view of the performance of the book market and the persistently strong uncertainty as well as consumer restraint, the Executive Board of Bastei Lübbe AG is adjusting its expectations for the second half of the year and for the 2026/2027 financial year. Consequently, a slight decline in revenues is now expected for the full financial year. Significant progress was made in terms of profitability in the second quarter. The cost adjustments that have already been initiated are being stepped up. On this basis, EBIT is expected to remain stable or increase despite the lower revenues, accompanied by a wider EBIT margin.

Compared to the forecast of EUR 118 – 122 million specified in the annual report for the 2025/2026 financial year, the Executive Board now expects Group revenues of EUR 114 – 118 million for the 2026/2027 financial year (previous year: EUR 118.4 million). Group EBIT is now seen in a range of EUR 9 – 11 million (previous year: EUR 9.3 million), down from the earlier forecast of EUR 10 – 12 million.

Bastei Lübbe AG’s half-yearly report for 2026/2027 is available at www.bastei-luebbe.de.



About Bastei Lübbe AG:

Bastei Lübbe AG is the leading independent publishing group in Germany. Based in Cologne, it publishes books, audio books and e-books featuring high-quality popular entertainment as well as periodical novel booklets. In total, the Company owns more than 14 imprints. Bastei Lübbe sees itself as an innovation driver in the industry and has successfully established several rapidly expanding community-driven business models, among other things. Bastei Lübbe AG is also a pioneer of digital media, producing thousands of audio and eBooks, which are distributed via all digital exploitation channels. The Group generates annual revenues of over EUR 118 million (2025/2026 financial year). Its shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN A1X3YY, ISIN DE000A1X3YY0) since 2013. Further information can be found at https://bastei-luebbe.de.



Contact Bastei Lübbe AG:

Julia Kikillis

Head of Press and Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)221 8200 2850

E-Mail: julia.kikillis@bastei-luebbe.de