EQS-News: Bitcoin Group SE: futurum bank AG prepares alternative operating model for Bitcoin.de

EQS-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Bitcoin Group SE: futurum bank AG prepares alternative operating model for Bitcoin.de



06.10.2026 / 17:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bitcoin Group SE: futurum bank AG prepares alternative operating model for Bitcoin.de



Bafin refuses MiCAR authorisation applied for by futurum bank AG

Cooperation with regulated partners intended to enable timely resumption of trading via the technologically renewed bitcoin.de app

Customer assets remain secure; customer claims remain fully intact



Herford, 6 October 2026 – Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) has been informed that the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bafin) has refused the application submitted by its subsidiary futurum bank AG for authorisation as a crypto-asset service provider pursuant to European Regulation (EU) 2023/1114 on markets in crypto-assets (MiCAR). As a result, Bafin’s previous tolerance of the provision of crypto-asset services by futurum bank AG no longer applies. Bitcoin Group SE has already published a corresponding ad hoc announcement today.

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“Bafin’s decision is a setback for us. The implementation of the measures required by Bafin was already well advanced. In Bafin’s view, however, the current level of implementation and operationalisation, as well as the further progress achievable in the short term, are not sufficient, making a refusal of authorisation unavoidable at this point in time. We take a different view, but had prepared for the possibility of a refusal. We are reviewing the decision and have the opportunity to lodge an objection. In addition, we have the option of submitting a new application for MiCAR authorisation in the future. At the same time, we are already working to enable our customers to resume trading via the technologically renewed bitcoin.de app through regulated partners as quickly as possible, i.e. within the next few weeks. Our priority now is to implement the alternative operating model and to keep our customers transparently informed about the next steps,” says Moritz Eckert, CEO of Bitcoin Group SE.

Futurum bank AG intends to enter into a cooperation agreement with regulated German companies in a timely manner in order to further develop Bitcoin.de on the basis of an adapted regulatory and operational model.

Implementing the cooperation and preparing for the resumption of trading under the new setup are now the focus of operational activities. Futurum bank AG will provide information on the specific structure, the steps required for customers and the timetable on the bitcoin.de website in due course.

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Futurum bank AG will continue to securely custody customers’ assets until they are transferred to the alternative regulated custodian. All customer claims remain fully intact.



About Bitcoin Group SE:

Bitcoin Group SE is a holding company focusing on innovative and disruptive business models and technologies from the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. Bitcoin Group SE holds 100% of the shares in futurum bank AG and 50% of the shares in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, a securities institution supervised by Bafin.



Bitcoin Group SE is listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange as well as on all other German stock exchanges and Xetra (stock exchange symbol: ADE, ISIN: DE000A1TNV91, WKN: A1TNV9). For more information on Bitcoin Group SE, please visit bitcoingroup.com.



About bitcoin.de:

Bitcoin.de is a platform for crypto assets with more than 1,100,000 registered users and an operating history of more than ten years. It is currently operated by futurum bank AG, a subsidiary of Bitcoin Group SE. The current goal of futurum bank AG is to establish an operating model for trading crypto assets on Bitcoin.de with regulated partners based in Germany, in order to enable customers to resume trading in a timely manner via the technologically renewed bitcoin.de app.



Contact:

Bitcoin Group SE

Moritz Eckert

Luisenstr. 4

32052 Herford

Email: ir2026@bitcoingroup.com

Phone: +49.5221.69435.20

Fax: +49.5221.69435.25

Website: bitcoingroup.com



Investor Relations Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Irmi Aigner

Phone: +49.89.1250903-33

Email: ia@crossalliance.de

Website: crossalliance.de