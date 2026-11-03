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EQS-News: BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL FISCAL YEAR 2026 (ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026) RESULTS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULED FOR DECEMBER 10, 2026

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EQS-News: Birkenstock Holding plc / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results
BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL FISCAL YEAR 2026 (ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026) RESULTS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULED FOR DECEMBER 10, 2026

03.11.2026 / 22:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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PRESS RELEASE   MEDIA CONTACT
Birkenstock Holding plc
ir@birkenstock-holding.com
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM || NOVEMBER 3, 2026  

 

 

BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL FISCAL YEAR 2026 (ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026) RESULTS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULED FOR DECEMBER 10, 2026

 

Birkenstock Holding plc (“BIRKENSTOCK” or the “Company”, NYSE: BIRK), announced today that the Company will report its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026 (ended September 30, 2026) financial results on Thursday, December 10, 2026 before the US market open. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

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The webcast will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://www.birkenstock-holding.com. To join the event please register via the general audience webcast link Birkenstock Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2026 Results - Events Platform - Q4. Covering analysts who wish to participate in the live Q&A session are required to pre-register to receive a dedicated link. An archive of the webcast will also be available on BIRKENSTOCK’s Investor Relations website.

 

 

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK

Birkenstock Holding plc is the ultimate parent Company of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries (the "Birkenstock Group"). BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - encouraging proper foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and backed by a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the Zeitgeist brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics categories. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

 

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT
Birkenstock Holding plc
ir@birkenstock-holding.com

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03.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Birkenstock Holding plc
1-2 Berkeley Square
W1J6EA London
United Kingdom
ISIN: JE00BS44BN30
Listed: NYSE
LEI Code: 529900CQ8LQKQ7LIT631
EQS News ID: 2427592

 
End of News EQS News Service

2427592  03.11.2026 CET/CEST

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