EQS-News: BFCH and NEXT10 Advance Strategy to Build Scalable Health, Wellness and Longevity Platform

EQS-News: BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

BFCH and NEXT10 Advance Strategy to Build Scalable Health, Wellness and Longevity Platform



06.10.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Wellness Centers to Become a Key Operating Vertical as Companies Target 5-7 Consumer Brands and $65-$95 Million in Annual BFCH Revenue Over Three to Five Years

LANCASTER, PA - October 6, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: BFCH), doing business as UNLOCKD Inc. (“BFCH” or the “Company”), today provided additional detail regarding its strategy with NEXT10, Inc. (OTCID: NXTN) to build UNLOCKD into a scalable health, wellness, longevity and human-optimization platform combining physical wellness centers, consumer brands and technology.

Wellness centers are expected to become a major component of the UNLOCKD platform.

NEXT10 recently disclosed three-to-five-year strategic objectives contemplating five to seven direct-to-consumer brands, approximately $65 million to $95 million in aggregate BFCH annual revenue, and a wellness-center strategy that could ultimately include approximately 62 locations. NEXT10 has identified its Tampa, Florida wellness center as the first expected operating contribution to BFCH and is evaluating additional facilities and equipment to support further expansion.

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BFCH intends to develop the wellness-center concept as more than a traditional wellness studio. Management envisions a sophisticated, medically informed model spanning longevity, human performance, diagnostics, recovery and other emerging areas of proactive health, with consumer products and technology integrated into the broader experience.

The Company has studied emerging national concepts such as Restore Hyper Wellness and Upgrade Labs as examples of the growing consumer movement toward proactive, technology-enabled wellness. Restore has scaled a national network combining wellness therapies with medically supervised services, while Upgrade Labs, founded by Bulletproof founder Dave Asprey, has developed its “Human Upgrade Center” concept around data, technology, recovery and performance.

UNLOCKD intends to build its own model with a deeper medical and clinical orientation, leveraging Balencic's background as a physician while integrating the Company's consumer brands and future technologies into a unified platform.

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“We aren't building a collection of unrelated wellness businesses,” said John P. Gorst, Chief Executive Officer of BFCH. “We are building a platform. The centers can generate revenue, introduce consumers to our brands and create a physical home for the UNLOCKD experience. Our brands can bring customers into the centers. Technology can connect everything. The opportunity is to make each part of the business more valuable because the other parts exist.”

BFCH's existing portfolio includes Ancient Extracts, EVERMIND and 1ENERGY. Management believes integrating consumer products with physical wellness operations creates opportunities for recurring revenue, customer acquisition, product discovery and expansion into additional health and longevity categories.

“As a physician, this is where the strategy becomes especially compelling to me,” said Dr. Jordan P. Balencic, D.O., Chairman and Chief Science Officer of BFCH. “Consumers are increasingly taking ownership of how they age, perform and feel. We want to meet that demand with something more sophisticated than a traditional wellness studio -- combining medicine, science, technology and consumer wellness in a model that can ultimately be replicated at scale.”

Economic Alignment with NEXT10

NEXT10 expects initially to acquire approximately 49% of BFCH and potentially increase its ownership to approximately 75% to 80% as additional assets are contributed. The companies previously established $0.0004 per issued and outstanding BFCH common share as the transaction reference value for NEXT10's initial investment.

The structure gives NEXT10 a direct economic interest in BFCH's success: as a major BFCH shareholder, NEXT10 participates directly in the value created as BFCH grows its revenue, operating assets and enterprise value.

“Our interests are aligned,” said John B. Hayden, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NEXT10. “We expect NEXT10 to become a significant owner of BFCH, and we intend to help build what we own. We see an opportunity to contribute operating assets, capital resources and strategic support to a platform capable of becoming substantially larger than it is today.”

BFCH and NEXT10 are also exploring additional ways to align the companies and their respective shareholder communities, including potential future dividend or distribution structures that could provide eligible NEXT10 shareholders with direct participation in BFCH ownership.

The companies are additionally developing a broader capital relationship intended to support BFCH's acquisition and expansion strategy. Additional details are expected to be announced as that structure is finalized.

For BFCH, the strategy is designed around a straightforward objective: acquire revenue, build scalable operations and create a substantially larger health and wellness enterprise.

About UNLOCKD Inc.

BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: BFCH), doing business as UNLOCKD Inc., is building a diversified health, wellness, longevity and human-optimization platform combining consumer brands, physical wellness operations and technology. The Company's current portfolio includes Ancient Extracts, EVERMIND and 1ENERGY.

Company website: unlockdinc.com

About NEXT10, Inc.

NEXT10, Inc. (OTCID: NXTN), through its operating platform Torreon Group, Inc., is a diversified holding and operating company focused on building value through strategic acquisitions, mergers and tangible asset development.

Company website: torreongroupinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning, among other matters, the contemplated transaction between BFCH and NEXT10; anticipated ownership levels; proposed contributions of wellness centers and other assets; the development and expansion of the UNLOCKD platform; acquisitions; wellness-center expansion; consumer brands; medical, clinical and technology initiatives; financing and capital relationships; potential shareholder dividend or distribution structures; and management's three-to-five-year strategic objectives, including five to seven consumer brands, approximately $65 million to $95 million in aggregate annual BFCH revenue and a potential wellness-center footprint of approximately 62 locations.

Forward-looking statements reflect current plans, expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the ability to complete contemplated transactions and acquisitions, obtain financing, integrate and operate acquired businesses, expand wellness locations, develop products and technologies, satisfy regulatory and licensing requirements, and achieve anticipated operating performance and scale. The revenue, brand and location figures described herein are strategic objectives and are not guarantees of future results. No dividend or distribution of BFCH securities to NEXT10 shareholders has been declared or approved. References to Restore Hyper Wellness and Upgrade Labs are provided as examples of business models studied by management; BFCH is not affiliated with either company.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and BFCH undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable law.

Investor & Media Contact

John P. Gorst

Chief Executive Officer

UNLOCKD Inc.

John.gorst@unlockdinc.com

(223) 332-4898

unlockdinc.com

OTCID: BFCH

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News Source: BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc.